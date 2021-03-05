Sports briefs

The Kansan

1. Dave Mason, Phil Considine, Jim Mendenhall, Dick Huska -5.

2. Dane Lawrence, Wally Anderson, Will Besore, Narci Larez -4.

3. Doug Phillips, Carvin Theissen, Paul Flores, Roman Mannibach, Leo Griffith -3.

CLOSET TO PIN — Will Besore. LONGEST PUTT — Dane Lawrence.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has released the opening pairings for the men’s and women’s national basketball tournament.

Both Bethel teams have been assigned to the opening round games at the Garvey Center on the Friends University campus in Wichita.

The Bethel men (19-6) received the second seed in the men’s Wichita B bracket and will face third-seeded Voorhees College (S.C.) (3-8)

at 6 p.m. Friday.

The winner faces top-seeded Northwestern College (Iowa) (23-5) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Bethel is the 19th seed overall in the 48-team field, while Northwestern is ninth and Voorhees is 47th.

Saturday’s winner advances to the round of 16 beginning March 18 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Thresher women (16-9) will be the third seed in the Wichita A bracket and will face second-seeded Vanguard University (Calif.) (6-4) at 8 p.m. Friday.

The winner meets top-seeded MidAmerica Nazarene (18-4) at 8 p.m. Saturday.

MidAmerica Nazarene is the 13th seed overall, while Vanguard is 18th and Bethel is 42nd.

The bracket winner advances to the round of 16 beginning March 18 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Bethel men are making their second appearance at nationals, while the women are making their first.

WICHITA — The Newton High School bowling teams had three competitors at the Class 5-4-3-2-1A state tournament Thursday at Northrock Lanes in Wichita.

For the Newton girls, Myriah Nicholson rolled a 136-151-173—460 to finish 46th.

For the Railer boys, Dehann Nelson rolled a 128-158-148—434 to place 84th. Carson Ebert rolled a 154-154-124—432 to place 85th.

YANKTON, S.D. — The Bethel College track team had three entries reach the finals of the NAIA National Track and Field Championships after the first day of competition Thursday at the Mount Marty Fieldhouse in Yankton.

Kemroy Cupid qualified third in the 60-meter dash in 6.85 seconds, winning his heat.

Braylen Brewer qualified fifth in the 400-meter dash prelims in 49.08 seconds, taking second in his heat.

Freshman Isaiah Bartel qualified eighth in the 1,000-meter dash in 2:32.53, finishing fourth in his heat.

Results from the 200-meter dash were not reported.

The finals are set for Saturday.