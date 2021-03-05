Sports briefs

1. Morningside (Iowa) [17];8-0;418

2. Marian (Ind.);1-0;396

3. Grand View (Iowa) [1];6-0;390

4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.);1-0;367

5. College of Idaho;0-0;335

6. Keiser (Fla.);6-0;334

7. Northwestern (Iowa);8-1;309

8. Baker;6-0;291

9. Saint Francis (Ind.);0-0;272

10. Reinhardt (Ga.);2-0;264

11. BETHEL;8-0;255

12. Dickinson St. (N.D.);9-0;244

13. Concordia (Mich.);0-0;234

14. Saint Xavier (Ill.);1-1;170

15. Benedictine;7-2;147

16. Ottawa (Ariz.) ;0-0;144

17. Cumberlands (Ky.);1-1;137

18. Dordt (Iowa);7-2;120

19. Georgetown (Ky.);1-0;88

20. Roosevelt (Ill.);2-0;85

21. Southwestern;4-1;81

22. Siena Heights (Mich.);0-0;78

23. Avila (Mo.);5-1;77

24. Arizona Christian;4-1;73

25. Olivet Nazarene (Ill.);2-0;55

Receiving Votes: Eastern Oregon 53, Kansas Wesleyan 45, Southeastern (Fla.) 37, Valley City State (N.D.) 25, Carroll (Mont.) 20, Midland (Neb.) 14, Waldorf (Iowa) 10, Langston (Okla.) 9, Montana Western 4.

GOESSEL — Clyde Goering of Moundridge shot a hole-in-one Tuesday at the Pine Edge Golf Course.

Goering aced 60-yard hole 2 using a 56-degree sand wedge.

Witnesses included Rick Krehbiel of Moundridge and Delbert Peters of Hillsboro.

WICHITA — The Wichita Open golf tournament will be played June 10 to 20 at the Crestview Country Club.

The tournament, part of the PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour, will be formally renamed “the Wichita Open benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics,” part of a three-year agreement between the tournament and its new charitable partner.

“We are fully ready to host the Tournament of the Year,” tournament director Roy Turner said. “Sold out hospitality, a new charitable partner, a new major sponsor and a record number of ambassadors. It’s the best show in town.”

“We are thrilled to announce KU Wichita Pediatrics as the benefiting partner for the Wichita Open,” Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin said. “The Korn Ferry Tour has an incredible 30-year history in Wichita, and with the support of KU Wichita Pediatrics, we’ll continue to help children in Kansas and make a lasting impact in the local community.”

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the 2020 and 2021 Korn Ferry Tour seasons have been combined. At the end of the season, 25 PGA Tour cards will be awarded at the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, and 25 more will be awarded at the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Open qualifying will be June 14 at sites to be determined. Tournament play is June 17 to 20.

More information is available at www.Wichitaopen.com.

LEAVENWORTH — The University of Saint Mary will add men’s and women’s bowling beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

The addition brings the number of varsity sports at USM to 24.

USM would be the third school to offer the sport, joining Kansas Wesleyan and Ottawa. Tabor previously offered the sport.

WICHITA — Friends University named Joshua Johnson as its new competitive cheer and dance coach.

Competitive dance will be a new offering at Friends. The cheer team was ranked as high as 10th in the NAIA rankings, winning the Kansas Wesleyan Invitational and finished fifth at the KCAC championships.

Johnson serves as the tumbling coach at Friends. He previously served as the tumbling coach at his alma mater, Wichita State.

He also serves as the head coach at Fierce All-Stars in Wichita.

He was a co-ed cheer team captain at Wichita State, helping lead the team to a third-place finish at nationals. He also was a Team USA candidate with WSU.