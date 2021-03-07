Bethel track team claims five medals at nationals

YANKTON, S.D. — The Bethel College men’s track team claimed four place winners in five events Saturday in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Mount Marty Fieldhouse in Yankton.

Bethel placed tied for 19th out of 61 teams scoring, one of the highest team finishes for the Threshers and tied for second among KCAC schools.

Dordt won the team title with 47 points, followed by Indiana Tech at 45.5, Oklahoma City at 42, Indiana Wesleyan at 39 and Marian (Ind.) at 34.5.

Saint Mary led the KCAC, taking 10th with 21 points. Bethel and Friends tied for 19th overall with 13 points.

All five Bethel placewinners earned a medal and claimed All-America honors.

Senior Kemroy Cupid placed fifth in the 60-meter dash in 6.89 seconds and seventh in the 200-meter dash in 22.00.

Junior Braylen Brewer placed fourth in the 400-meter dash in 49.17.

Junior Austin Cheatham placed eighth in the shot put in 16.56 meters (54-4).

Freshman Isaiah Bartel placed eighth in the 1,000-meter run in 2:36.92. Bartel becomes the first BC freshman for the men to claim All-America honors.

Bethel will begin the outdoor season later this spring.

