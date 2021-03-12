Sports briefs

1. Dane Lawrence, Ron Jones, Sam Griffen, Ken Lieske -3.

2. George Eason, Phil Considine, Dennis Carter, Bob Wilson, Roman Mannibach -2.

CLOSET TO PIN — Jose Ramos. LONGEST PUTT — Dick Huska.

Next play — March 16.

WICHITA — Bethel College soccer player Katy Ponce was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s soccer offensive player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

In two games, both Bethel wins, Ponce scored three goals with an assist. She posted her first career hat trick in a 5-0 win over Sterling.

Ponce is a sophomore forward from Chino Hills, Calif.

Ponce is the first Bethel player to take weekly honors this season.

PITTSBURG — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team was outscored 19-5 from the free throw line, 10-0 in the fourth quarter, in a 41-34 loss to Pittsburg St. Mary’s-Colgan Tuesday in the Class 2A state quarterfinals in Pittsburg.

Tied 7-7 after the first quarter and 17-17 at the half, Berean led 27-25 after three quarters.

The Warriors outscored St. Mary’s-Colgan 29-22 from the field.

Kaitlin Crossland led 18-3 St. Mary-Colgan with 13 points, hitting seven of eight from the line. Riley Root added 10 points.

Lillie Veer and Erin Mullins scored 11 points each for Berean Academy.

The Warriors end the season 16-7.

BEREAN ACADEMY (16-7) — Neal 0 0-0 0, 0; Veer 1 (3) 0-1 3, 11; L.Mullins 1 0-0 0, 2; B.Wiebe 0 0-0 3, 0; M.Wiebe 2 0–0 4, 4; E.Mullins 4 0 3-4 3, 11; Wine 1 1-2 2, 3; Smith 0 1-2 2, 1; Morgan 1 0-0 2, 2; TOTALS 10 (3) 5-9 19, 34.

PITTSBURG ST. MARY-COLGAN (18-3) — Crossland 3 7-8 3, 13; Imhof 0 0-0 0, 0; Radell 0 0-0 0, 0; Torrence 0 5-8 4, 5; Root 1 (2) 2-2 2, 10; Ison 0 0-0 0, 0; Yaghmour 1 3-4 0, 5; Brown 3 2-5 0, 8; TOTALS 8 (2) 19-27 9, 41.

Berean Ac.;7;10;10;7;—;34

St. Mary-C.;7;7;11;16;—;41

MOUNDRIDGE — The season ended for the Moundridge High School girls’ basketball team with a 48-39 loss to Garden Plain Tuesday in the Class 2A state quarterfinals in Moundridge.

Madysen Zoglman led Garden Plain with 14 points.

Moundridge’s scoring was not reported.

Garden Plain is 17-5. Moundridge ends the season 18-6.

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bethel College golf team finished 13th at the Eagle Spring Classic Monday and Tuesday at the Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.

Iowa Western Community College topped the field with a three-round total of 911. Southwestern Christian was second at 913. Host Oklahoma Wesleyan was third at 925. Bethel had a score of 1,087.

Julian Alanis of Southwestern Christian, Nolan Pope of Oklahoma Wesleyan and Jakob Falk of Iowa Central all tied for top medalist at 222.

For Bethel, Luke Riffel was 72nd at 270, Nathan Gutierrez was 73rd at 271, Chase Anderson and Trae Gehring tied for 74th at 273 and Joe Knoll was 79th at 310.

Bethel competes at the KCAC Tournament 1 March 22 and 23 at the Battle Creek Golf Club in Broken Arrow, Okla.

The Bethel College tennis teams swept Concordia (Neb.) Thursday at the Ward Tennis Center.

The men won 6-1. The women won 4-3.

The men are 3-1. The women are 1-4. Bethel plays March 14 at Baker.

SINGLES — Morales, Sofia C def. Krehbiel, Halle B 6-0, 6-2; Domingo, Aurora B def. M. Viera, Claudia C 6-1, 4-6, 10-7 TB; Payton, Nalea B def. Ferrel, Tara C 6-1, 6-2; Krejci, Katy C def. Loganbill, Mia B 7-5, 6-2; Esquivel, Luisa C def. Shima, Kaity B 6-1, 6-1; Roth, Jenson B def. No player C by forfeit.

DOUBLES — Krehbiel, Halle-Domingo, Aurora B def. M. Viera, Claudia-Ferrel, Tara C 7-5; Morales, Sofia-Esquivel, Luisa C def. Payton, Nalea-Loganbill, Mia B 6-1; Shima, Kaity-Roth, Jenson B def. No player-No player C, by forfeit.

SINGLES — Cech, Michael B def. Lainer, Gregor C 6-4, 6-2; Bucek, Milan B def. Rojas, Eduardo C 6-1, 6-3; Schrader, Nolan B def. Howes, Isaac C 6-3, 6-2; Quercia, Tomas B def. Zoller, Luke C 6-0, 7-5; Shima, Zachary B def. Kitson, Jack C 6-1, 7-5; Bindl, Joseph C def. Pluis, Joaquin B 6-3, 4-6, 10-3 TB.

DOUBLES — Cech, Michael-Schrader, Nolan B def. Rojas, Eduardo-Kitson, Jack C 6-3; Bucek, Milan-Singh, Jordan B def. Berryman, Jeremiah-Lainer, Gregor C 6-4; Shima, Zachary-Quercia, Tomas B def. Zoller, Luke-Rabellino, Juan C 6-3.

McPHERSON — The Bethel College softball team split a pair of games Thursday at the McPherson Invitational.

Bethel fell to Dakota State 8-0 in five innings, but beat Dakota Wesleyan 5-1.

Against Dakota State, Xotchil Lopez threw a no-hitter, striking out five and walking one. Laura Pineda took the loss pitching for Bethel. Xitlali Lopez and Melissa Krapf each drove in two runs for DSU.

Bethel’s Jesse McMichael threw a complete game against Dakota Wesleyan. Kyllie Ramirez took the loss for DWU.

Brianna Reeves drove in two runs for Bethel. Amber Mott had two hits with an RBI.

Bethel is 3-11 and plays March 16 at Saint Mary.

FREMONT, Neb. — The Hesston College baseball team split doubleheaders Wednesday at home against the Tabor junior varsity and Thursday at the Midland JV.

Hesston won the first game 4-1. Tabor won the nightcap 23-9. Against Midland, Hesston lost 5-3 and won 13-3.

In the first game against Tabor, Kauy Kuhn went two for three hitting. Eli Prine struck out three in the win.

In the second game against Tabor, Chartom Ferguson and Dawson Winter each drove in two runs. Shoei Imazumi took the loss.

In the first game against Midland, Justin Smith had a home run. Winter and Halen David each added an RBI. Brayden Ketley took the loss.

In the final game of the series, Prine drove in three runs. Jack Brinkley, Kansuke Okada and Halen David each drove in two runs. Cayden Diccion struck out seven in three innings for the win.

Hesston is 12-9 and plays Tuesday at Northern Oklahoma-Enid.

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team fell to Fort Scott Community College 92-55 Wednesday in Hesston.

Hesston trailed 44-25 at the half.

Freddy Reeves Jr. had 19 points and eight rebounds for Fort Scott.

Langston Flowers had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Hesston.

The Larks are 6-8 and host Labette Community College Wednesday.

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell to Fort Scott Community College 55-51 Wednesday in Hesston.

Hesston led 27-26 at the half.

Leikyn Walker led Fort Scott with 22 points. Amber Covington scored 11 points and Taylor Tschirhart added 10.

Sydney Bontrager scored 17 points with 17 rebounds for Hesston. Destiny Kessay added 13 points.

Hesston is 4-7 and plays Saturday at Highland Community College.