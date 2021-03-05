The Kansan

Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

5 Pin;72;24

Eastgate Lanes;59.5;36.5

Eastgate Chicks;55.5;40.5

Some Beaches;53.5;42.5

Spare Me;49.5;46.5

Ball Hugger;43.5;52.5

Ballard Aviation;41.5;54.5

High Single Game — Barb Zenner, 198; High Single Series — Barb Zenner, 529; High Team Game — 5 Pin, 669; High Team Series — 5 Pin, 1,919.

EASTGATE METRO

Hillsboro Ford;23;9

Gary’s Angels;20;12

WSU Shockers;19;13

Eastgate Lanes;18;14

Looney Tunes;18;14

Todd’s Pro Shop;17;15

Team America;17;15

Team Retired;12;20

One Left;8;24

Prestige Worldwide;7;25

High Single Game — Men: Anthony Desko, 253; Women: Sarah Villa, 203; High Series — Men: Eric Thomas, 698; Women: Sarah Villa, 473; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,046; High Team Series — WSU Shockers, 3,044.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;36;8

It Doesn’t Matter;25;19

Give ‘Em 3;24;20

Platinum PDR;23;21

GGG;22;22

We Need Some;21;23

Ball Busters;16;28

High Single Game — Men: Jerrad Brenzikofer, 276; Women: Jessica Williams, 224; High Series — Men: Bryan Esau, 689; Women: Jessica Williams, 566. High Team Game — Team Retired, 1,083; High Team Series — Team Retired, 3,017.

SILVER TOPS II

Winssome;57.5;26.5

Just Luck;50;34

3 G’s;49;35

Sassy 4;49;35

Curtis C’s;40,5;43.5

Teddy Bears;40;44

Die Hards;38;46

Foxes;26;58

High Single Game — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 234; Women: Carol Lattin, 213; High Single Series — Men: Gary Wonders, 603; Women: Carol Lattin, 576; High Team Game — 3 G’s, 713; High Team Series — Winssome, 2,016.

FRIDAY TRIO

The Nines;46;22

Gutter Gunners;45;23

La Familia;36;32

The Serranos;34;34

The Ballers;33.5;34.5

Whatever;31;37

Gutterball Shooters;30.5;37.5

Rat Pack;25.5;42.5

Who Knows;25;43

I Don’t Care;22.5;45.5

High Single Game — Men: Eric Thomas, 233; Women: Paula Schrag, 218; High Series — Men: Eric Thomas, 675; Women: Paula Schrag, 534; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 585; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,673.