Area basketball roundup

The Kansan

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather girls used a 17-5 second quarter to get by Ellsworth 59-29 in the Class 3A sub-state quarterfinals.

Hesston was tied 12-12 after the first quarter, but broke to a 29-17 lead at the half and led 50-21 after three quarters.

Caryn Yoder and Anna Humphreys each scored 15 points for Hesston. Alex Martin added 12 points.

Natalie Rolfs led Ellsworth with 11 points.

Ellsworth ends the season 4-15.

Hesston is 14-6 and hosts 15-6 Southeast of Saline at 8 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.

ELLSWORTH (4-15) — Rolf 2 (2) 1-2 2, 11; R.Tenbrink 0 0-0 2, 0; Coonrod 0 1-2 3, 1; Klein 3 3-4 1, 9; P.Tenbrink 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Turnipseed 0 2-2 0, 2; Ohl 1 1-2 1, 3; TOTALS 6 (3) 8-12 11, 29.

HESSTON (14-6) — Kaiser 1 0-0 2, 2; Ferralez 0 0-0 1, 0; Yoder 3 (3) 0-1 3, 15; Lais 1 0-0 0, 2; Funk 0 0-0 1, 0; Martin 5 2-2 0, 12; Humphreys 0 (4) 3-4 2, 15; Bartell 1 2-2 2, 4; Kueker 4 1-2 3, 9; TOTALS 15 (7) 8-12 14, 59.

Ellsworth;12;5;4;8;—;29

Hesston;12;17;21;9;—;59

Halstead 49, Lyons 26

HALSTEAD — Karenna Gerber scored 29 points to lead the Halstead Dragon girls to a 49-26 win over Lyons Monday night in Class 3A sub-state play in Halstead.

The Dragons led 24-8 at the half.

Caitlyn Belote led Lyons with 10 points.

Lyons ends the season 3-13.

Halstead is 18-3 and faces Haven at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Hesston.

Haven is 6-14 after a 41-32 upset of fourth-seeded Smoky Valley.

LYONS (3-13) — Rameriz 1 2-2 4, 4; Boyd 0 0-0 0, 0; Konda 0 0-0 2, 0; Belote 0 (2) 4-7 2, 10; N.Jaime 0 (1) 1-2 0, 4; Carrera 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; C.Jaime 0 1-2 3, 1; Schloemer 0 0-0 0, 0; Arriola 0 1-2 2, 1; Valeznzuela 0 (1) 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 1 (5) 9-15 15, 26.

HALSTEAD (18-3) — Lewis 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Wilson 0 0-0 1, 0; O’Brien 0 2-4 2, 2; Schroeder 2 0-0 1, 4; Gerber 13 3-3 2, 29; Weber 1 0-0 1, 2; Schutte 1 0-0 4, 2; Wagner 0 0-0 2, 0; Engel 0 0-1 1, 0; Myers 0 1-2 0, 1; McClain 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; TOTALS 17 (3) 6-10 16, 49.

Lyons;2;6;7;11;—;26

Halstead;10;14;10;6;—;49

MOUNDRIDGE — Landon Kaufman scored 30 points to lead the Moundridge Wildcats to a 59-50 win over rival Sedgwick Monday night in the Class 2A sub-state semifinals.

Tied 11-11, Moundridge took the lead with a 17-6 second quarter.

Kaufman hit eight of 15 from the field and 10 of 12 from the free throw line.

Moundridge outscored Sedgwick 19-4 from the free throw line.

Jon Schlosser scored 11 points with eight rebounds. Corbin Unruh scored 10 points.

Lance Hoffsommer led Sedgwick with 20 points and nine rebounds, hitting eight of 11 from the field. Connor Tillman scored 13 points.

Sedgwick ends the season 11-8.

Moundridge is 14-7 and takes on top-seeded Hillsboro (17-3) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Brookville.

SEDGWICK (11-8) — Hoffsommer 8-11 2-3 20, Tillman 5-9 2-2 13, Culp 3-4 0-0 6, Burns 3-8 0-0 6, Stucky 2-8 0-2 5, Crumrine 0-3 0-0 0, #32 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 21-43 4-7 50.

MOUNDRIDGE (14-7) — Kaufman 8-15 10-12 30, Schlosser 4-5 3-4 11, Unruh 3-8 3-5 10, Churchill 2-6 1-2 6, Wedel 0-3 2-2 2, Doherty 0-0 0-0 0, Schrag 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17-37 19-25 59.

Sedgwick;11;6;14;19;—;50

Moundridge;11;17;11;20;—;59

Total fouls — Sed. 18, Mdg. 10. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — Sed.: Burns, Crumrine. 3-point shooting — Sed. 4-12 (Hoffsommer 2-2, Tillman 1-1, Burns 0-1, Stucky 1-5, Crumrine 0-3), Mdg. 6-15 (Kaufman 4-9, Unrun 1-1, Churchill 1-4, Wedel 0-1). Rebounds — Sed. 24 (Hoffsommer 9), Mdg. 22 (Schlosser 8). Assists — Sed. 10 (Crumrine 4), Mdg. 12 (Unruh 8). Turnovers — Sed. 11 (Hoffsommer 3, Stucky 3), Mdg. 5 (Churchill 2). Blocked shots — Sed. 0, Mdg. 2 (Churchill 2). Steals — Sed. 3 (Hoffsommer 1, Burns 1, Crumrine 1), Mdg. 10 (Unruh 4).

Berean Ac. 64, Herington 21

ELBING — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team took the first step towards a potential return to state with a 64-21 win over Herington Monday in Class 2A sub-state play.

Berean led 11-2 after the first quarter and 34-12 at the half.

Chase Wiebe led the Warriors with 18 points. Austin Thiessen scored 12.

Matthew Anschutz led Herington with nine points.

Herington ends the season 3-14.

Berean Academy is 18-2 and plays 10-10 Central Heights at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood Falls.

HERINGTON (3-14) — Blank 0 0-2 2, 0; Becker 2 0-0 2, 4; Jackson 1 (1) 2-2 2, 7; Anschutz 0 (3) 0-0 0, 9; Rutschman 0 0-0 0, 0; Coup 0 1-2 0, 1; Longenfelser 0 0-0 1, 0; Swarts 0 0-0 0, 0; Barlow-McKenna 0 0-0 2, 0; Vinduska 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 3 (4) 3-6, 9, 21.

BEREAN ACADEMY (18-2) — G.Busenitz 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Driskill 0 (1) 1-2 0, 4; Tucker 0 0-0 0, 0; Timken 1 0-0 0, 2; Wiebe 6 (2) 0-0 0, 18; Hoover 3 0-1 2, 6; Kukula 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Regier 0 0-0 1, 0; D.Busenitz 0 0-0 3, 0; Snook 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Sweazy 2 0-1 0, 4; Thiessen 5 2-2 3, 12; TOTALS 20 (7) 3-6 11, 64.

Herington;2;10;3;6;—;21

Berean Ac.;11;23;22;8;—;64

Lyndon 58, Remington 19

LYNDON — The Remington Bronco boys ended the season with a 58-19 loss to Lyndon Monday night in Class 2A sub-state play in Lyndon.

Scoring details were not reported.

Lyndon, 14-4, plays Chase County at 8 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals. Remington ends the season 4-13.

PARK CITY — The Sterling Warriors overcame a seven-point deficit in the first half to top the Tabor Bluejays 86-78 Monday night in the finals of the KCAC post-season tournament at Hartman Arena.

Down 24-19 at the end of the first quarter, Sterling took a 34-31 lead at the half. The Warriors led 68-57 after three quarters.

Tabor got within two with 1:50 remaining, but the Warriors finished the game on a 6-0 run.

Taya Wilson led Sterling with 17 points. Kylah Comley scored 14 points. Alexis Theus scored 13 points. Bailey Bangert scored 10.

Kasey Rice led Tabor with 28 points. Zoe Shieldnight added 11.

Sterling is 29-0, winning both the KCAC regular-season and post-season tournament titles, will advance to the NAIA National Tournament.

Tabor is 19-8 and awaits its fate in the NAIA tournament, which will be determined Thursday.

Sterling's win gives Bethel a berth in the NAIA tournament.

TABOR (19-8) — Tristen Lasker 1-3 0-0 2, Sammy Jo Peterson 3-7 0-0 8, Lexi Wall 0-3 0-0 0, Kasey Rice 10-15 3-4 28, Laney Swink 2-6 0-0 4, Julissa Garcia 3-4 1-2 8, Zoe Shieldnight 4-6 3-3 11, Hannah Gilmore 0-1 0-0 0, Alyvia Owens 2-2 3-4 8, Ashtyn Wiebe 3-8 1-1 9, Allie Ostermann 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 28-55 11-14 78.

STERLING (29-0) — Kylah Comley 6-12 2-2 14, Brenna Eilert 3-6 0-0 6, Alexis Theus 5-10 3-4 13, Bethany Stucky 4-5 0-0 8, Taya Wilson 6-9 4-9 17, Bailey Bangert 2-4 6-9 10, Sydney Bangert 4-5 0-0 9, Emmiley Hendrixson 3-9 2-2 9. TOTALS 33-60 17-26 86.

Tabor;24;17;16;21;—;78

Sterling;19;25;24;18;—;86

Total fouls — TC 19, SC 15. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — TC 11-24 (Lasker 0-1, Peterson 2-5, Wall 0-2, Rice 5-9, Swink 0-1, Garcia 1-1, Owens 1-1, Wiebe 2-4), SC 3-11 (Comley 0-3, Wilson 1-1, B.Bangert 0-1, S.Bangert 1-2, Hendrixson 1-4). Rebounds — TC 25 (Shieldnight 6), SC 33 (Wilson 7). Assists — TC 21 (Garcia 8), SC 18 (Comley 7). Turnovers — TC 14 (Wiebe 4), SC 11 (Comley 5). Blocked shots — TC 2 (Rice 1, Wiebe 1), SC 0. Steals — TC 8 (Lasker 2, Owens 2), SC 8 (B.Bangert 2).

PARSONS — The Hesston College men’s basketball team opened Jayhawk Conference Division II play with an 87-67 loss to Labette Community College Saturday in Parsons.

Hesston trailed 45-36 at the half.

Elijah Smith led Hesston with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Spencer Conway scored 14 points. Juwuan Clifton scored 11 points.

Hesston is 6-5 and plays Wednesday at Kansas City (Kan.) Community College and hosts Johnson County Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday.