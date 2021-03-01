Area basketball

The Kansan

PREP GIRLS

Heart of America

Moundridge 68, Remington 37

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat girls closed out the regular season with a 68-37 win over Remington Tuesday.

Katie Eichelberger led the way for the Wildcats with 26 points. Kourtney Kaufman scored 15 points and Kindall Elmore scored 10.

Bri Hochstetler led Remington with 20 points, hitting 11 of 11 free throws.

Moundridge led 29-20 at the half.

Remington is 3-13 and plays in the Class 2A sub-state at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Berean Academy.

Moundridge is 15-5 and opens Class 2A sub-state play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Inman.

REMINGTON (3-13, 2-6 HOAL) — Johnson 0 0-0 5, 0; Spencer 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Hochstetler 3 (1) 11-11 3, 20; Wedel 1 (2) 0-0 0, 8; Hayes 0 1-2 0, 1; Ingalsbe 0 0-0 3, 0; Sommers 0 0-0 3, 0; Entz 0 (1) 0-1 4, 3; Zelfden 1 0-0 5, 2; TOTALS 5 (5) 12-13 24, 37.

MOUNDRIDGE (15-5, 7-2) — Er.Durst 2 1-2 3, 5; Al.Durst 0 0-0 2, 0; Em.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Ei.Elmore 3 4-5 3, 10; Wedel 0 (1) 2-2 0, 5; Kaufman 4 (1) 4-8 3, 15; Au.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Logue 0 0-0 1, 0; Ke.Elmore 3 1-3 1, 7; Eichelberger 9 8-8 3, 26; Schmidt 0 0-0 0, 0; Blough 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 21 (2) 20-28 16, 68.

Remington;11;9;11;10;—;37

Moundridge;11;18;17;22;—;68

GOESSEL — Skyler Wuest scored 31 points to lead the Goessel Bluebird boys to a 69-55 win over rival Canton-Galva Friday night in Class 1A, Division I sub-state play in Goessel.

Tied 23-23 at the half, the Bluebirds doubled their offensive output in the third quarter, while holding Canton-Galva to 10 points.

Caiden Duerksen added 12 points for Goessel.

Brayden Collins led Canton-Galva with 17 points. Garrett Maltbie scored 12 and Brayden Minson scored 11.

The Eagles end the season 9-9.

Goessel is 13-6 and plays Little River at 8 p.m. March 5 in Canton.

CANTON-GALVA (9-9) — Struber 1 (1) 0-4 5, 5; Mastre 0 0-2 2, 0; Huff 1 (1) 0-1 3, 5; Darrah 0 2-2 0, 2; Westbrook 0 0-2 0, 0; Ediger 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Maltbie 0 (3) 3-5 5, 12; Minson 2 (1) 4-4 2, 11; Prieb 0 0-0 0, 0; Collins 5 (1) 4-6 5, 17; McMannis 0 0-0 0, 0; Koehn 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 9 (8) 13-26 22, 55.

GOESSEL (13-6) — Zogleman 1 0-2 0, 2; Hiebert 2 (1) 0-0 2, 7; Burkholder 2 0-0 2, 4; Wiens 0 2-7 2, 2; J.Schrag 0 1-2 0, 1; Wuest 4 (5) 8-10 3, 31; Duerksen 3 (1) 3-8 2, 12; Gaeddert 3 0-0 4, 6; Stutzman 1 2-2 2, 4; TOTALS 16 (7) 16-31 18, 69.

Can.-Gal.;13;10;10;22;—;55

Goessel;12;11;23;22;—;69

Technical foul — CG: Maltbie.

PEABODY — The Peabody-Burns boys advanced to the Class 1A, Division II sub-state semifinals with a 62-22 win over Burrton Friday in Peabody.

Scoring details were not reported.

Burrton ends the season 0-15. Peabody-Burns is 10-8 and hosts Central Plains at 8 p.m. March 5.