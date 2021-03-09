Halstead's season ends in 2OT, again

CHENEY — The Halstead High School girls’ basketball team has left an interesting legacy in the Class 3A state tournament.

In two appearances in school history — coming back-to-back — the team ended tournament play in double overtime.

Last year, the Dragons beat Scott City in double overtime, but the tournament was canceled after the first round. Monday in Cheney, Campbell Hague scored on a three-point play with 27.6 seconds remaining in the second overtime to hand the top-ranked Cheney Cardinals a 51-50 win over Halstead.

The format of the tournament changed this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak with the quarterfinals played on campus sites and match-ups based on geography. Under normal circumstances, Cheney would have been the first seed, while Halstead would have been sixth, and the two teams wouldn’t have met until the finals.

“It’s a weird year,” Halstead coach Derek Schutte said. “It’s probably what you get in a year like this when you don’t seed it out. It’s just blind luck who you were playing by whatever sub-state’s next. You have to play good teams no matter what this time of year. That game was everything everyone thought it was going to be.”

Cheney was led by Kylee Scheer with 29 points, hitting 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Kaleigh O’Brien led the Dragons with 22 points. Madison McClain added 10 points off the bench.

“(O’Brien and Parker Schroeder) really cranked it up defensively,” Derek Schutte said. “They always defend. Kaleigh is so disruptive, was getting steals tonight. Parker can chase someone all over the floor. It’s unfortunate, some of those calls. They were all playing so hard. That’s how it goes in a game like this. Maddie has really come on, she’s gotten better and better this year. She’s giving us a scoring punch off the bench.”

Halstead had three starters foul out during the fourth quarter and overtimes.

“We were running something at the end that we probably hadn’t run with the girls that were in,” Derek Schutte said. “We still found a way to get a shot that was every thing but in. If it was in, we’re probably going on from here.”

Cheney jumped to a 9-3 lead, but Halstead ended the first quartet with a 4-0 run. Halstead led by as many as four in the second quarter, a Scheer layup off a steal with 19 seconds left in the half tied the game 18-18.

Halstead led by six at the end of the third quarter, 33-27.

Cheney drew within two midway in the fourth quarter. O’Brien hit a pair of free throws with 1:23 remaining in regulation. McClain took a charge 28 seconds later to force a turnover. After a Cheney missed free throw, Halstead missed a pair of free throws with 56.1 seconds left in regulation. A Halstead turnover set up an Olivia Albers basket. Another turnover set up a pair of Scheer free throws to tie the game with 21.9 second in regulation. Halstead missed a pair of shots in the remaining time.

Halstead led by as many as three in the first overtime as O’Brien hit six of eight free throws. Scheer tied the game on a pair of free throws with 23.2 seconds remaining. Each team missed a shot in the remaining time.

McClain put Halstead in the lead in the second overtime with one of two free throws. Dominique Schutte hit two free throws with 1:01 remaining. Scheer followed with a layup. Engel hit one of two free throws to put Halstead up by two with under 40 seconds remaining. After Hague’s three-point play, Halstead missed two shots before time expired.

Cheney, 23-0, faces 19-3 Frontenac at 3 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. The winner faces Hugoton (23-1) or Sabetha (22-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the finals.

Halstead ends the season 20-4, losing six seniors, including three starters.

“I’m proud of those seniors,” Derek Schutte said. “Those girls won 76 games, probably the winningest group in Halstead history. They go back-to-back at state. That’s never been done. They are going to have a lot of memories. Part of those memories are feelings like this too. I’m proud of them.

“We may lose about 100 percent of our production, but we have some good, young players. They are getting better. We’ll worry about that next year, but it’s a fun group to coach.”

HALSTEAD (20-4) — Lewis 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; O’Brien 3 (1) 13-17 5, 22; Schroeder 1 (1) 0-3 5, 5; Gerber 1 1-2 5, 3; Kelley 1 0-0 0, 2; Schutte 0 2-2 1, 2; Engel 1 1-2 2, 3; McClain 2 (1) 3-4 2, 10; TOTALS 9 (4) 20-29 21, 50.

CHENEY (23-0) — Scheer 8 (1) 10-11 4, 29; Cline 0 (1) 0-0 5, 3; Wewe 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Hague 2 1-2 4, 5; Albers 1 0-2 2, 2; McCormick 3 0-0 5, 6; Luehrs 1 1-2 0, 3; Durr 0 0-1 3, 0; TOTALS 15 (2) 12-18 26, 51.

Halstead;7;11;15;7;6;4;—;50

Cheney;9;9;9;13;6;5;—;51

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com