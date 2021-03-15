Sports briefs

BIRMIGHAM, Ala. — Newton High School graduate Josh Fulmer, a junior at Missouri Southern State University, was named an NCAA Division II All-American after a fifth-place finish in the weight throw at the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships Thursday at the Birmingham Crossplex.

Fulmer had a mark of 20.24 meters (66-feet, 5 inches) on his third of six attempts.

It was the first time Fulmer earned All-American honors in indoor track.

MSSU finished 10th in the team standings.

Fulmer won the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association indoor weight throw title at 20.14 meters. He was eighth in the shot put in the MIAA.

WICHITA — A pair of blocked kicks paced Bethel sophomore defensive back Trey Palmer to Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors for week nine of the season.

In a 35-9 win over Tabor, Palmer blocked a field goal attempt and an extra point attempt. Palmer also had a three-yard punt return. Palmer also lead the team in tackles with eight total, seven solo. He had 1.5 tackles for a loss of two yards.

The native of Pearland, Texas, was honored for the first time this season.

Palmer is the seventh Bethel player to receive KCAC honors, the second time for special teams.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Bethel College competitive cheer team finished 12th Friday and Saturday at the NAIA National Championships Friday in Davenport.

Oklahoma City won the title for the second time in school history with an overall score of 91.53, followed by St. Ambrose (Iowa) at 91.11 and Indiana Wesleyan at 90.56.

Bethel scored a 67.06 in the preliminary round and a 68.18 in the final round with an overall score of 67.90.

Bethel was making its third appearance at nationals, second since it was granted full championship status by the NAIA.

1. Oklahoma City;90.25;91.95;91.53

2. St. Ambrose (Iowa);90.13;91.43;91.11

3. Indiana Wesleyan;88.68;91.18;90.56

4. Missouri Valley;88.61;91.13;90.50

5. Xavier (La.);83.83;86.53;85.86

6. Midland (Neb.);84.90;86.10;85.80

7. Concordia (Mich.);82.88;85.68;84.98

8. Life (Ga.);83.21;83.76;83.62

9. Georgetown (Ky.);81.05;82.58;82.20

10. Mobile (Ala.);79.26;80.93;80.51

11. Lourdes (Ohio);80.26;80.00;80.07

12. Bethel;67.06;68.18;67.90

The Bethel College women’s soccer team is on a three-game winning streak since resuming the season in the spring, stopping Bethany College 1-0 Saturday at Thresher Stadium.

Claire Hedlund scored the game winning in the 26th minute with assists from Katy Ponce and Sydney Brown.

Bethel was outshot 9-8, 2-1 on goal. Mariah Vallejo stopped both Swede shots for the clean sheet win. Stacey Barron took the loss in goal for Bethany, 4-6-1 overall and 3-5-1 in KCAC plav.

Bethel improves to 4-3-1 overall and in the conference. Bethel plays at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Kansas Wesleyan, 8-4 overall and 6-2 in the conference.

Bethany;0;0;—;0

Bethel;1;0;—;1

1. Bethel Claire Hedlund (Katy Ponce, Sydney Brown) 25:31

Total shots — Bethany 2-7—9, Bethel 3-5—8. Shots on goal — Bethany 0-2—2, Bethel 1-0—1. Saves — Bethany: Stacey Barron (L) 0-0—0. Bethel: Mariah Vallejo (W) 0-2—2. Corner kicks — Bethany 2, Bethel 4. Fouls — Bethany 8, Bethel 6. Offside — Bethany 0, Bethel 1. Cautions — Bethany: Melissa Estrada 54:37.

WINFIELD — The Bethel College volleyball team split a pair of matches Saturday in a KCAC triangular at Southwestern.

Bethel downed the host Moundbuilders in four sets and fell to McPherson in three sets.

The Threshers topped the Moundbuilders 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17.

Kaitlun Shima, Dannika Day and Mia Loganbill each knocked down nine kills. Jessica Schumann set 17 assists, followed by Shima with six. Katey Wilhelm had 26 digs. Harlie Hunton downed four blocks, while Shima downed three.

For Southwestern (7-18, 7-11 KCAC), Sydney Morris had 15 kills, followed by Faith Smith with 11 and Elizabeth Borgelt with 10. Maela Stevens set 17 assists, while Sydney Hancock set 16. Sophia Wicker served two aces, Wicker had 17 digs, followed by Mia Hehmke and Hancock each with 12. Smith downed two blocks.

Bethel fell to McPherson 25-11, 25-21, 25-17.

Aiden Brown led the Bulldog attack with eight kills. Cynarah Rodriguez set 31 assists. Brown served five aces. Riley Bradbury had 14 digs, followed by Brown with 10. Sydney Burton and Mady Woog each downed two blocks.

Loganbill had five kills for Bethel. Shima set nine assists. Wilhelm had 14 digs, followed by Shima with 11. Jade Gleason downed two blocks.

McPherson is 19-6, 16-4 in KCAC play, taking third in the conference.

Bethel is 3-25, 3-20 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts York College at 7 p.m. Friday to end the regular season. The KCAC tournament is April 9 and 10 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

vs. Southwestern

BETHEL (3-24, 3-19 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Harlie Hunton 8-0-4; Jade Gleason 7-0-0; Julie Wilhite 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 1-0-0; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Kaitlyn Shima 9-1-3; Mia Loganbill 9-0-2; Dannika Day 9-0-0; Amber Mott 2-1-2; Jessica Schumann 0-1-0. TOTALS 45-3-9.0.

SOUTHWESTERN (7-18, 7-11) — (kills-aces-blocks) D'Sani Levy 1-0-0; Sophia Wicker 1-2-0; Mia Hehmke 0-0-0; Maela Stevens 1-0-0; Sierra Norlin 0-1-0; Cierra Harrison 5-0-0; Sydney Hancock 1-1-0; Sydney Morris 15-0-1; KaSandra Lyons 3-0-0; MiCaila Holland 2-1-0; Brooklynn Tegeler 0-0-0; Kaitlin Patulea 0-0-0; Elizabeth Borgelt 10-0-1; Morgan Harral 3-0-0; Faith Smith 11-0-2; Daci Stover 2-0-0. Totals 55-5-4.0.

Bethel;25;21;25;25;—;3

S-western;20;25;21;17; —;1

Assist leaders — BC: Schumann 17, Shima 16, Wilhelm 5. SC: Stevens 17, Hancock 15, Norlin 6. Dig leaders — BC: Wilhelm 26, Shima 10, Day 8. SC: Wicker 17, Hehmke 12, Hancock 12. Time — 1:35.

vs. McPherson

McPHERSON (19-6, 16-4 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Sydney Dreiling 0-0-0; Mady Woog 3-0-2; Riley Bradbury 1-2-0; Reven Bradbury 0-0-0; Aidan Brown 8-5-0; Kamaluhia Akiona 0-2-0; Cynarah Rodriguez 2-0-0; Sydney Burton 7-0-2; Emily Terry 3-0-0; Morgan Watson 5-2-0; Alex Keyes 1-0-0; Katelyn Moore 7-3-1; Emily Leeson 0-0-0. TOTALS 37-14-4.0.

BETHEL (3-25, 3-20 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Mia Loganbill 5-0-0; Kaitlyn Shima 2-0-1; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Julie Wilhite 0-0-1; Amber Mott 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 4-0-2; Katey Wilhelm 0-1-0; Dannika Day 2-1-1; Jessica Schumann 2-0-0; Harlie Hunton 2-0-2; Lauren McCreary 0-0-0. TOTALS 17-2-5.0.

McPherson;25;25;25;—;3

Bethel;11;21;17;—;0

Assist leaders — MC: Rodriguez 31. BC: Shima 9, Schumann 4. Dig leaders — MC: Bradbury 14, Brown 10. BC: Wilhelm 14, Shima 11. Time — 1:30.

HIGHLAND — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell to Highland Community College 53-50 Saturday in Jayhawk Division II play in Highland.

Hesston trailed 30-26 at the half and 45-39 after three quarters. The Larks drew within a point with 2:12 remaining, but failed to score in the remaining time.

Gerenda Smith led Highland with 11 points and nine rebounds. Summer Kirkman, Mariana Paes and Kanae Carman each scored 10 points.

Destiny Kessay led Hesston with 16 points. Sydney Bontrager scored 13 points with eight rebounds.

Highland is 5-5, 2-2 in Jayhawk Conference play. Hesston is 4-8, 0-4 in conference play, and hosts Labette Community College at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Yost Center.

HESSTON — The Hesston College volleyball team fell to Kansas City (Kan.) Community College in three sets Saturday in Jayhawk Conference play at Yost Center.

Hesston fell 25-12, 25-11, 25-19.

Cassidy Crist downed nine kills to lead Kansas City. Mia Tomasic scored eight kills and Nicole Hughes scored seven’ Adriana Velez and Kelcey Hund each served four aces. Michelle Dvorak downed 5.0 blocks, followed by Hughes and Tomasic with 3.0 each. Velez set 22 assists. Hund had 19 digs, followed by Velez with 12.

For Hesston, Olivia Galbraith scored five kills. Jessica Wilson downed 2.0 blocks, Alexis Zehr set five assists. McKayla Long had 15 digs, followed by Taylor Thompson with 11.

Kansas City improves to 12-7, 10-6 in Jayhawk East play. Hesston is 0-20, 0-15 in Jayhawk East play. The Larks host Labette Community College at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Yost Center.

TULSA, Okla. — The Wichita Thunder managed just one point out of a possible six in a three-game series against the Tulsa Oilers.

Friday in Wichita, the Thunder fell to Tulsa 4-3. Saturday in Wichita, the Thunder fell 4-1. Sunday in Tulsa, Wichita fell 3-2.

In Friday’s game, Matt Lane scored the game winner for the Oilers. Lane finished with two goals. Charlie Sampair and Tyler Kobryn each added a goal for the Oilers. Roman Durny had 31 saves.

Stefan Fournier scored a goal with an assist for Wichita. John Albert and Jay Dickman each added goals. Evan Weninger had 27 saves in goal.

In Saturday’s game, Lane scored a goal with an assist. Gregg Burmaster, Justin Taylor and Danny Moynihan each added a goal for Tulsa. Devin Williams had 24 saves.

Austin McIlmurray scored for Wichita. Alex Sakellaropoulos had 36 saves.

In Sunday’s game, Adam Pleskach scored the game-winner for the Oilers with 5:54 remaining in regulation. Mike McKee scored a goal with an assist. Kobryn added a goal. Williams had 37 saves.

Matt Gennaro and Peter Crinella each scored a goal for Wichita. Weninger had 32 saves.

Wichita falls to 20-9-4-1, remaining in second place in the ECHL Western Conference behind Fort Wayne. Tulsa improves to 16-14-2-1, fifth place in the conference.

Wichita hosts the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at the INTRUST Bank Arena.