Area basketball roundup

The Kansan

Class 3A girls

Halstead (20-3) at Cheney (22-0) 6 p.m. Monday

Class 2A girls

Garden Plain (16-5) at Moundridge (18-5) 6 p.m. Tuesday

Berean Academy (16-6) at Pittsburg St. Mary’s-Colgan (17-3) 6 p.m. Tuesday

Class 3A boys

Wichita Trinity Academy (18-3) at Hesston (20-1) 6 p.m. Tuesday

BROOKVILLE — The Moundridge Wildcat girls advanced to the Class 2A state tournament after a 36-30 win over top-seeded Hillsboro Saturday in the Class 2A sub-state finals in Brookville.

Moundridge led 19-17 at the half and 27-22 after three quarters.

Kate Eichelberger led Moundridge with 12 points.

Zaylee Werth led Hillsboro with nine points, which ends the season 18-4.

Moundridge avenges a 48-46 loss to Hillsboro on Dec. 8.

Moundridge is 18-5 and hosts Garden Plain at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 2A state quarterfinals. The winner advances to the state semifinals Friday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.

MOUNDRIDGE (18-5) — Er.Drust 3 2-3 2, 8; Em.Durst 2 0-0 2, 4; Ki.Elmore 3 3-3 3, 9; Kaufman 0 3-5 2, 3; Au.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Logue 0 0-0 0, 0; Ke.Elmore 0 0-0 2, 0; Eichelberger 4 4-5 3, 12; TOTALS 12 12-16 14, 36.

HILLSBORO (18-4) — Klein 0 0-0 2, 0; T.Werth 1 (1) 2-2 3, 7; Funk 0 1-2 1, 1; Kleiner 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; J.Saunders 0 0-0 1, 0; Shahan 0 1-2 3, 1; Z.Werth 1 (1) 4-8 4, 9; Hefley 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Arnold 0 0-0 0, 0; Weisbeck 0 1-2 1, 1; TOTALS 3 (5) 9-16 17, 30.

Moundridge;9;10;8;9;—;36

Hillsboro;8;9;5;8;—;30

SACRED HEART (11-8) — Weiss 0-3 0-0 0, Ehrlich 1-5 0-0 2, Cochran 0-1 0-0 0, Junk 0-0 0-0 0, Everett 4-6 0-0 8, Eshelman 0-0 0-0 0, Woodall 5-16 1-3 12, Slagle 2-7 0-0 6, Mendez 0-0 0-0 0, Gotti 1-6 0-0 3. TOTALS 13-43 1-3 31.

MOUNDRIDGE (17-5) — Er.Durst 8-12 0-2 17, Al.Durst 0-0 0-0 0, Em.Durst 1-1 0-0 3, Ki.Elmore 1-10 3-4 6, Wedel 0-0 0-0 0, Kaufman 3-7 0-0 9, Au.Durst 0-0 0-0 0, Logue 1-1 1-2 3, Ke.Elmore 0-1 0-0 0, Eichelberger 5-9 5-6 15, Blough 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 19-43 9-14 53.

Sacred Heart;6;12;4;9;—;31

Moundridge;19;9;15;10;—;53

3-point goals — SH 4 (Woodall 1, Slagle 2, Gotti 1), Mound 6 (Er.Durst 1, Em.Durst 1, Ki.Elmore 1, Kaufman 3). Rebounds — SH 26 (Woodall 7), Mound 34 (Eichelberger 11). Turnovers — SH 17, Mound 9. Total fouls — SH 13, Mound 5. Fouled out — None.

COTTONWOOD FALLS — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team advanced to the Class 2A state tournament with a 35-20 win over top-seeded Chase County Saturday in the sub-state finals in Cottonwood Falls.

Scoring details were not reported.

Berean Academy is 16-6 and plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 17-3 Pittsburg St. Mary’s-Colgan.

COTTONWOOD FALLS — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team ended the season with a 41-36 loss to Lyndon Saturday in the Class 2A sub-state finals in Cottonwood Falls.

Scoring details were not reported.

The Warriors end the season 19-3.