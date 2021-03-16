Bethel softball team opens KCAC play with sweep

The Bethel College softball team opened Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play with a sweep of the Saint Mary Spires Tuesday afternoon at Allen Wedel Field.

The Threshers won both games 6-5. The games were originally scheduled to be played in Leavenworth, but moved to Bethel. The Threshers were the visiting team.

In the first game, Bethel took a 2-1 lead after five innings. Each team scored four runs in the seventh.

Laura Pineda went two for four hitting for the Threshers with a home run and four RBIs. Bailea Crist also drove in a run.

Saint Mary was led by Hailey Reece with three hits and two RBIs. Riley Piattoni also drove in two runs. Mara Davis added an RBI.

Skylar Jackson pitched six innings for the Threshers for the win, striking out two. Rachel Duer finished the game.

Shelby Mohler took the loss pitching for Saint Mary, striking out seven in six innings. Sierra Gerdts finished the game.

Bethel trailed the second game 5-2 after five innings, but scored four runs in the top of the seventh.

Emalee Overbay went four for four hitting with three RBIs. Brianna Reeves went two for three with two RBIs. Karellys Porras went two for four with an RBI.

Piattoni went two for two hitting for the Spires, driving in three runs. Carmen Cordova and Madisyn Thompson each added an RBI.

Duer pitched 2.1 innings of relief for the win, striking out two. Jesse McMichael struck out two in 4.2 innings.

Mariela Tinoco took the loss for Saint Mary. Gerdts finished the game.

Saint Mary falls to 5-14, 0-2 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 5-11, 2-0 in the conference, and hosts Oklahoma Wesleyan at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wedel Field.

First game

Bethel;000;110;4;—;6;7;1

St. Mary;000;010;4;—;5;7;2

Mohler (L, 1-1), Gerdts 7 and Dias; Jackson (W, 1-2), Duer 7 and Overbay. HR — BC: Pineda (2).

Second game

Bethel;011;000;4;—;6;14;1

St. Mary;002;030;0;—;5;6;3

McMichael, Duer (W, 2-1) 5 and Overbay; Tinoco (L, 2-3), Gerdts 7 and Dias.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com