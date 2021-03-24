Six starters to lead Railer softball

With six starters back, the Newton High School softball team is poised to advance through the ranks of Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play.

Danny Park returns as head coach, assisted by Elizabeth Gunn (varsity assistant), Leeza Enfield (head JV coach) and Kati Zimmerman (JV assistant).

Returning starters include seniors Mallory Seirer (SS), Toria Thaw (3B), Megan Watkins (P-1B); and juniors Olivia Sandoval (2B), McKenna Cusick (P-OF) and Gracie Rains (C).

Seirer, Thaw and Sandoval were All-AV-CTL I picks in 2019. Cusick and Rains were both All-AV-CTL I honorable mentions in 2019.

Top newcomers include sophomores Tegan Livesay (P-1B) and Piper Seidl (OF); and freshmen Alyssa Mapes Freshmen (P-U), Reese McCord Freshmen (OF) and Abby Koontz (U).

“We will field the most balanced and complete team we have had in my six years coaching at NHS,” Park said. “The last time we played we were able to win six games against AVCTL opponents. We will try and build upon that again this season.”

2021 schedule

March 25-27 @ Valley Center Inv. TBA

April 1 Great Bend, Valley Center 2 p.m.

April 6 @ Derby 4 p.m.

April 9 Maize South 4 p.m.

April 13 @ Maize 4 p.m.

April 16 @ Salina South 4 p.m.

April 20 @ Salina Central 4 p.m.

April 30 Campus 4 p.m.

May 7 Hutchinson 4 p.m.

May 17-20 Regionals TBA

May 27-28 State @ Wilkins Stadium, Wichita

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com