Sports Calendar

Saturday, March 6

PREP BASKETBALL — Class 3A sub-state finals @ Hesston (G 2 p.m., B 5 p.m.); Class 2A sub-state semifinals @ Ell-Saline (G 2 p.m., B 5 p.m.); Class 2A sub-state semifinals @ Chase County (B 2 p.m., G 5 p.m.); Class 1A, Division I semifinals @ Canton-Galva (G 2 p.m., B 5 p.m.); Class 1A, Division II sub-state semifinals @ Peabody-Burns (G 2 p.m., B 5 p.m.).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Johnson County CC @ Hesston College (W 1 p.m., M 3 p.m.), Wichita State @ Temple (M TBA, ESPN2), Iowa State @ Kansas State (M 4 p.m., ESPN+), Baylor @ Kansas (W 4 p.m., ESPN+).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Bethel @ Friends Tournament TBA; Northwest Kansas Tech @ Hesston College 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hesston College @ North Arkansas Inv. TBA, Dixie State @ Wichita State 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — McPherson @ Bethel (W 1 p.m.).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel, Tabor @ Avila 1 p.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK — Bethel @ NAIA Nationals, Yankton, S.D. TBA.

PRO HOCKEY — Utah @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — Kansas City vs. San Francisco @ Scottsdale, Ariz. 2:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Kansas State @ Oklahoma (W 3 p.m., Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Dixie State @ Wichita State 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Texas A&M-Texarkana @ Bethel 1 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Kansas City @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — Kansas City vs. San Diego @ Peoria, Ariz. 2:10 p.m.

Monday, March 8

PREP BASKETBALL (7 p.m. unless noted) — Class 3A quarterfinals @ campus sites (G), Class 2A quarterfinals @ campus sites (B).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State vs. Tulsa @ Dickies Arena, Fort Worth (W 1:30 p.m., ESPN+).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Allen County CC, Kansas Wesleyan JV @ Hesston College 3 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ Oklahoma Wesleyan Inv. (Hillcrest CC) TBA.

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — Kansas City vs. Oakland @ Surprise, Ariz. 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9

PREP BASKETBALL (7 p.m. unless noted) — Class 3A quarterfinals @ campus sites (B), Class 2A quarterfinals @ campus sites (G), Class 1A, Division I quarterfinals @ Campus sites (B), Class 1A, Division II quarterfinals @ Campus sites (B).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State @ AAC Championships, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth (W TBA, TV TBA).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hesston College @ Kansas City (Kan.) CC (2) noon.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ Hutchinson CC 2 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ Oklahoma Wesleyan Inv. (Hillcrest CC) TBA.

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — Kansas City vs. Seattle @ Peoria, Ariz. 2:10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Fort Scott CC @ Hesston College (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m.); Kansas, Kansas State @ Big 12 Championships (M TBA, ESPN Networks); Wichita State @ AAC Championships, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth (W TBA, TV TBA).

PRO HOCKEY — Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — Kansas City vs. Cincinnati @ Surprise, Ariz. 2:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, March 11

PREP BASKETBALL (3 and 7 p.m.) — Class 3A state semifinals (G) @ Hutchinson Sports Arena; Class 2A state semifinals (B) @ Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State @ AAC Championships, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth (M TBA, TV TBA); Kansas, Kansas State @ Big 12 Championships (M TBA, ESPN Networks); Wichita State @ AAC Championships, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth (W TBA, TV TBA).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Cloud County CC @ Hesston College 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Arizona 7 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Concordia (Neb.) @ Bethel 11 a.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Dallas @ Oklahoma City 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — Kansas City vs. Milwaukee @ Phoenix, Ariz. 2:10 p.m.

Friday, March 12

PREP BASKETBALL (3 and 7 p.m.) — Class 3A state semifinals (B) @ Hutchinson Sports Arena; Class 2A state semifinals (G) @ Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan; Class 1A, Division I state semifinals @ United Wireless Arena, Dodge City (B); Division II state semifinals @ Barton County CC, Great Bend (B).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel vs. Voorhees @ Garvey Center, Wichita (M 6 p.m.), Bethel vs. Vanguard @ Garvey Center, Wichita (W 8 p.m.); Wichita State @ AAC Championships, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth (M TBA, TV TBA); Kansas, Kansas State @ Big 12 Championships (M TBA, ESPN Networks).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Arizona 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Doane @ Bethel (M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 13

PREP BASKETBALL — Class 3A state finals @ Hutchinson Sports Arena (G 2 p.m., B 6 p.m.); Class 2A state finals @ Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan (B 2 p.m., G 6 p.m.); Class 1A, Division I state finals @ United Wireless Arena, Dodge City (B 6 p.m.); Division II state finals @ Barton County CC, Great Bend (B 6 p.m.).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Tabor 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ NAIA National round of 32, Garvey Center, Wichita (TBA, M 6 p.m., W 8 p.m.), Hesston College @ Highland CC (W 1 p.m., M 3 p.m.); Wichita State @ AAC Championships, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth (M TBA, TV TBA); Kansas, Kansas State @ Big 12 Championships (M TBA, ESPN Networks).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Central Christian JV @ Hesston College noon.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Ottawa JV @ Hesston College (2) 1 p.m., Wichita State vs. Air Force @ Tucson, Ariz., 2 p.m., Wichita State @ Arizona 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethany @ Bethel (W 1 p.m.).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel, McPherson @ Southwestern 3 p.m., Kansas City (Kan.) CC @ Hesston College noon.

PRO HOCKEY — Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — New York @ Oklahoma City 1 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — Kansas City vs. Chicago Cubs @ Surprise, Ariz. 2:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State @ AAC Championships, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth (M TBA, TV TBA).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Ottawa JV @ Hesston College (2) 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ Pratt CC noon.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Baker 2 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Tulsa 4:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Memphis @ Oklahoma City 1 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASEBALL (exhibition) — Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Dodgers @ Glendale, Ariz. 8:05 p.m.

