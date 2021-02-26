BC women upset at KCAC tourney

For the third straight year, a stellar season for the Bethel College women’s basketball team ends with a quarterfinal loss in the KCAC tournament.

The second-seeded Threshers were upended by seventh-seeded Oklahoma Wesleyan 82-70 Tuesday at Thresher Gym.

Oklahoma Wesleyan, 12-13, faces third-seeded Tabor at 7 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.

Antonia Porter led OWU with 23 points off the bench. Danae Goodwin scored 18 points. Hannah Nealis scored 13 points. Brittan Garrett scored 11 points.

Bethel was led by Kendall Michalski with 21 points, hitting 11 of 15 from the line. She had two 3-pointers to extend her season-record for 3-pointers to 62.

Abby Schmidt scored 15 points with eight rebounds. Barring a return next year under an extra year of eligibility granted by the NAIA, she finishes with 1,692 points, 1,385 rebounds and 304 blocked shots. She holds the school and conference record for career rebounds and holds the school record for career blocked shots.

Earlier in the day, Schmidt was named KCAC defensive player of the year for the third-straight year.

Alex Bearup scored 14 points.

Tied 11-11, Oklahoma Wesleyan went on a 9-0 run and led 22-15 at the end of the period. Bethel trailed by 12 in the second quarter, but got within one. OWU led by five at the half, 40-35.

Bethel came as close as two in the third quarter, but the Eagles pulled out by six at the end of the period, 56-50. The Threshers got no closer than five points in the fourth quarter.

Bethel ends the regular season 16-9. The Threshers are on the bubble for an at-large berth in the NAIA National Tournament.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN (12-13) — Danae Goodwin 8-10 1-1 18, Makayla Watkins 2-5 0-0 6, Hannah Nealis 4-7 4-4 13, Brittan Garrett 2-4 6-6 11, Anotonia Porter 6-13 8-9 23, Melanie Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Cierra Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, River Jefferies 1-6 0-0 2, ShaRae Frazier 2-6 1-1 5, Mackenzie Nielsen 1-2 0-0 2, Ty'Najah Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Kaitlin Revill 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 27-62 20-21 82.

BETHEL (16-9) — Abby Schmidt 6-10 3-9 15, Alex Bearup 4-10 4-4 14, Kendall Michalski 4-13 11-15 21, Josie Calzonetti 0-6 3-4 3, Macie Price 1-2 0-0 2, Jasmina Jones 2-4 0-0 5, Zayda Perez 3-6 0-0 6, Jaycee Freshour 2-4 0-0 4. TOTALS 22-55 21-32 70.

Ok.Wes.;22;18;16;26;—;82

Bethel;15;20;15;20;—;70

Total fouls — OW 23, BC 19. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — BC: Perez :27-4q. 3-point shooting — OW 8-25 (Goodwin 1-2, Watkins 2-5, Nealis 1-2, Garrett 1-2, Porter 3-7, Williams 0-2, Johnson 0-1, Jefferies 0-2, Mitchell 0-2), BC 5-25 (Bearup 2-5, Michalski 2-9, Calzonetti 0-3, Price 0-1, Jones 1-2, Perez 0-3, Freshour 0-2). Rebounds — OW 41 (Williams 7), BC 25 (Schmidt 8). Assists — OW 8 (Watkins 3), BC 13 (Calzonetti 3, Perez 3). Turnovers — OW 12 (Watkins 3), BC 11 (Jones 4). Blocked shots — OW 0, BC 1 (Schmidt 1). Steals — OW 5 (Nealis 2), BC 7 (Perez 3).

Kansas Wesleyan 69, Southwestern 41

Oklahoma Wesleyan 81, York 50

Friends 72, Ottawa 45

Bethany 68, Avila 47

Tabor 50, Bethany 35

Kansas Wesleyan 74, McPherson 73

Oklahoma Wesleyan 82, Bethel 70

Sterling 71, Friends 60

Kansas Wesleyan (16-10) at Sterling (27-0)

Oklahoma Wesleyan (12-13) at Tabor (18-7)

Semifinal winners 8 p.m.