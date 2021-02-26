Brown paces Panthers past Newton girls

Using players 5-foot-2 to 5–6 guarding players 6-3, the Newton High School girls’ basketball team was at a distinct disadvantage against seventh-ranked (KBCA, Class 6A) Derby Thursday night at Ravenscroft Gym.

Sophomore Addy Brown, 6-3, scored 30 points to lead the Panthers to a 63-17 win.

Derby clinches a share of the AV-CTL I title with the win.

“They’re phenomenal,” Newton coach Tavis Leake said. “Addy Brown is amazing. Our girls had to experience it and they had to learn from it. In the second half, we held her to nine points. We missed some small details but we definitely got better. We never gave up. We tried boxing out. We attacked the basket the best we could.”

Tatum Boettjer added 14 points for Derby, 16-4 overall and 11-1 in league play.

Olivia Antonowich led Newton with six points.

Newton trailed 18-2 after the first quarter. Marah Zenner scored the sole basket for the Railers. Newton trailed 36-10 at the half. Antonowich had two 3-pointers for the Railers.

Newton stayed with Derby early in the third quarter, but the Panthers pulled away late to lead 54-17. The 30-point running clock went into effect in the final quarter. Both teams emptied the benches in the fourth quarter.

Newton is 2-18, 2-10 in league play, and opens Class 5A sub-state play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 13-6 Emporia. The winner plays in the finals Friday.

“We can take this game, even though the score doesn’t show it, we can build on the momentum and the energy we have and knock somebody off,” Leake said.

DERBY (16-4, 11-1 AV-CTL I) — Smith 0 0-0 0, 0; Hopson 1 0-0 1, 2; Karel 0 0-0 0, 0; Moon 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Wilson 1 0-0 0, 2; White 2 2-2 2, 6; Roland 0 0-0 0, 0; Brown 11 (1) 5-5 1, 30; Cobbins 2 0-0 2, 2; Boettjer 1 (4) 0-0 0, 14; TOTALS 19 (6) 7-7 6, 63.

NEWTON (2-18, 2-10 AV-CTL I) — Valle-Ponds 0 0-0 0, 0; Zenner 1 (1) 0-2 0, 5; Seidl 0 0-0 0, 0; Merlini 0 0-0 0, 0; Loewen 2 0-0 1, 4; Antonowich 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; Koontz 0 0-0 3, 0; Entz 1 0-5 1, 2; Edwards 0 0-0 2, 0; Hernandez 0 0-0 1, 0; Blaylock 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 4 (3) 0-7 8, 17.

Derby;18;18;18;9;—;63

Newton;2;8;7;0;—;17

