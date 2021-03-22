Sports briefs

The Kansan

ST. LOUIS — Newton High School had two graduates competing at the NCAA Championships Thursday through Saturday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Wyatt Hendrickson, a freshman at Air Force, competed at heavyweight. Logan Treaster, a senior at Navy, competed at 125 pounds.

Hendrickson finished 3-2, while Treaster was 0-2.

Hendrickson opened with a pin against Luke Luffman of Illinois in 2:12. In the second round, Hendrickson lost to top-seeded Gable Stevenson of Minnesota in a 17-2 technical fall in 6:41. Stevenson went on to win the title.

In consolation matches, Hendrickson downed Hunter Catka of Vermont 14-6 and Jordan Wood of Lehigh 7-6, before falling to Trent Hilger of Wisconsin 6-3.

Hendrickson finished the season 19-7.

Logan Treaster opened the tournament with a 14-0 major decision loss to RayVon Foley of Michigan State. In the first consolation round, Treaster fell to Fabian Gutierrez of Chattanooga 8-3. Treaster ends the season 11-6.

Iowa downed Big Ten rival Penn State 129-113.5 for the team title. Oklahoma State was third at 99.5.

Navy finished 37th with 7.5 points. Air Force finished 41st with six points.

HILLSBORO — The Bethel College women’s soccer team rebounded from its first loss of the spring against Kansas Wesleyan by stopping Tabor 3-0 Saturday night in KCAC play at Joel H. Wiens Stadium in Hillsboro.

Alayna Wallace led Bethel with a goal and an assist. Bekah Tonn and Sydney Brown each added a goal.

Bethel was outshot 10-7, but held a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Mariah Vallejo had four saves in goal for Bethel for the win. Tiffany Wainscott had four saves for Tabor.

Tabor falls to 7-7, 5-5 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 5-4-1 overall and in conference play. Bethel plays at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Friends.

Bethel;2;1;—;3

Tabor;0;0;—;0

1. B Sydney Brown (Alayna Wallace) 7:43

2. B Bekah Tonn (unassisted) 43:56

3. B Wallace (unassisted) 47:20

Total shots — BC 6-1—7, TC 1-9—10. Shots on goal — BC 6-1—7, TC 0-4—4. Saves — BC: Mariah Vallejo (W) 0-4—4. TC: Tiffany Wainscott (L, 45:00, 2 ga) 4-x—4; Kami Quinn (45:00, 1 ga) x-0—0. Corner kicks — BC 4, TC 4. Fouls — BC 4, TC 13. Offside — BC 0, TC 1. Cautions — TC: Pia Bernady (dissent) 76:57.

HILLSBORO — The Bethel College men’s soccer team won its second straight game since returning to play in the spring, stopping Tabor 3-2 Saturday night in KCAC play in Hillsboro.

All five goals were scored in the second half.

Louis Etienne, Tomas White and Francisco Soto each scored a goal for Bethel. Jonathan Davis and Cooper Allen each scored a goal for Tabor. Federico Bove assisted on both goals for Tabor, 2-12-1 overall and 1-8-1 in KCAC play.

Bethel was outshot 14-12, but held an 8-7 advantage in shots on goal. Sean Holness had five saves in goal for Bethel. Jesus Rondon had five saves for Tabor.

Bethel is 5-5, 4-5 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts Sterling at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Bethel;0;3;—;3

Tabor;0;2;—;2

1. B Louis Etienne (unassisted) 55:32

2. T Jonathan Davis (Federico Bove) 73:13

3. B Tomas White (unassisted) 79:13

4. B Francisco Soto (unassisted) 81:36

5. T Cooper Allen (Bove) 85:10

Total shots — BC 7-5—12, TC 1-13—14. Shots on goal — BC 5-3—8, TC 0-7—7. Saves — BC: Sean Holness (W) 0-5—5. TC: Jesus Rondon (L) 5-0—5. Corner kicks — BC 2, TC 6. Fouls — BC 16, TC 11. Offside — BC 0, TC 1. Cautions — BC: Josh McBeth (unsportsmanlike condct) 41:41, Etienne (dangerous tackle) 68:46, White 79:28, Jose Rojas (delay) 89:20. TC: William Boney (aggressive tackle) 85:10.

WICHITA — The Bethel College tennis teams split KCAC dual meets Saturday against Friends.

The Bethel men swept Friends 7-0. The Bethel women fell 5-2.

The Thresher men won all six singles matches. Jordan Singh and Milan Bucek won at second doubles. Tomas Quercia and Zachary Shima won at third doubles. Michael Cech and Nolan Schrader lost at first doubles.

Halle Krehbiel and Aurora Domingo each claimed a singles win for Bethel. The two also won at first doubles.

The Bethel men are 5-1, 1-0 in KCAC play. The Bethel women are 1-6, 0-1 in KCAC play. Bethel plays at 11 a.m. Thursday at Kansas Wesleyan.

PRATT — The Bethel College track team opened the outdoor season Saturday at the Beaver Classic in Pratt.

The Bethel men were seventh in the team standings. The Threshers women were 13th in the team standings.

Bethel was led by Austin Cheatham, who took second in the shot put in 15.43 meters (50-7 1/2), which met the NAIA B qualifying mark. He was .43 meters off the automatic qualifying standards.

Braylen Brewer took fourth in the 100-meter dash in 10.64, breaking the NAIA B qualifying standard. He was .06 seconds off the automatic qualifying mark.

Isaiah Bartel took fourth in the 5,000-meter run in 16:35.18, followed by Mauro Arancibia Campos in fifth in 16:37.65. Arancibia Campos took fifth in the 1,500-meter run in 4:09.77.

For the Bethel women, Shantierra Jackson took fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:32.35. Jackson took sixth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:22.92.

Aubry Grame took fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:10.95.

Bethel took fifth in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:35.08.

The Threshers compete Saturday at the Jinx Invitational in Winfield.

Team scores — Cloud County CC 160, Tabor 93, Colby CC 48, McPherson 43, Coffeyville CC 42, Dodge City CC 41, Hutchinson CC 40.5, Cowley College 36.5, Sterling 33, Friends 28, Kansas Wesleyan 27, Bethany 21, Bethel 20, Ottawa 17, Garden City CC 11, Pratt CC 9.

100-m. dash — 10. Jen Andres 13.14, 13. Stephany Meyer 13.40.

200-m. dash — 10. Stephany Meyer 28.17, 17. Jen Andres 29.54.

400-m. dash — 9. Stephany Meyer 1:03.87.

800-m. run — 4. Shantierra Jackson 2:32.35, 12. Natalie Graber 2:43.39, 17. Haley Robinette 2:48.70, 24. Charlotte Ehrmann 3:06.35.

1,500-m. run — 6. Shantierra Jackson 5:22.92, 7. Natalie Graber 5:24.47, 15. Haley Robinette 5:37.06, 32. Charlotte Ehrmann 6:31.96.

100-m. HH — 8. Aubry Grame 16.86.

400-m. IH — 4. Aubry Grame 1:10.95.

4x400-m. relay — 5. Bethel 4:35.08.

Shot put — 10. Daryn Batts 10.53 m. (34-6 3/4).

Hammer throw — 9. Kalyn Corley 36.10 m. (118-5).

Javelin — 13. Kalyn Corley 27.32 m. (89-7).

MEN

Team scores — Cloud County CC 168, Coffeyville CC 82, McPherson 62, Tabor 58.5, Pratt CC 50, Hutchinson CC 50, Bethel 30.5, Garden City CC 30, Bethany 30, Friends 30, Sterling 21, Dodge City CC 20, Colby CC 20, Cowley 17, Kansas Wesleyan 17, Ottawa 3.

100-m. dash — 4. Braylen Brewer 10.64, 26. Sebastian Formento 11.43.

200-m. dash — 35. Evan DePriest 24.82.

400-m. dash — 21. Evan DePriest 54.68, 25. Garrett Slater 55.34, 26. Sebastian Formento 55.39.

800-m. run — 20. Arran Kearney 2:09.80, 23. Laytham Magana 2:13.69, 24. Carter Funk 2:14.70, 28. Nick Morgan 2:16.77.

1,500-m. run — 5. Mauro Arancibia Campos 4:09.77, 12. Arran Kennedy 4:30.00, 15. Nick Morgan 4:31.12, 22. Laytam Magana 4:36.97, 32. Carter Funk 4:46.03, 34. Johnny Yang 4:46.27, 39. Robbie Crager 4:55.54.

5,000-m. run — 4. Isaiah Bartel 16:35.18, 5. Mauro Arancibia Campos 16:37.65, 15. Robbie Crager 19:03.50.

4x400-m. relay — 12. Bethel 3:40.47, 14. Bethel B 3:47.14, 17. Bethel C 4:01.19.

Long jump — 16. Sebastian Formento 5.77 m. (18-11 1/4).

Triple jump — 7. Sebastian Formento 12.12 m. (39-9 1/4).

High jump — t6. Laytham Magana 1.73 m. (5-8).

Shot put — 2. Austin Cheatham 15.43 m. (50-7 1/2), 11. Chet Albin 12.75 m. (41-10).