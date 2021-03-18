New faces key to success for NHS soccer

The Newton High School girls’ soccer team will have to rely on a lot of new faces when the 2021 season begins.

Scott Jantzi begins his ninth season as the Railer girls’ coach. He is 74-77-7 at Newton.

He is assisted by Adam Jantzi and Julia Beaver.

Last season was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Newton was 1-16 in 2019, 0-6 in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League play. Newton fell to Wichita Heights 1-0 in the first round of the Class 5A regionals.

The sole returning starter is senior Aketzali Solorio-Jimenez. The sole returning letterwinners include senior Alejandra Hernandez, and juniors Adeline Tonn and Analiyah Torres.

Three freshmen look to make an impact for the team this season — Izzy Sandoval, Italia Chavez-Arellano and Margaret Bates.

“We graduated 13 seniors last season, which were unable to play due to COVID,” Jantzi said. “We are going to be a very young squad. The season was looking bleak, with the number of returning players. There were 16 freshmen who came out to save the season for us. The ladies will need to learn a lot. It will be a challenging season for all. I look forward to seeing how well they perform as the season progresses.”

Jantzi looks at Derby, Maize South and Maize as the top contenders in the AV-CTL I play. Maize South is a newcomer to the division, replacing Salina Central. Bishop Carroll was a final four team in Class 5A in 2019.

Newton opens against Buhler, a final four team in Class 4-3-2-1A in 2019.

Top non-league teams include Bishop Carroll, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel, McPherson, Goddard Eisenhower, Andover Central and Andover.

2021 schedule

March 23 Buhler 6:30 p.m.

March 29-April 1 @ McPherson Inv. TBA

April 6 @ Arkansas City 6 p.m.

April 8 @ Andover Central 6:30 p.m.

April 13 Andover 6:30 p.m.

April 15 Goddard 6:30 p.m.

April 20 Maize South 6:30 p.m.

April 22 McPherson 6:30 p.m.

April 27 @ Derby 6:30 p.m.

April 29 Salina South 6:30 p.m.

May 4 @ Hutchinson 6:30 p.m.

May 6 @ Campus 6:30 p.m.

May 11 Maize 6:30 p.m.

May 13 @ Goddard Eisenhower 6 p.m.

May 18-20 Regionals TBA

May 25 State Quarterfinals TBA

May 28-29 State Semifinals and Finals @ Spring Hill

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com