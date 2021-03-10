Hesston survives hot start from Knights

HESSTON — The Wichita Trinity Academy Knights had the hot hand in the first quarter, but the Hesston Swather defense took over from there for a 55-47 Hesston win in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state boys’ basketball tournament in Hesston.

The Knights, 18-4, were held to 18 points in the second half, four in the third quarter.

“We knew they could shoot it,” Hesston coach Greg Raleigh said. “We knew (Christian) Williams was really good. It took us a while to figure out what we wanted to do. Braden (Esau) played an awesome game playing defense on him. I don’t think I took him out at all in the last quarter and a half. He’s a competitor and stepped up.”

Cason Richardson led the Swathers with 28 points, hitting 13 of 18 from the free throw line. He was 10 of 14 from the line in the fourth quarter. Richardson had nine rebounds.

“I got to hit more (free throws), I missed too many,” Richardson said. “I’ve got to be more focused, and I’ve to get my legs behind them. We’re going to Hutch and we’re going to be ready.”

Trinity started fouling the Swathers midway in the fourth quarter to try and get the ball back.

“I’m surprised, but it was good for them,” Richardson said. “They’re a smart team and they can shoot the ball. They can get out and go. It took us a minute to get in our groove. Once we did that, we were fine.”

Jake Proctor scored 13 points, hitting six of six from the line.

“We just needed to play our game,” Proctor said. “We weren’t shooting very well in the first half. We needed to get Cason the ball more. He’s our leading scorer and we needed to get him the ball. He’s our best finisher.”

Trinity, which ends the season 18-4, was led by Christian Williams with 23 points. Jevon Hill scored 10.

Hesston got caught trading free throws and 2-pointers for Trinity’s 3-pointers. Bryson Perez hit a 3-pointer for the Knights with six seconds left in the quarter to go up eight. Proctor hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to cut the Swather deficit to five points, 19-14.

“I just threw it up,” Proctor said. “It was nice.”

Hesston got within two midway in the second quarter, but Trinity ended the half on a 7-3 run and led 29-23 at the half.

After a seven of 10 start from the field for Trinity, the Knights finished the half 10 of 21 shooting. Hesston was six of 23.

Down seven, Esau hit a three-point play, followed by a Proctor jumper to get the Swathers within two with 1:18 left in the quarter, prompting the first time out of the game. Hesston got the ball back on a closely-guarded five-second violation. Back-to-back Richardson jumpers put the Swathers up 35-33 at the end of the quarter.

A Richardson jumper and Proctor layup put the Swathers up by six with 6:09 remaining. Teagan Charles broke the run with a layup 42 seconds later.

Hesston was sent to the line shortly thereafter.

“We wanted to attack the rim,” Raleigh said. “We’ve been seeing a lot of teams put four in the lane and try to take a charge. These people tried to block your shot. We missed a lot of easy (shots) early. Cason missed a couple of shots early, but he came on.”

Hesston will face Thomas More Prep-Marian (21-4) at 3 p.m. Friday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. The winner faces the winner of Rock Creek (22-2) and Galena (22-2) in the finals at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“I’ve seen them on film. They’re good,” Raleigh said. “They drilled Southeast of Saline. We struggled against Southeast of Saline. They’re a good team.”

WICHITA TRINITY ACADEMY (18-4) — Charles 1 0-0 4, 2; Willians 4 (4) 3-4 4, 23; Rucker 2 0-1 4, 4; Spencer 0 0-0 0, 0; Izard 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Hill 1 (2) 2-2 4, 10; Gerber 0 0-0 4, 0; Kirsten-Westgard 0 0-0 0, 0; Perez 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; TOTALS 9 (8) 5-7 27, 47.

HESSTON (21-1) — Esau 1 1-3 4, 3; Schroeder 0 3-4 0, 3; Proctor 2 (1) 6-6 1, 13; Schilling 1 4-5 1, 6; Richardson 6 (1) 13-18 1, 28; Arnold 0 0-0 1, 0; Humphreys 0 0-0 2, 0; Bollinger 1 0-0 3, 2; TOTALS 11 (2) 27-36 13, 55.

W.Trinity Ac.;19;10;4;14;—;47

Hesston;14;9;12;20;—;55

