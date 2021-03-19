Streaky Thresher spikers fall to York

The Bethel College volleyball team followed a familiar pattern Friday night in the Threshers’ regular-season finale against York College in KCAC play.

Bethel had stretches of brilliance and stretches of struggles in the five-set loss.

Bethel fell 21-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-23, 15-12.

“We go on these spurts and great runs, then we’ll go on a little mental lapse,” Bethel coach Stacy Middleton said. “Then we dig a hole and it’s hard to get out of those.

Shiloh Lively led York with 18 kills. Finehika Uhatafe set 39 assists. Haley Scoffeld served three aces. Naomi Warren had 30 digs. Alexandra Stoyanov downed four blocks.

Mia Loganbill led the Bethel attack with 14 kills. Dannika Day scored 12 kills. Kaitlyn Shima and Jade Gleason each had 10 kills. Shima set 29 assists, followed by Jessica Schumann with 15. Schumann served three aces. Shima had 20 digs, followed by Katey Wilhelm with 17 and J’Lynne Stolsworth with 16. Julie Wilhite downed seven blocks. Gleason downed five blocks.

Bethel jumped ahead 7-1 in the first set, but York tied it up at 14. Leading 19-18, Bethel made a 5-1 run and held on for the set.

Bethel trailed 9-4 to open the second set. Bethel pulled within one, 19-18, but gave up a 6-2 run.

Down 5-0 in the third set, Bethel rallied to take a 9-8 lead. Tied 12-12, Bethel outscored York 13-4.

Tied 4-4 in the fourth set, Bethel made a 6-0 run. York tied the set 17-17. Tied 19-19, York made a 4-1 run and held on to force the deciding set.

Tied 7-7, York scored three straight. Bethel got no closer than two points the rest of the way. Match point came on a BC serving error.

“The first one to eight (in a fifth set), usually wins,” Middleton said. “That wasn’t us tonight. They fought hard. They never quit. They keep playing. They just keep doing the things we’re asking. Sometimes they just don’t execute the way we want it.”

York is 2-22, 2-17 in KCAC play. Bethel is 3-26, 3-21 in KCAC play. Bethel and York split the regular-season series.

Bethel opens the KCAC tournament March 27 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Bethel is currently the 12th seed and would face the fifth seed in the first round.

“Teams have this weekend to play and they have the 24th to make up any matches,” Middleton said. “We played everybody. We’re one of the first ones to get them all in. We need to get some kids healthy. We had some kids who are banged up. We have to get everybody healthy. I have some kids doing dual sports, so they will be busy.”

YORK (2-22, 2-17 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Haley Scoffield 8-3-0; Tori Schindler 9-0-1; Alexandra Stoyanov 4-0-4; Shiloh Lively 18-0-2; Emma Peters 0-0-0; Naomi Warren 0-1-0; Jasmine Scarbrough 1-2-0; Finehika Uhatafe 4-2-0; Brooke Winquist 7-0-3; Elisa Cardona 1-0-0. TOTALS 52-8-6.0.

BETHEL (3-26, 3-21 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Mia Loganbill 14-0-0; Kaitlyn Shima 10-0-3; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Julie Wilhite 5-0-7; Amber Mott 1-0-2; Jade Gleason 10-0-5; Katey Wilhelm 0-1-0; Dannika Day 12-1-3; Jessica Schumann 0-3-0; Harlie Hunton 1-0-0. TOTALS 53-5-11.0.

York;21;25;16;25;15;—;3

Bethel;25;20;25;23;12;—;2

Assist leaders — YC: Uhatafe 39, Warren 7. BC: Shima 29, Schumann 15. Dig leaders — YC: Warren 30, Uhatafe 19. BC: Shima 20, Wilhelm 17, Stolsworth 16.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com