Murry sets milestone with first medal

PARK CITY — Newton High School wrestling has had a proud tradition over a span of nearly seven decades, producing numerous state medalists.

Another chapter to that tradition was started Thursday when sophomore Jaymie Murry became the first Railer girl to claim a medal, taking sixth at 155 pounds at the Division I State Tournament at Hartman Arena.

Murry finished 1-3 in the tournament.

“It’s crazy,” Murry said. “I’m so grateful to be able to come here. The coaches have been great this year. It’s been a great year, a great team. It seems so unreal to be able to be out here and place.”

Murry finished just 3-14 last season, going 0-2 at regionals. This season, she improved to 18-10, placing fourth at regionals and fourth at sub-state to qualify for state.

“I couldn’t even make it to the second day of regionals last year,” Murry said. “Now I’m placing at state. It’s unbelievable. I worked on technique a lot. We didn’t have a lot of technique last year. I worked a lot of conditioning. Working on a lot of mental stuff, telling ourselves we can do this and not letting doubts in our head.”

Murry said she’s still processing the milestone set for the program.

“It’s crazy,” she said. “I didn’t think I’d be able to get this far this year. All of the work put in and how hard we pushed ourselves this year, it’s well deserved.”

Murry said she didn’t wrestle outside of high school last year because the COVID-19 outbreak canceled a lot of those activities. She’s hoping to be more active this year.

“I was planning on wrestling all summer,” she said. “All of that was canceled. I’m planning on wrestling a lot this summer.”

Murry was pinned by Rebekah Smith of Washburn Rural in 4:57, beat Chloe Harris of Olathe Northwest 9-6, lost to Laney Finazzo of Olathe West in 18 seconds and, in the fifth-place match, was pinned by Alondra Guzman of Garden City in 4:28.

Against Smith, Murry gave up a quick takedown, but midway in the first period scored an escape and a takedown of her own. Smith tied the match 3-3 at the end of the period.

In the second period, Smith scored an early reversal, but Murry escaped. Murry added an escape to start the third period, but got taken down, caught in a headlock and was pinned.

In the consolation semifinals, Murry led the fifth-ranked wrestler 4-1 after the first period. She traded reversals in the second to lead 6-3. In the third period, Murry extended her lead with an escape and a takedown, before giving up a point for locked hands and another reversal.

Murry was quickly taken down and pinned by the fourth-ranked wrestler in the state.

In the fifth-place match, the match was scoreless after the first period and tied 2-2 after the second. In the third, Guzman scored an escape and takedown to take a 5-2 lead, but gave up an escape and a penalty point. Guzman got another takedown and the pin with 32 seconds remaining.

Murry is hoping the team can get more girls wrestling next year.

“I think next year, we’re all going to want it,” she said. “Everybody’s going to come out and being motivated to having more place at state. More and more girls are going to want to go to state.”

Newton tied for 34th in the team standings out of 39 teams with four points. Washburn Rural won the team title with 100 points, followed by Wichita North with 74 and Garden City with 71.

Team scores — Washburn Rural 100, Wichita North 74, Garden City 71, Dodge City 69, Emporia 51, Olathe West 50, Gardner-Edgerton 44, Goddard 44, Wichita West 42, Olathe East 30, Great Bend 29, Salina Central 29, Shawnee Heights 29, Basehor-Linwood 27, Kansas City Piper 26, Lawrence Free State 26, Wichita South 25, Olathe South 24.5, Bonner Springs 24, Olathe North 21, Hays 20, Leavenworth 20, Andover Central 19, Kansas City Sumner Academy 18, Valley Center 18, Junction City 16, Shawnee Mission West 16, Blue Valley Southwest 14, Goddard Eisenhower 12.5, Kansas City Turner 11, Derby 10, Campus 6, Pittsburg 6, Newton 4, Spring Hill 4, Liberal 0, Olathe Northwest 0, Wichita Heights 0, Wichita Southeast 0.

Newton results

155 — 6. Jaymie Murry (1-3, 18-10): QF. L Rebekah Smith, Washburn Rural 4:57; CQF. W Chloe Harris, Olathe Northwest 9-6; CSF. L Laney Finazzo, Olathe West :18; 5th. L Alondra Guzman, Garden City 4:28.

