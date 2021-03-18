Sports briefs

The Kansan

1. Dave Mason, Roger Bratland, Ken Lieske, Jose Ramos -5. 2. Dane Lawrence, Carvin Theissen, Dennis Carter, Roman Mannibach -3.

3. Tim McReedy, Ron Bogle, Dick Morrison, Paul Normandine -3.

Closest to the pin — Tom Logue. Longest putt — Tim McReedy.

Next play — March 23.

Name correction

Jon Gering was misidentified in the Bethel athletics story in Thursday’s Kansan.

WICHITA — Bethel College freshman Michael Cech has been named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

In a 6-1 dual meet win over Concordia (Neb.), Cech won his singles match 6-4, 6-4; and with partner Nolan Schrader, Cech won his doubles match 6-3.

For the season, Cech is 9-5 in singles and 6-4 in doubles.

Cech is a freshman from Modlany, Czech Republic.

He takes KCAC weekly honors for the second time this season.

The Bethel College tennis teams split a pair of dual meets Tuesday against Doane at the Ward Tennis Center.

The Bethel men topped Doane 6-1. The Bethel women fell 7-0.

The Bethel men are 4-1, while the women are 1-5. Bethel plays at 4 p.m. Saturday at Friends.

Singles — Amber Weston D def. Halle Krehbiel B 6-1, 6-2; Ava Macke D def. Aurora Domingo B 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5); Brylee Lauby D def. Nalea Payton B 6-4, 6-2; 4. Liz van der Torre D def. Mia Loganbill B 6-1, 6-1; Huong Ngo D def. Jessica LaRocque B 6-0, 6-0; Makayla Rice D def. Kaity Shima B 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles — Amber Weston-Brylee Lauby D def. Halle Krehbiel-Aurora Domingo B 6-4; Ava Macke-Liz van der Torre D def. Nalea Payton-Mia Loganbill B 6-2; Huong Ngo-Payton Stalder D def. Jessica LaRocque-Kaity Shima B 6-2.

Singles — Jorge Chevez D def. Michael Cech B 6-3, 6-2; Milan Bucek B def. Federico Infante D 7-5, 6-4; Nolan Schrader B def. Esteban Gutierrez D 6-2, 6-1; Tomas Quercia B def. Sam Coy D 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-5); Zach Shima B def. Henrique Sakoda D 6-4, 7-5; Joaquin Pluis B def. Donat Beke D 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8).

Doubles — Jorge Chevez-Esteban Gutierrez D def. Michael Cech-Nolan Schrader B 6-1; Milan Bucek-Jordan Singh B def. Federico Infante-Henrique Sakoda D 6-4; Tomas Quercia-Zach Shima B def. Sam Coy-Donat Beke D 6-4.

SALINA — The Bethel College women’s soccer team gave up four goals in the second half in a 4-0 loss to Kansas Wesleyan Wednesday in Salina.

Crystal Marquez, Kayla Deaver, Tyler Goodwin and Alex Liles each scored a goal for the Coyotes. Yarellie Galindo had two assists.

Three of the goals came in an eight-minute span early in the second half.

Bethel was outshot 29-2, 17-1 on target. Maddie Prager had 13 saves for Bethel. Allison Blumenthal had a save for Kansas Wesleyan. Daisy Bingham didn’t have a save for the Coyotes in 68 minutes.

Kansas Wesleyan was 9-4, 7-2 in KCAC play. Bethel drops to 4-4-1 overall an in KCAC play. Bethel plays at 5 p.m. Saturday at Tabor.

Bethel;0;0;—;0

Kan.Wes.;0;4;—;4

1. KW Crystal Marquez (Yarellie Galindo) 51:57

2. KW Kayla Deaver (Lissette Garcia) 54:54

3. KW Tyler Goodwin (Galindo) 57:59

4. KW Alex Liles (unassisted) 84:27

Total shots — BC 0-2—2, KW 17-12—29. Shots on goal — BC 0-1—1, KW 8-9—17. Saves — BC: Maddie Prager (L) 8-5—13. KW: Daisy Bingham (W, 68:14, 0 ga) 0-0—0; Allison Blumenthal (21:46, 0 ga) x-1—1. Corner kicks — BC 0, KW 7. Fouls — BC 5, KW 7. Offside — BC 1, KW 0. Caution — BC: Abby Edson 39:31.

ENID, Okla. — The Hesston College baseball team dropped a pair of games Tuesday at Northern Oklahoma-Enid.

Hesston fell 10-2 and 10-8.

In the first game, Hesston trailed 7-1 after three innings.

Ambren Voitik, Calyn Halvorson, Jordan Coffey, Cale Savage and Gage Ninness each had a home run for the Jets. Voitik, Halvorson and Savage each drove in two runs.

Daichi Nakakabo went two for three hitting for Hesston with a solo home run. Eli Prine also drove in a run.

Wyatt Sellers struck out 13 in a compete-game win. Edgar Vera took the loss for Hesston.

In the second game, Hesston scored five runs in the top of the first inning, but the Jets outscored Hesston 8-0 through three innings.

Ben Lawson went three for three for NOC-E with a home run and five RBIs. Tanner Holliman drove in three runs.

Jack Brinkley went two for four hitting for Hesston with a home run and three RBIs.

Murphy Gienger struck out three in three innings of relief for the win. Thomas Kuykendall also struck out three in three innings. Devin Catlin struck out two in three innings, taking the loss for Hesston.

Hesston is 12-11. Thursday’s games against Dawson Community College were canceled. Hesston hosts Dodge City Community College in a four-game series at 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

First game

Hesston;001;000;1;—;2;5;1

NOC-E;142;012;x;—;10;11;0

Vera (L), Unruh 3, Wilson 5 and Smith; Sellers (W) and Scott. HR — H: Nakakabo. NO: Voitik, Halvorson, Coffey, Savage, Ninness.

Second game

Hesston;500;200;1;—;8;7;0

NOC-E;431;101;x;—;10;11;4

Catlin (L), Diccon 4, Prine 5 and Okada; Kuykendall , Gienger (W) 4, Ritter (S) and Coffey. HR — H: Smith. NO: Lawson.

HOLLISTER, Mo. — The Hesston College golf team opened the season Monday and Tuesday at the College of the Ozarks Spring Invitational at the Ozarks National Golf Course in Hollister.

Mount Mercy won the tournament at 625 (36 holes), followed by Blue Mountain at 627 and Sciences & Arts of Oklahoma at 630. Hesston had a 386-367—753.

Caleb Smith of USAO was top medalist at 151.

Hesston was led by Jackson Lewis, who tied for 39th at 84-91—175; Marshall Woolf in 53rd at 98-86—184; Camden Knight, who tied for 59th at 101-96—197; and Will Kirk, who tied for 59th at 103-94—197.

Hesston competes March 27 and 28 at the Bethel Invitational at the Hesston Golf Course and Sand Creek Station.

HESSTON — The Hesston College softball team swept the Central Christian junior varsity Tuesday at Bess Mullet Field.

Hesston won 17-3 and 15-7. Both games were called after five innings on the eight-run rule.

In the first game, Hesston led 10-3 after the first inning.

Marissa Harrison went two for six hitting with a home run and six RBIs. Alexis Silvey went three for four with six RBIs.

Teri Stanton struck out five in a complete-game win.

Down 7-6 after three innings, Hesston scored nine runs in the fourth inning.

Kimberlin Hopson went two for four hitting with a home run and four RBIs. Harrison also hit a home run with two RBIs. Jesse Miranda, Madison Michalek-Rosales, Mariah Gilmartin and Olivia Nava each added two RBIs.

Emily DeMartino went 3.1 innings of relief for the win, striking out four.

Hesston is 8-4. Wednesday’s games against the Ottawa junior varsity were canceled. Hesston opens Jayhawk Conference play March 25 at home against Cowley County Community College.

First game

Central;( 3)00;00;—;3;6;6

Hesston;(10)42;1x;—;17;16;1

Ray (L) and Cantell; Stanton (W) and Harrison. HR — H: Harrison.

Second game

Central;241;00;—;7;9;1

Hesston;204;9x;—;15;15;1

Cantell (L), Voss 4 and Vines; Fischer, DeMartino (W) 3 and Harrison. HR — C: Cantell. H: Hopson, Harrison.

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team fell to Labette Community College 64-43 Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play at Yost Center.

The Larks trailed 30-24 at the half.

Ghage Kenan led Labette with 23 points. Bryson Dennis scored 15 points. Devin Longstreet scored 13 points with nine rebounds.

Langston Flowers scored 19 points with eight rebounds.

Labette is 9-6, 3-2 in Jayhawk Conference play. Hesston is 6-9, 0-5 in conference play. Hesston’s game Saturday at home against Kansas City (Kan.) Community College was canceled. Hesston plays March 24 at Johnson County Community College.

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell to Labette Community College 62-47 Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play at Yost Center.

The Larks trailed 16-12 after the first quarter, 30-28 at the half and 41-38 after three quarters. Hesston was outscored 21-9 in the fourth quarter.

Jayla Smith led Labette with 15 points. Christionna Faison and Yasmine Trammell each scored 10 points.

Sydney Bontrager led Hesston with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Sadie Svymbersky scored 12 points and Destiny Kessay scored 11.

Hesston hosts Kansas City (Kan.) Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday.

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder snapped a three-game losing streak, stopping the Indy Fuel 3-2 Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Matteo Gennaro scored two goals for Wichita. Patrik Parkkonen added a goal with an assist. Anthony Beauregard had two assists. Goaltender Evan Weninger stopped 42 of Indy’s 44 shots.

Diego Cuglietta and Mathew Thompson each scored a goal for the Fuel. Dan Bakala had 27 saves in goal.

Wichita took a 3-0 lead late into the second period, but Indy scored a goal with 2:11 remaining in the second period and another with 7:49 remaining in the game.

Wichita is 21-9-4-1, while Indy is 22-9-2-0. The teams are in second place in their respective divisions in the ECHL.

Wichita makes the trek east this weekend for a three-game series against the Wheeling Nailers. Face off is at 6:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3:10 p.m. Sunday.

TAMPA — Hartman Arena in Park City has been selected as the site for the Major Arena Soccer League 2 playoffs for the 2021 season.

The playoffs are July 17 and 18.

Winners of three invitational tournaments, as well as the team with the best record that didn’t win a tournament, will be selected to the tournament.

The Wichita Wings received a playoff berth after winning the Heartland Invitational. The Amarillo Bombers received a berth after winning the Rocky Mount Invitational.

Another berth will be given to the winner of the upcoming Great Lakes Invitational.

Other teams in the MASL2 this season include the Chicago Mustangs, Cleveland Crunch, Colorado Inferno, Omaha Kings and Muskegon Risers.

Seeding will be done by record, with teams having to play a minimum of 10 games.

Wichita finished 3-0 at the Heartland Invitational, stopping the Omaha Kings, Amarillo Bombers and Colorado Inferno.

Wichita finished 1-2 at the Central Cup, facing teams in the top-division MASL — beating the St. Louis Ambush and falling to the Dallas Sidekicks and the Kansas City Comets.

Wichita was scheduled to host last year’s playoffs, but those were canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

WICHITA — The first event has been scheduled for Riverfront Stadium in Wichita as the Wichita State baseball team will host the Houston Cougars at 2 p.m. April 10.

The game will count in the American Athletic Conference standings. It will be the first time the Shockers will play downtown since March 21, 2000, in a game against Missouri at old Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

Stadium capacity will be limited. WSU and Wichita Wind Surge season ticket holders will get top priority. When tickets become available, they will be for sale at www.WindSurge.com.

The stadium was completed last year, but the main tenant — the Wichita Wind Surge (then of the Pacific Coast League) — had its season canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Under the minor league reorganization made by Major League Baseball, the Wind Surge have been moved to the Class AA Texas League and is a farm team for the Minnesota Twins.

The Wind Surge open the season May 4 at Springfield. The home opener is May 11 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.