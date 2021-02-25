Thresher soccer squad returns to pitch with win

The Bethel College men’s soccer team resumed its season under the NAIA’s split-season plan for the 2020 season, stopping Ecclesia College 5-1 Thursday afternoon at Thresher Stadium.

Jaime Guardado scored two goals for the Threshers. Cristobal Goldberg added a goal with an assist. Louis Etienne and Jose Rojas each added a goal. Josh McBeth and Vicente Trejo each had an assist.

Jorge Zamarron scored for Ecclesia, a National Christian College Athletic Association team, falls to 3-10.

Bethel is 4-5 and plays at 7:30 p.m. March 5 at 5-2-1 Southwestern.

Ecclesia;1;0;—;1

Bethel;4;1;—;5

1. B Jaime Guardado (unassisted) :45

2. B Louis Etienne (Cristobal Goldberg) 5:58

3. E Jorge Zamarron (unassisted) 24:34

4. B Jose Rojas (Josh McBeth) 43:18

5. Goldberg (unassisted) 45:00

6. Guardado (Vicente Trejo) 81:46

Total shots — EC 1-1—2, BC 13-17—30. Shots on goal — EC 1-0—1, BC 8-5—13. Saves — EC: Eduardo De La Torre (L) 3-4—7; team 1-x—1. BC: Sean Holness (W) 0-0—0. Corner kicks — EC 0, BC 3. Fouls — EC 5, BC 15. Offside — EC 2, BC 3. Cautions — none.