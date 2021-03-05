Haven makes run to hold off Lyons

HESSTON — The Haven Wildcat boys made a run late in the first quarter and held that lead pretty much the rest of the way, claiming a 52-41 win over Central Kansas League rival Lyons Friday in the Class 3A sub-state semifinals in Hesston.

Zane Jacques led Haven with 20 points, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and nine in the fourth. Benaiah Yoder scored 16 points, 11 in the second quarter. Darby Roper scored 10 points.

“I just wanted to get the team started early,” Jacques said. “I wanted to give the team a boost. Lyons is a good team. We needed to get out fast. It was a good team win. We tried to keep up our energy.”

“That’s a really good team,” Haven coach Lonnie Paramore said. “They have some really good shooters. They hit early, but we responded, took a lead and kept that lead. I’m really proud of our guys.”

Lyons was led by Trey McClure with 11 points, Cade Crawford with 10 points and Rey Alamos and Dawson Stover with nine points each.

“I thought we battled well,” Lyons coach Brian Firess said. “The last time we played them, it wasn’t a game at all. This time, we played a lot better. They got some run-out layups that hurt us. They were really active in that 1-3-1. That’s hard to simulate in practice. We did a lot better against the 1-3-1.”

Down 7-4, Haven made a 10-0 run aided by a pair of Jacques 3-pointers, to end the first quarter. The Wildcats led by as many as 10 in the second quarter. A Ray Alamos 3-pointer with 35 seconds left in the period got the Lions back within seven at the half, 25-18.

Lyons pulled to within five in the third quarter. A Darby Roper shot with 20 seconds left in the period put the Wildcats back out by eight, 34-26.

Lyons scored first in the fourth quarter, but Haven replied with a 5-0 run. Lyons got within six, but the Wildcats were able to pull away by as many as 11.

Lyons ends the season 15-5. The Lions lose five seniors.

“The CKL’s tough,” Firess said. “We ended up 15-5. We had two losses to Hillsboro, who’s ranked. We had two losses to Haven, who’s ranked. We lost one to Hutch Trinity. We were the only team to beat Hesston, and that was huge for our program. We beat Hoisington when they were ranked seventh and got a running clock against them. We’ve had some ups and downs. These seniors have been really good for me this season. I really appreciate our seniors.”

Haven will look for a sub-state final repeat.

“Hesston and Southeast of Saline are really good teams,” Paramore said. “We played Hesston about a week ago. They beat us by six. I don’t know much about Southeast. We’ll take a look at them and see what we can do. I’m so happy we can play on Saturday.”

HAVEN (16-5) — Kraft 1 0-0 0, 2; Shingleton 0 0-0 1, 0; B.Yoder 4 (2) 2-3 2, 16; J.Miller 0 0-0 1, 0; Roper 4 2-5 2, 10; Schrag 1 0-0 3, 2; Jacques 5 (2) 4-6 1, 20; Sipe 0 0-0 2, 0; D.J.Miller 0 0-0 1, 0; Barlow 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 16 (4) 8-14 14, 52.

LYONS (15-5) — Cox 0 0-0 1, 0; Alamos 1 (2) 1-1 5, 9; McClure 2 (1) 4-4 4, 11; Crawford 2 (2) 0-1 2, 10; Clark 0 0-0 0, 0; Harley 1 0-0 3, 2; Stover 3 3-4 0, 9; Rios 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 9 (5) 8-10 16, 41.

Haven;14;11;9;18;—;52

Lyons;7;11;8;15;—;41

