Area basketball roundup

HESSTON — The Hesston High School girls’ basketball team ended the regular season with a 52-40 win over rival Haven Tuesday in Central Kansas League play at Hesston.

The Swathers led 15-4 after the first quarter and 23-18 at the half.

Hesston avenges a 38-25 loss to Lyons in non-league play in December.

Caryn Yoder led Hesston with 19 points. Alex Martin scored 16 and Anna Humphreys scored 12.

Reese Roper scored 16 points for 6-13 Haven. Maguire Estill scored 11 points.

Hesston is 13-6, 7-2 in CKL play, and hosts 4-14 Ellsworth at 7 p.m. Monday.

HAVEN (6-13, 3-6 CKL) — Jaques 0 0-0 0, 0; Arnold 1 (1) 4-5 4, 9; Bri.Brawner 0 (1) 0-0 4, 3; Roper 3 (3) 1-2 2, 16; Bland 0 0-0 0, 0; Bre.Brawner 0 0-0 3, 0; Smith 0 1-2 0, 1; S.Estill 0 0-0 1, 0; #34 0 0-0 0, 0; M.Estill 5 1-1 3, 11; TOTALS 9 (5) 7-10 18, 40.

HESSTON (13-6, 7-2) — Kaiser 0 0-0 3, 0; Ferralez 1 0-2 2, 2; Yoder 4 (3) 2-4 3, 19; Martin 4 (1) 5-5 1, 16; Humphreys 3 6-7 0, 12; Bartell 0 1-4 1, 1; Kueker 1 0-0 2, 2; TOTALS 13 (4) 14-22 12, 52.

Haven;4;14;11;11;—;40

Hesston;15;8;17;12;—;52

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped with a 67-58 loss to Southeast (Neb.) Community College Wednesday in Hesston.

The Larks trailed 21-12 after the first quarter and 40-29 at the half.

Hunter Hartshorn led Southeast with 24 points. Ally Stewart scored 17 points.

Destiny Kessay led Hesston with 23 points. Sydney Bontrager added 13 points and 18 rebounds.

Hesston is 4-4. Saturday’s game at Labette Community College has been postponed. Hesston will play at 5:30 p.m. March 3 at Kansas City (Kan.) Community College.

4. Newton (2-17) at 1. Emporia (13-6)

3. Topeka West (3-15) at 2. Topeka Seaman (6-12)

Semifinal winners at Topeka West

4. Newton (2-17) at 1. Topeka West (17-2) 6 p.m.

3. Emporia (8-11) at 2. Topeka Seaman (10-8)

Semifinal winners at Topeka West

8. Lyons (3-12) at 1. Halstead (17-3)

5. Haven (6-13) at 4, Smoky Valley (13-7)

7. Kingman (4-14) at 2. Southeast of Saline (14-6)

6. Ellsworth (4-14) at 3. Hesston (13-6)

Lyons-Halstead winner vs. Smoky Valley-Haven winner

Southeast of Saline-Kingman winner vs. Ellsworth-Hesston winner

Semifinal winners

8. Halstead (0-20) at 1. Hesston (17-1)

5. Ellsworth (10-6) at 4. Southeast of Saline (13-7)

7. Kingman (5-12) at 2. Lyons (14-4)

6. Smoky Valley (7-12) at 3. Haven (14-5)

Hesston-Halstead winner vs. Southeast of Saline-Ellsworth winner

Lyons-Kingman winner vs. Haven-Smoky Valley winner

Semifinal winners

8. Ell-Saline (0-19) at 1. Hillsboro (16-3)

5. Sedgwick (11-7) at 4. Moundridge (13-7)

7. Bennington (6-12) at 2. Salina Sacred Heart (14-3)

6. Inman (10-10) at 3. Hutchinson Trinity (13-7)

Hillsboro—Ell-Saline winner vs. Moundridge-Sedgwick winner

Salina Sacred Heart-Bennington winner vs. Hutchinson Trinity-Inman winner

Semifinal winners

8. Ell-Saline at 1. Hillsboro (16-3)

5. Sedgwick (9-8) at 4. Bennington (8-7)

7. Inman (7-12) at 2. Moundridge (14-5)

6. Hutchinson Trinity (9-11) at 3. Salina Sacred Heart (10-7)

Hillsboro—Ell-Saline winner vs. Bennington-Sedgwick winner

Moundridge-Inman winner vs. Salina Sacred Heart-Hutchinson Trinity winner

Semifinal winners

Semifinals and finals at Chase County

BOYS

Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Monday

8. Herington (3-13) at 1. Berean Academy (17-2)

5. Central Heights (9-10) at 4. Yates Center (10-6)

7. Remington (4-12) at 2. Lyndon (14-3)

6. Marion (5-14) at 3. Chase County (13-6)

Berean Academy-Herington winner vs. Yates Center-Central Heights winner

Lyndon-Remington winner vs. Chase County-Marion winner

Semifinal winners

8. Marion (1-18) at 1. Chase County (12-5)

5. Central Heights (7-12) at 4. Lyndon (9-9)

7. Remington (3-12) at 2. Berean Academy (13-6)

6. Yates Center at 3. Herington (9-6)

Chase County-Marion winner vs. Lyndon-Central Heights winner

Berean Academy-Remington winner vs. Herington-Yates Center winner

Semifinal winners

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com