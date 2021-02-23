Sports briefs

The Kansan

WICHITA — Bethel College senior Abby Schmidt was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference defensive player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

In three games, all Bethel wins, Schmidt scored 37 points with 56 rebounds, three assists and 13 blocked shots. Schmidt helped lead the defense to holding its opponents to 149 points total in three games (49.7 points per game).

It is the third time this season, Schmidt has taken defensive honors and fourth time overall, she has taken KCAC weekly honors.

WICHITA — Bethel freshman Michael Cech was named the KCAC men’s tennis player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

In Bethel’s 7-0 win over Evangel, Cech won his singles match 6-4, 6-3 against Daryl Wong. He won his doubles match with Nolan Schrader against James McIlweaith and Sam Coryell 6-0.

Cech is 8-3 in singles this season and 5-3 in doubles.

Bethel 7, Evangel 0

SINGLES — Michael Cech (BC) def. Daryl Wong (EU), 6-4, 6-2; Milan Bucek (BC) def. James McIlwraith, 6-2, 6-2; Nolan Schrader (BC) def. Sam Coryell (EU), 6-1, 6-2; Tomas Quercia (BC) def. Jarett Teel (EU), 6-0, 6-2; Zachary Shima (BC) def. Cade Chrastina (EU), 6-0, 6-0; Joaquin Pluis (BC) def. Luke Carpenter (EU), 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES — Michael Cech-Nolan Schrader (BC) def. James McIlwraith-Sam Coryell (EU) 6-0; Milan Bucek-Jordan Singh (BC) def. Daryl Wong-Devin Stone (EU) 6-1; Zachary Shima-Tomas Quercia (BC) def. Jon Deroo-Jordan Letterman (EU) 6-0.

SINGLES — Ana Bjelica (EU) def. Halle Krehbiel (BC) 6-0, 6-0; Abigail Chaney (EU) vs. Aurora Domingo (BC) 3-6, 7-5; Nalea Payton (BC) def. Carly McAtee (EU) 6-2, 6-2; Courtney Yates (EU) won by forfeit; Neely Bridges (EU) won by forfeit; Karson Phipps(EU) won by forfeit.

DOUBLES — Halle Krehbiel-Aurora Domingo (BC) def. Courtney Yates-Neely Bridges (EU) 6-4.

BC athletes

take honors

Below are Bethel’s KCAC Scholar-Athletes in competitive dance, competitive cheer and indoor track and field:

Dance

Edel Miller, so., Goessel

Evelyn Manresa, jr., McPherson

Cheer

Breanna Galindo, so., Dodge City

Jayde Blain, sr., Cawker City

Jessica LaRocque, sr., Cawker City

Kalynn Wiles, sr., Pontiac, Ill.

Women’s Indoor Track

Charlotte Ehrmann, sr., Augusta

Jennifer Andres, sr., Newton

Natalie Graber, sr., Divide, Colo.

Stephany Meyer, so., Goessel