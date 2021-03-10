Sports briefs

The Kansan

Newton grad

reaches NCAA

TULSA, Okla. — Newton High School graduate Wyatt Hendrickson qualified for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships after a third-place finish during the weekend at the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa.

Hendrickson is a freshman at the Air Force Academy, wrestling at heavyweight.

He finished 4-1 in the tournament, winning four straight matches after an 11-2 loss in the first round to Dalton Robertson of Northern Colorado.

In the first consolation round, Hendrickson scored a 13-3 major decision over Austin Harris, of Oklahoma State. In the consolation quarterfinals, Hendrickson downed Michael Wolfgram, of West Virginia, 9-5. In the consolation semifinals, Hendrickson pinned Brandon Metz, of North Dakota State, in 1:48.

In the consolation finals, Hendrickson downed Josh Heindselman, of Oklahoma, 11-5.

Hendrickson was seeded sixth in the tournament and beat two wrestlers seeded ahead of him. Heindselman was ranked 18th nationally.

Hendrickson posted the highest finish for an Air Force wrestler since the school joined the Big 12 for wrestling. He is the first Air Force freshman to qualify for the NCAA Tournament since 2013.

Air Force finished 11th in the team standings. The Falcons were 2-5 in dual meets this season.

Hendrickson was 9-2 this season, 5-2 in dual meets. He won five matches by fall, with his quickest pin in 24 seconds.

The NCAA Nationals are March 18 to 20 in St. Louis.

Treaster 2nd

at EIWA

MANHEIM, Pa. — Newton High School graduate Logan Treaster finished second in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association championships Feb. 26 at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim.

With the finish, Treaster qualifies for the NCAA Nationals, set for March 18-20 in St. Louis.

A senior at the United States Naval Academy wrestling at 125 pounds, Treaster opened the tournament with a pin over Bryce Cockrell, of Long Island University, in 2:54. In the semifinals, Treaster downed Gage Curry, of American University, 4-0. The finals, Treaster lost to top-seeded Jaret Lane, of Lehigh, 5-0. Treaster was seeded second.

Navy finished second to Lehigh in the team standings.

Treaster will make his NCAA debut. He is 11-2 this season, 55-22 in his career. He was 5-1 in EIWA dual meets. He won two matches by fall.

Both of his losses came to Lane, ranked 18th this season.

Teammate and brother Grant Treaster finished 0-1 as a freshman.

APT returns

to Sand Creek

DOUBLE OAK, Texas — The All Pro Tour golf tour will return to Sand Creek Station this summer with the second Sand Creek Championships.

The tournament will be 72 holes with an estimated purse of $130,000 and a guaranteed $20,000 to the champion.

The tournament will have a field of 144 players, cut to the top 35 percent plus ties after 72 holes.

The APT is a developmental professional tour, viewed as two steps behind the PGA Tour and a step behind the PGA Korn Ferry Tour.

Sam Stevens of Fort Worth is the defending champion. A Wichita native, Stevens finished the APT first on the money list at $102,456.25. He won three of the 10 events he played in.

BC spikers

drop two

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bethel College volleyball team dropped a pair of matches in KCAC play Saturday in Kansas City.

Bethel fell to Avila 25-14, 25-12, 25-13; and Tabor 25-15, 25-19, 25-19.

Against Avila, Jade Gleason and Harlie Hunton each had four kills. Jessica Schuman set six assists. Mia Loganbill served two aces. Katey Wilhelm had 11 digs. Gleason and Hunton each downed two blocks.

Against Tabor, Loganbill had seven kills. Kaitlyn Shima set 11 assists. Jensen Roth had 11 digs.

Bethel is 2-24, 2-18 in KCAC play, and faces Southwestern and McPherson at 3 p.m. Saturday in Winfield.

BC softball

finishes 0-5

WICHITA — The Bethel College softball team finished the Friends University Tournament 0-5 Friday and Saturday in Wichita.

Bethel fell to Grand View 9-4, Doane 3-2, Graceland 4-1, Concordia (Neb.) 9-0 and Jamestown 16-4.

Bethel is 2-10 and plays Friday and Saturday at the McPherson Tournament.

Bethel women

top McPherson

The Bethel College women’s soccer team won its second-straight game, stopping McPherson 3-1 on Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

Bethel led 1-0 at the half.

Grace Anderson, Bekah Tonn and Claire Hedlund each scored a goal for Bethel. Jazlyn Reese, Katy Ponce, Sydney Brown and Izzy Saenz each had an assist.

Emma Singleton scored a goal for McPherson.

Bethel outshot McPherson 12-10, 8-6 on goal. Maddie Prager had four saves for Bethel. Christie Silber had four saves for McPherson.

Bethel is 3-3-1 overall and in the conference and hosts Bethany at 1 p.m. Saturday.

BC tennis

teams compete

The Bethel men fell to 22nd-ranked (NAIA) William Woods 7-0 and beat John Brown 4-3.

The Bethel women fell to sixth-ranked William Woods 7-0 and John Brown 6-1.

The men are 2-1, while the women are 0-4. Bethel hosts Concordia (Neb.) at 11 a.m. Thursday.

WOMEN

William Woods 7, Bethel 0

SINGLES — Hannah Meyer WW def. Halle Krehbiel B 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 TB; Ashley Firoved WW def. Nalea Payton B 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Marta Calvo Larraz WW won by default; Ariadna Jordan WW won by default; Mireia Jordan WW won by default; Kamryn Gastler WW won by default.

DOUBLES — Ana Zavala-Zlata Shuraeva WW def. Krehbiel-Payton BC 6-0; Gastler-Firoved WW won by default; A.Jordan-M.Jordan won by default.

John Brown 6, Bethel 1

SINGLES — Krehbiel def. n/a JB 1-6, 6-4, 10-1 TB. John Brown won remaining matches.

DOUBLES — Krehbiel-Payton BC def. n/a 6-1. John Brown won remaining matches by default.

MEN

William Woods 7, Bethel 0

SINGLES — Patrick Shelepov WW def. Michael Cech B 6-0, 7-5; Ben Grumley WW def. Milan Bucek B 6-2, 6-2; Aaron Westerlund WW def. Nolam Schrader B 6-1, 6-3; Mladen Novovic WW def. Zachary Shima B 6-0, 6-1; Jack Campbell WW def. Jordan Singh B 6-0, 6-0; Nathan Cooke WW def. Colby McWhorter B 6-0, 6-3.

DOUBLES — Grumley-Shelepov WW def. Cech-Schrader B 6-1; Cooke-Westerlund WW def. Singh-Bucek B 6-4; Zach Frisbie-Robert Schorr WW def. McWhorter-Shima B 6-4.

Bethel 4, John Brown 3

SINGLES — Hudson Dick JB def. Cech B 4-6, 7-5, 10-6 TB; Bucek B def. Cade Cox JB 6-2, 6-4; Schrader B def. Samuel Spencer JB 6-4, 6-3; Logan Wheeler JB vs. Shima B 7-6, not finished; Singh B def. Woody Woodring JB 3-6, 6-2, 10-8 TB; Blake Cunningham JB def. McWhorter B 6-3, 6-2.

DOUBLES — Dick-Cox JB vs. Cech-Schrader B no result; Bucek-Singh B def. Wheeley-Woodring JB 6-2; Shima-McWhorter B def. Spencer-Cunningham JB 6-3.

HC baseball

2-2 at NAC

HARRISON, Ark. — The Hesston College baseball team finished 2-2 at North Arkansas College.

Friday, Hesston won 11-1 and 12-6. Saturday, Hesston lost 10-2 and 15-5.

In the first game of the series, Hesston’s Edgar Vera threw a five-inning complete game, striking out three. Eli Prine went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs.

In the second game of the series, Hesston scored nine runs in the top of the seventh for the win. Prine again went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. Kauy Kuhn added a home run. Dawson Winter drove in three runs.

Prine pitched the win in relief.

Prine drove in both Hesston runs in the third game of the series. Easton Unruh struck out eight in the loss.

In the fourth game of the series, Jack Brinkley drove in two runs. Shoei Imazumi took the loss.

Hesston is 10-7.

HC softball

finishes 1-3

HUTCHINSON — The Hesston College softball team finished a slate of games 1-3.

On Sunday, Hesston downed Dodge City Community College 10-8 in the first game, but lost the second game 11-2.

On Tuesday against Hutchinson Community College at Fun Valley, Hesston fell 5-2 and 17-9.

In the first game against Dodge City, Marissa Harrison drove in four runs on three hits. Alexis Silvey hit a home run. Emily DeMartino pitched 5 2/3 innings of relief for the win.

In the second game against Dodge City, Silvey had two hits. Natalie Fischer took the loss pitching.

Stats against Hutchinson have not been posted.

Hesston is 6-4 and hosts the Central Christian junior varsity at noon Saturday.

Hesston spikers

drop two matches

HESSTON — The Hesston College volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Monday at Yost Center.

Hesston fell to Allen County Community College in three sets, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12. Hesston fell to the Kansas Wesleyan junior varsity in five sets.

Stats were not reported.

Hesston is 0-18, 0-13 in Jayhawk Conference Division II play and hosts Cloud County Community College at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

HC women fall

to Johnson County

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell to third-ranked Johnson County Community College 65-28 on Saturday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play in Hesston.

Johnson County led 19-15 after the first quarter and 31-19 at the half.

Jaylen Townsend and Kierra Prim each had 11 points for Johnson County. Gabby Fuller had 10 rebounds.

Destiny Kessey led Hesston with 10 points. Sydney Bontrager had 15 rebounds.

Hesston is 4-6, 0-2 in conference play.

Lark men

fall to JCCC

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team fell to third-ranked Johnson County Community College 66-57 on Saturday at Yost Center.

Hesston led 24-23 at the half.

Jaycson Bereal led Johnson County with 15 points. Desi Williams scored 12 points. Jaland Whitehead had 12 rebounds.

Langston Flowers scored 27 points for Hesston. Elijah Smith scored 12 points.

Hesston is 6-7, 0-3 in conference.