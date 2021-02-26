Bullpup boys fall to Augusta

William Snesrud

McPherson Sentinel

MCPHERSON – The offensive struggles continue for the McPherson boys basketball team and it cost them in the second half as Augusta came from behind to score a 40-31 victory over the Bullpups at home in the Roundhouse on Tuesday.

McPherson took the early lead by four points at 9-5 at the end of the first quarter and continued to hold a slim one-point, 15-14 advantage as the two teams headed into the halftime break.

The Orioles came out of the intermission and put back-to-back 13-point quarters while holding the Bullpups to just 16 points total, giving them the final nine-point road win.

Despite the loss and the fact that the Bullpups now drop to below .500 for the regular season at 9-10, they still have a shot at sharing the AVCTL Division III title with a win over Circle at home on Friday as they close out the regular season.

McPherson, 7-2 in league play, share the league lead with both Augusta and Buhler and with the Orioles sweeping McPherson and Buhler sweeping Augusta, if all three teams win on Friday, they will hold a three-way tie for the league title.

Outside of Ely Wilcox, who scored 13 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Orioles, the Bullpup defense wasn’t that bad as they forced the Orioles into 15 turnovers only shooting 1-of-10 from beyond the three-point line, it was the offense that just could not get going for the home team.

McPherson put up 18 (49-31) more shots than the Orioles, but were only able to hit on 14 for a woeful 29% shooting for the night and from beyond the three-point arc, they only connected on 1-of-12 for just 8%.

Seth Madron was the lone Bullpup to reach double digits as he had 17 of the teams 31 points and the only other Bullpup to score more than three was Mason Miller with six. Miller also led McPherson on the boards with six rebounds.

The Bullpup junior varsity took a commanding 25-point, 66-41 victory over Augusta as Cory Muehler led the way with 15 points.

In the freshman game, McPherson buried the freshman Orioles by 45 with a 64-19 win. Three Bullpups hit for double digits lead by Muehler with 16, Gavin Wedel with 11 and Kyden Thompson who chipped in with 10.

Augusta at MCPHERSON BULLPUPS

SCORING: Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

Augusta 5 9 13 13 40

BULLPUPS 9 6 9 7 31

Augusta Team Stats: FG 15-31; 3PT 1-10; FT 9-18; AST 6; RBS 31; TO 15; STL 6; BLK 3; FLS 8.

MCPHERSON BULLPUPS TEAM STATS: FG 14-49; 3PT 1-12; FT 2-4; AST 3; RBS 26; TO 7; STL 9; BLK 1; FLS 15.

MCPHERSON BULLPUPS INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS:

Scoring (31): Seth Madron – 17; Mason Miller – 6; Jayten Alexander – 3; Eli Pyle – 2; Jayden Dukes – 2; Hunter Alvord – 1.

3-Pointers Made (1): Madron – 1.

Assists (3): Dukes – 2; Alvord – 1.

Rebounds (26): Miller – 6; Team – 5; Darriene Gibbs – 4; Madron, Dukes – 3; Alexander – 2; Alvord, Trey Buckbee, Adam Elliot – 1.

Steals (9): Madron – 4; Elliot – 2; Alexander, Dukes, Gibbs – 1.

Blocked Shots (1): Buckbee – 1