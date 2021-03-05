Area basketball roundup

MOUNRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat girls opened the Class 2A sub-state tournament on a 20-2 run to down Inman 53-38 Tuesday in Moundridge.

The Wildcats led 27-17 at the half and 41-21 after three quarters.

Moundridge outscored Inman 21-6 from 3-point range.

Erin Durst and Kourtney Kaufman each scored 15 points for Moundridge. Emily Durst added 10.

Hannah Martisko led Inman with 13 points. Kadence Welch added 10.

Inman ends the season 7-13.

Moundridge is 15-5 and plays Salina Sacred Heart at 8 p.m. Friday.

INMAN (7-13) — Brunk 0 0-0 0, 0; Aden 2 0-0 2, 4; Friesen 0 0-0 1, 0; Neufeld 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; Welch 4 2-2 4, 10; Schmidt 0 1-2 0, 1; Martisko 5 3-4 4, 13; Maurer 0 0-0 0, 0; Woods 0 0-0 0, 0; Hurley 0 0-0 0, 0; Neufeld 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 12 (2) 8-10 13, 38.

MOUNDRIDGE (15-5) — Er.Durst 4 (1) 4-6 1, 15; Al.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Em.Durst 2 (2) 0-0 1, 10; Ki.Elmore 0 (2) 1-2 1, 7; Wedel 0 0-0 0, 0; Kaufman 3 (2) 3-5 2, 15; Au.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Logue 0 0-0 1, 0; Ke.Elmore 1 0-0 2, 2; Eichelberger 1 2-2 3, 4; Schmidt 0 0-0 0, 0; Blaugh 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 11 (7) 10-15 11, 53.

Inman;2;15;4;17;—;38

Moundridge;20;7;14;12;—;53

BROOKVILLE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys got just two players in the scoring column, falling to Hillsboro 54-35 Thursday in the Class 2A sub-state semifinals.

Hillsboro led 26-10 at the half.

“Ran into a skilled and athletic team tonight,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “We played timid and committed numerous unforced turnovers early in the game. Not a recipe for success in this environment. We got hammered on the boards. Jon (Schlosser) has always made rebounding a priority and he continued being strong on the glass tonight. But he got little help. Somebody is going to have to pick up his stats on the boards next year. It's disappointing because we emphasize it a lot.”

Matthew Potucek led Hillsboro with 18 points on eight of 11 shooting.

Landon Kaufman led Moundridge with 20 points. Schlosser added 15 points with 11 rebounds.

Hillsboro is 18-3 and plays Hutchinson Trinity Saturday in the finals.

“The season as a whole has been a blessing,” Unrau said. “We weren't sure if there was even going to be a season and then from week to week there was the possibility of a quarantine or postponements.

“We finished the season 14-8 going 12-4 after the Christmas break. Proud of the team being resilient after a slow start to the season. I'm looking forward to next year and working with the guys. We have a lot of work to do in the off-season. Need to make individual skill development a priority. That means getting in the gym and the weight room. I'm excited about the commitment the returning team members have expressed in making next year even better.”

MOUNDRIDGE (14-8) — Kaufman 6-14 5-5 20, Schlosser 6-8 3-4 15, Churchill 0-2 0-0 0, Schrag 0-1 0-0 0, Wedel 0-3 0-0 0, Unruh 0-4 0-0 0, Doherty 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12-32 8-9 35.

HILLSBORO (18-3) — Potucek 8-11 2-4 18, G.Ratzlaff 4-9 0-1 9, B.Ratzlaff 2-7 3-4 8, Reed 3-5 0-0 7, Wichert 2-7 1-2 5, Boldt 1-4 0-0 3, Duell 1-3 0-0 3, Plenert 0-0 1-2 1, Linnens 0-3 0-0 0, Hanschu 0-0 0-0 0, Thiessen 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 21-49 7-13 54.

Moundridge;6;4;15;10;—;35

Hillsboro;12;14;14;14;—;54

Total fouls — Mdg. 16, Hil. 10. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — Mdg.: Kaufman. 3-point shooting — Mdg. 3-11 (Kaufman 3-6, Schrag 0-1, Wedel 0-3, Unruh 0-1), Hil. 5-15 (G.Ratzlaff 1-2, B.Ratzlaff 1-2, Reed 1-2, Wichert 0-2, Boldt 1-3, Duell 1-2, Linnens 0-2). Rebounds — Mdg. 20 (Schlosser 11), Hil. 30 (G.Ratzlaff 8). Assists — Mdg. 7 (Kaufman 3, Wedel 3), Hil. 11 (B.Ratzlaff 4). Turnovers — Mdg. 19 (Kaufman 6, Unruh 6), Hil. 13 (Potucek 5). Blocked shots — Mdg. 1 (Churchill 1), Hil. 1 (Reed 1). Steals — Mdg. 6 (Kaufman 2), Hil. 15 (Potucek 4, Boldt 4).

Little River 45, Goessel 38

