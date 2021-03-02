Sports briefs

The Bethel College softball team dropped four games over the weekend in play at Allen Wedel Field.

Saturday, Bethel fell to Peru State 10-1 and 17-5. Sunday, Bethel fell to 20th-ranked Morningside 11-2 and 9-3.

The first three games all ended after five innings on the eight-run rule.

Bethel is 1-5 and plays Wednesday at Langston.

Peru St.;040;33;—;10;9;3

Bethel;000;01;—;1;3;4

Krieser (W, 2-1) and Rothschild; Johnson (L, 0-2), Jackson 5 and Overbay. HR — PS: Tenopir (1). Time — 1:54.

Second game

Peru St.;009;44;—;17;17;1

Bethel;010;13;—;5;11;7

Leach (W, 1-0), Wessel 5 and Rothschild; Duer (L, 0-1), Jackson 3, McMichael 4 and Overbay. Time — 1:34.

Morningside;233;12;—;11;14;3

Bethel;001;01;—;2;3;1

Wurtz, Nelson (W, 4-0) 3 and Whited; Jackson (L, 0-1), Duer 2, McMichael 3 and Overbay. HR — M: Stolen (4). Time — 1:50.

Second game

Morningside;240;010;2;—;9;11;1

Bethel;000;002;1;—;3;6;8

Bolton (W, 4-0) and Gray; Johnson (L, 0-3), Jackson 4 and Overbay. Time — 4:17.

HESSTON — The Hesston College baseball team swept a three-game series at home against the York College junior varsity.

Friday, Hesston won 12-1. Saturday, Hesston won 15-5 and 11-1.

The first three games were called after five innings on the 10-run rule. The fourth game was called in the sixth inning.

Hesston is 6-5 and plays Tuesday against the Northwestern Oklahoma State junior varsity in Alva, Okla.

Friday’s game

York;000;10;—;1;4;0

Hesston;040;8x;—;12;4;1

Lewis (L), Culbreath 4, Hughes 4 and DeMonte; E.Unruh (W), Mane 5 and Smith.

York;050;00;—;5;4;3

Hesston;326;4x;—;15;11;0

Murcek (L), Chavis 3 and Peterson; Vera, Canaan (W) 3, Prine 5 and Okada. HR — Y: Peterson 1). H: Brinkley (1).

Second game

York;100;000;—;1;3;2

Hesston;101;072;—;11;4;2

Leng (L), Mockry 5, Tunnell 6 and DeMonte; Catlin (W), Mane 6 and Smith, Okada.

DODGE CITY — The Hesston College softball team opened the season with a split Sunday at Dodge City Community College.

Hesston won the first game 9-4 and lost the second game 3-1.

Down 2-0 in the first game, Hesston scored two runs in the fourth inning and five more runs in the fifth.

Hesston’s Kimberlin Hopson had a home run and drove in two runs. Marissa Harrison went two for three with two RBIs. Teri Stanton also drove in two runs.

Stanton struck out five in 6.2 innings. Maria Gerber finished the game.

In the second game, Hesston was held to three hits. Hopson took the loss. Stanton struck out four. Danika Utajara struck out 10 for Dodge City.

Hesston hosts the Bethel junior varsity at 4 p.m Tuesday and Northwest Kansas Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday.

First game

Hesston;000;252;0;—;9;7;2

Dodge City;110;001;1;—;4;10;2

Stanton (W), Gerber 7 and Harrison; Kolojay (L), Saldivar 5 and Bauer. HR — HC: Hopson. DC: Utajara (1).

Second game

Hesston;000;010;0;—;1;3;1

Dodge City;001;101;x;—;3;7;5

Hopson (L), Fischer 3, Stanton 6 and Fischer; Utajara (W) and McCage.

COFFEYVILLE — The Hesston College volleyball team dropped four matches in recent play.

Saturday at home, Hesston fell to Pratt Community College 25-11, 25-14, 25-22; and Neosho County Community College 25-19, 25-12, 25-20.

Monday at Coffeyville, Hesston fell to host Coffeyville Community College 25-9, 25-16, 25-18; and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 25-7, 25-13, 25-14.

Hesston is 0-14, 0-10 in Jayhawk Conference play. Hesston hosts Highland at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and plays Johnson County Community College at 6 p.m. Thursday in Overland Park.

The Bethel College women’s tennis team fell to the College of St. Mary (Neb.) 5-2 Sunday at the Ward Tennis Center.

Match scores were not reported.

Bethel is 0-2 and plays seventh-ranked William Woods and John Brown University at 1 p.m. Friday at Fulton, Mo.