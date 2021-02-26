Railer boys struggle with shot in loss to Derby

After a strong shooting night Tuesday, the Newton High School boys’ basketball team struggled from the field Thursday in a 67-53 loss to Derby in AV-CTL I play at Ravenscroft Gym.

Derby was 27 of 48 shooting, while Newton was 18 of 41.

“Derby had a lot to do with it,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “They brought immense pressure. They do a good job of pressuring the ball. We got a lot of open looks. We turned it over a lot the last time. We turned it over tonight in the second half. We had some good looks that just didn’t fall. I was disappointed with our defensive effort. They bullied us on the glass. We weren’t interested in hitting bodies and boxing off. It will be good film to watch to humble us up and get us ready to face Topeka West next week.”

Derby, 10-7 overall and 7-5 in AV-CTL I play, was led by Fontaine Williams with 20 points and Jameer Clemons with 19.

Jaxon Brackeen led Newton with 19 points.

Derby started hitting from outside late in the first quarter to take a 21-12 lead. Newton’s shooting woes continued in the second quarter. Newton trailed 35-23 at the half as Derby hit 12 of 21 to Newton’s nine of 20.

Derby pulled away by 18 early in the third quarter. Newton got within 10 late. Jayden Woods hit two free throws with 1.9 seconds left in the quarter to get Newton within 12, 54-42.

The Railers were down by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter. Newton got back within 12 late.

Newton is 2-18, 0-12 in AV-CTL I play, and faces Topeka West at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Class 5A sub-state play.

“They are really good,” Preston said. “They are 18-2. You don’t win 18 games without being good. They know how play. Coach (Rick) Bloomquist is a legend. He has like 500, 600 wins. He knows how to win basketball games. They are a city league teams, but they are disciplined. They run good stuff. It’s going to be a good challenge, but we’ve been challenged all year with as good as our league has been. It’s not anything we haven’t seen.”

DERBY (10-7, 7-5 AV-CTL I) — Clemons 9 1-1 2, 19; Chadwick 1 (1) 1-2 0, 6; Fisher 1 0-0 1, 2; Titus 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Hill 0 0-0 0, 0; Williams 4 (4) 0-0 2, 20; Brown 1 3-4 1, 5; Parks 0 0-0 0, 0; Burger 2 1-2 1, 5; Same 0 0-0 0, 0; Ray 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Nikolov 0 0-0 0, 0; Thomas 2 0-1 0, 4; TOTALS 20 (7) 6-10 9, 67.

NEWTON (2-18, 0-12 AV-CTL I) — Ruth 1 (2) 0-0 3, 8; Brackeen 6 (1) 4-5 3, 19; Petz 1 (1) 2-2 0, 7; Dorrell 0 (2) 2-2 0, 8; Slechta 2 0-0 1, 4; Woods 0 2-2 0, 2; Franz 0 0-0 0, 0; Gomez 0 0-0 1, 0; Zerger 0 0-0 0, 0; Edwards 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; TOTALS 11 (7) 10-11 10, 53.

Derby;21;14;19;13;—;67

Newton;12;11;19;11;—;53

