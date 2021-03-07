Proctor paces Hesston boys past Haven

HESSTON — The Hesston High School boys basketball team is returning to the Class 3A state tournament, stopping Haven 50-44 on Saturday in the sub-state finals in Hesston.

Sophomore Jake Proctor had the hot hand for the Swathers, hitting 6 of 10 from the field for 17 points.

“It just felt good,” Proctor said. “I was hitting them. They’re a good team. We know all of them. They are really good. It was a fun game. Free throws at the end (was the difference). We practice those every day.”

“Jake really stepped up,” Hesston coach Greg Raleigh said. “He’s been hurt all year long, so it’s been nice to see that.”

Hesston fell to Haven 55-46 in last year’s sub-state finals, but the Swathers won the match-up in the regular season 46-40, as well as this one.

“In the second half, we did a much better job on (Zane) Jacques,” Raleigh said. “He didn’t get near as many, but then we gave (Darby) Roper some lanes to the basket. Getting up on them, that was important for us. We made it a little closer than we should have. We were up 10 or 11. We missed the front ends of two one-and-ones. We attacked their zone better.”

Cason Richardson scored 11 points for Hesston. Brayden Schilling scored 10 points.

Jacques led Haven with 22 points. Roper added 12 points.

“Hesston’s really good,” Haven coach Lonnie Paramore said. “They’ve been ranked first in the state for most of the year. They are so good defensively, we just had to hold them down. They held us and we couldn’t hold them. They spread the lead, and we couldn’t quite make baskets in the second half.”

Hesston trailed 7-2 early. The Swathers drew within one late in the quarter, but a D.J. Miller 3-pointer put the Wildcats up 15-11 at the end of the quarter.

Richardson scored the first five points of the second quarter. After trading baskets for a stretch, Hesston led 22-21 at the half.

Roper scored the first four points of the third quarter to put the Wildcats back in the lead. Richardson hit a 3-pointer to tie the game, only to watch Haven score the next four points. Putbacks by Proctor and Richardson put Hesston up 33-29 at the end of the quarter.

The Swathers opened the fourth quarter with baskets by Nick Arnold and Schilling to lead by eight. Arnold also blocked a shot in the sequence. Roper broke the run with three of four free throws.

Schilling hit a pair of buckets to put Hesston up by nine with 2:30 remaining. Richardson followed with a layup off a steal. D.J. Miller broke the run with a 3-pointer with 1:15 remaining. After two Hesston free throw misses, Roper got the Wildcats back to within six on a layup with 35.9 seconds to play. That would be as close as Haven would get down the stretch.

Haven ends the season 17-6, losing seven seniors.

“We had a tremendous season,” Paramore said. “This group of seven seniors led us to over 50 wins the last three years. I’m so proud of them. They are a special group of men. As good as basketball players as they are, they are as good people. I hate to see those guys leave our program, but they made a great impact on it.”

Hesston is 20-1 and hosts 18-3 Wichita Trinity Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3A state quarterfinals. The winner advances to the semifinals Friday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Trinity edged top-seeded Cheney 61-57 in its sub-state final.

“We don’t have anything on Trinity, so we’re going to have to get to work,” Raleigh said.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com

HESSTON BOYS 50, HAVEN 44

Haven;15;6;8;15;—;44

Hesston;11;11;11;17;—;50

HAVEN (17-6) — Kraft 0 0-0 0, 0; Shingleton 0 0-0 3, 0; B.Yoder 0 0-0 1, 0; J.Miller 0 0-0 0, 0; Roper 4 4-6 2, 12; Schrag 0 0-0 3, 0; Jacques 6 (3) 1-1 3, 22; Sipe 0 0-2 0, 2; D.J.Miller 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; Barlow 1 2-3 3, 4; TOTALS 11 (5) 7-12 16, 44.

HESSTON (20-1) — Esau 0 2-2 1, 2; Schroeder 0 (1) 2-2 1, 5; Proctor 3 (3) 2-3 1, 17; Richardson 1 (2) 3-6 4, 8; Arnold 2 0-0 0, 4; Humphreys 0 1-2 3, 1; Bollinger 0 0-2 1, 0; TOTALS 11 (6) 10-18 13, 50.