Sophomore sends Oiler girls back to 1A-II finals

GREAT BEND — The Central Plains Oilers girls’ basketball team has waited almost two years to defend its title, but took a step closer Thursday with a 50-39 win over previously unbeaten Central Plains at Barton Gym in Great Bend.

Brynna Hammeke did much of the damage for the 22-3 Oilers, scoring 25 points on 10 of 17 shooting.

“It felt like nothing (was working) but apparently stuff was falling, so it was good” Hammeke said. “I took it to the rim pretty good.”

Hammeke, a sophomore, saw last year’s undefeated season get cut short when the state tournament was ended after the first round. She was an eighth-grader when the Oilers won the Class 1A title.

“I was a freshman last year,” she said. “It was tough to watch the seniors have their season cut short. I didn’t like seeing that. We want to bring it back this year.”

“We survived and advanced,” Central Plains coach Pat Stiles said. “I doesn’t matter how ugly it is or how clean it is. We advanced. … Our girls learned to win from our older girls. Some of these girls have been waiting for three years. Now it’s their turn.”

Kassidy Nixon had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Oilers.

Brooke Stoll led 24-1 Golden Plains with 14 points. Ashley Stoll added 12 points with 10 rebounds.

“We normally don’t shoot that many 3-pointers, but they are so long that it is tough to get the ball inside,” Golden Plains coach Parker Christensen said. “We had a tough time getting the ball inside against them. They are a good team. They started taking it to the rim (in the second half) and we struggled to stop them.”

“We knew (Brooke Stoll) was a pretty good shooter,” Stiles said. “(Breanna Rath) I didn’t know about, but she had a pretty good stroke. They’re undefeated. They’re a pretty good team.”

Tied 8-8 at the end of the first quarter, the Oilers made a 9-2 run to start the second. Golden Plains replied with a pair of 3-pointers. Central Plains pulled back out by three at the half, 19-16.

Golden Plains stayed close early in the third quarter on a pair of Breanna Roth 3-pointers. The Oilers made an 13-2 run, capped by a Jennah Jeffrey 3-pointer to lead by 12. An Ashley Nixon trey with five seconds left in the quarter put the Oilers up 41-30.

Central Plains opened the fourth quarter with the first five points to put the game out of reach.

“We had a pretty good season,” Christensen said. “Our league wasn’t as strong this year, but we beat everyone we played. We won our sub-state. They play a very tough schedule. They play a lot of good teams.”

The Bulldogs lose just two seniors — the Stoll twins.

“We have a lot of young kids coming back,” Christensen said.

The Oilers play either Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic or Cunningham at 2 p.m. Saturday in the finals.

