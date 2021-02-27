Railers win four medals, Treaster retains title

PARK CITY — The Newton High School boys’ wrestling team didn’t have the biggest contingent at the Class 5A state tournament Friday at Hartman Arena, but the Railers were one of the more efficient.

The Railers sent four wrestlers to state and all four medaled — including a two-time state champion — to tie for eighth place in team standings.

Goddard won the team title with 179 points, followed by Maize at 124.5, Mill Valley at 109, St. Thomas Aquinas at 96 and Arkansas City at 65. Newton scored 52 points.

Newton was led by Nick Treaster, who won the title at 106 pounds. Rio Gomez was fourth at heavyweight. Colin Bybee was fifth at 120 pounds. Logan Buchanan finished sixth at 195 pounds.

Including the girls’ state tournament on Thursday, the Railers were five for five in medals won.

“We got our first girls’ placer yesterday with Jaymie Murry at 155,” Newton coach Tommy Edgmon said. “She made history. That was awesome. We started out great Thursday and transitioned over to Friday. In the first round, all the boys won and that secured them a place. Then they battled back and earned their spots.”

Treaster opened with a 95-second pin over Julian Long of Leavenworth. Treaster followed with a third-period pin over Tyler Lincoln of Shawnee Heights.

In the finals against Kaden Spragis, Great Bend, Treaster caught Spragis’ leg twice in the first period for takedowns, taking a 4-1 lead. Treaster added an escape and a takedown in the second period. Spragis scored a takedown late in the match, but fell 7-3.

“In the match, I just wanted to score points, score points,” Treaster said. “I went out there not to lose, but to win. At the end, I was trying to get one more takedown to get the major (decision). I forced the fireman’s carry, but I got the win in the end. That’s the third time I beat him this year and seven times in the last two years. I know him real well and he knows me real well. I knew every time we step on the mat, it’s going to be a battle.”

Ranked 10th nationally, Treaster ends the season 36-1, his sole loss coming against Brady Roark of Seneca, Mo., in the finals of the Newton Invitational Tournament of Champions.

Roark hasn’t lost since December.

“At the Newton tournament, I didn’t feel like things were connecting,” Treaster said. “I felt like pieces were missing. It was a struggle, but after that match, I gained a love back for the sport. I started having fun every day in practice, have fun when I wrestle and leave it all on the mat.”

Gomez opened with sixth-ranked Harry Spencer of St. James Academy. After giving up an escape early in the second period, Gomez set a headlock takedown and pin.

In the semifinals, Gomez gave up an early takedown to Tony Caballero of Bonner Springs, trailing 2-1 after the first period. Gomez tied the match with an escape in the second period. Caballero scored an escape in the third period, but was penalized for stalling. After a scoreless overtime, Caballero scored a penalty point for locked hands, followed by a reversal in the first tie-break period. All Gomez could muster in the second tie-breaker was an escape, falling 6-4.

In the consolation semifinals, Gomez was tied with Salina South’s Kayson Dietz 1-1 midway in the third period when Gomez scored the takedown. Dietz scored an escape late in the match and Gomez evaded a Dietz shot with three seconds left for the 3-2 decision. Gomez beat Dietz 3-2 in the sub-state finals last week.

In the consolation finals, Gomez tried to connect on a bear hug against Danny Carroll of St. Thomas Aquinas, but Carroll quickly countered and pinned Gomez in 22 seconds.

“I started off on a good note, getting a pin,” Gomez said. “In the second, I got beat in double overtime. I got reversed at the last second. I won the third by one point with an escape. In the fourth, I got pinned, but I had a good day. Pretty much all this season, I’ve used a lot of body throws and squeezes. He had been working just as much as I had. Me and a lot of these guys do a lot of Greco-Roman.”

Gomez missed a state berth last season by one win.

“These next two years, I want to win state,” Gomez said. “I have to get stronger and get faster. A lot these guys play football and use wrestling to stay in shape. I play football to stay in shape for wrestling. A lot of the football players are stronger than me.”

Bybee opened with an 11-1 major decision over Trevor Andrew of Bonner Springs, dominating the match from the start.

Against top-ranked Bubba Wright of Kapaun-Mt. Carmel, the two wrestlers went scoreless through regulation. Wright scored a takedown with five seconds left in overtime for the 2-0 decision.

In the consolation semifinals, Bybee gave up an escape midway in the third period, falling to Brock Ferguson of Shawnee Heights 1-0.

Bybee met Andrew again in the fifth place match and dominated again with an 13-2 major decision.

Bybee finishes the season 30-7.

“I started out really strong, but I had a bad match in the second and got injured,” Bybee said. “I pushed through. I figured this is my last tournament. I pushed through the pain. I was trying to look as dominant as I can for my opponents, but I put a lot of hard work in and would like to display that as much as I can.”

Bybee qualified for state last year, but didn’t place.

“I have to hit the weight room. I’m not strong enough,” Bybee said. “I’m definitely going to hit the weights harder. I got a big plan system going. I want to constantly grow as a wrester and a person.”

Against third-ranked Sean Carroll of St. Thomas Aquinas, Buchanan evaded a pair of shots in the first period. After an escape early in the second period, Buchanan countered a shot with a headlock to get the takedown, and after about 30 seconds, the pin.

Against second-ranked Kaden Glass of Goddard in the semifinals, Buchanan locked a headlock and nearly got Glass to the mat, but Glass was able to counter for the takedown. Glass scored the pin midway in the second period.

In the consolation semifinals, Buchanan led 1-0 after two periods against Broc Eastman of Bishop Carroll. In the third period, Eastman tied the match on a penalty point, then took the lead with an escape. Eastman added a takedown before winning the pin with 19 seconds left in the match.

In the fifth-place match, Carroll avenged his loss, posting a pin in the second period.

Buchanan finishes the season 29-10.

“I was just trying to keep fighting after that first match,” Buchanan said. “I was more tired after every one of them. … I feel like my accomplishments as a freshman were pretty good. I don’t want to over compliment myself. I could have done better. I think I was the only freshman from heavyweight to 120. I’m pretty happy about that. Placing sixth as a freshman, I can place higher next year.”

Buchanan said he was able to adapt to the lack of summer wrestling, most of which was canceled because of COVID-19.

“I kept doing the same regiment I’ve been doing,” he said. “I worked out a lot in the garage. Practices were different, so were some of the tournaments thanks to COVID.”

Newton’s entire state squad returns for next season. Overall, Newton loses six seniors.

“We’re young — freshman and sophomore loaded,” Edgmon said. “I’m pretty excited the next couple of years. They have to find a way to stay on the mat. Wrestling is more than a winter sport. You have to work all year round and bring that experience here come winter. We didn’t get much summer wrestling last year. Hopefully this year, we’ll get more mat time in the summer.”

Team scores — Goddard 179, Maize 124.5, Mill Valley 109, St. Thomas Aquinas 96, Arkansas City 65, Shawnee Heights 60, Great Bend 54, Newton 52, Blue Valley Southwest 52, Bonner Springs 49, Bishop Carroll 47, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 38, Lansing 37, Valley Center 28, Andover 27, Kansas City Turner 21, Hays 17, Salina South 16, Salina Central 14, Andover Central 11, Goddard Eisenhower 10, St. James Academy 10, Emporia 4, Leavenworth 4, Basehor-Linwood 0, Maize South 0, Pittsburg 0, Topeka Seaman 0.

Newton results

106 — 1. Nick Treaster (3-0, 36-1): QF. W Julian Long, Leavenworth 1:35; SF. W Tyler Lincoln, Shawnee Heights 4:54; F. W Kaden Spragis, Great Bend 7-3.

120 — 5. Colin Bybee (2-2, 30-7): QF. W Trevor Andrew, Bonner Springs 11-1 maj.dec.; SF. L Bubba Wright, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 2-0 OT; CSF. L Brock Ferguson, Shawnee Heights L 1-0; W Trevor Andrew, Bonner Springs 13-2 maj.dec.

195 — 6. Logan Buchanan (1-3, 29-10): QF. W Sean Carroll, St. Thomas Aquinas 3:47; SF. L Kaden Glass, Goddard 3:00; CSF. L Brock Eastman, Bishop Caroll 4:41; 5th. L Sean Carroll, St. Thomas Aquinas 1:36.

HWT — 4. Rio Gomez (2-2, 35-7): W Harry Spencer, St. James Academy 3:15; SF. L Tony Caballero, Bonner Springs 6-4 TB2; CSF. W Kayson Dietz, Salina South 3-2; CF. L Danny Carroll, St. Thomas Aquinas :22.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com