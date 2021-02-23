Railer bowlers split with Cheney

HUTCHINSON – The Newton High School girls’ bowling team was able to claim a win over Cheney Monday at the Alley in Hutchinson, while the Railer boys fell to the Cardinals.

The Newton girls won 1,724-1,669. The Railer boys were defeated 2,414-2,175.

Newton’s Myriah Nicholson had the girls’ high series of 496, followed by teammate Emma Brockman at 436. Cheney’s Ashlynn Horning was third at 432.

Nicholson and Horning shared high game honors of 180.

The boys were led by Conner Eastman of Cheney at 645. Layne Riggs of Cheney at 580 and Dehann Nelson of Newton at 578.

Eastman had the high game of 254.

Newton will compete at the Class 5-4-3-2-1A Regionals at 1:50 p.m. Friday at the Alley in Wichita. Newton will compete with Valley Center and the Classical School of Wichita in its session. Newton also competes against Wichita Central Christian Academy, Wichita Collegiate, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel and Wichita Trinity Academy, who all compete in the morning session.

The top team advances to state, along with the three highest second-place finishers from all seven regionals.

The top four finishers not on a qualifying team also advance to state.

Teams will bowl three standard games and four Baker games.

AV-CTL I — The Railer girls finished sixth, while the boys finished seventh Friday at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I Championships at Seneca Bowl in Wichita.

Campus won the girls’ title at 3,586, followed by Salina South in second at 2,839 and Derby at 2,711. Newton rolled a 2,265.

Casey Feast of Campus was top medalist at 713, followed by teammates Piper Reams in second at 684 and Dakota Lennen in third at 672. Newton was led by Nicholson at 465.

Campus won the boys’ competition at 3,471, followed by Derby at 3,426 and Hutchinson at 3,279. Newton rolled a 2,901.

Colby Hedden of Derby was top medalist at 689, downing Jaxson Green of Hutchinson by three pins. Alex Hedden of Derby was third at 673.

Newton’s Cooper Burns placed 16th at 606.

Kitchen, Courtney;143;130;149;—422

Brown, Kaitlyn;127;136;99;—362

Horning, Ashlynn;142;180;110;—432

Sutter, Morgan;136;126;148;—410

Summerer, Caitlin;122;97;109;—328

Fletcher, Kylie;123;131;137;—391

TOTALS;548;577;544;—1,669

Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

St. Peter, Anna;141;103;148;—392

Nicholson, Myriah;180;149;167;—496

Brockman, Emma;122;155;159;—436

Altum, Cadence;122;145;114;—381

Grattan, Hailey;131;113;89;—333

Shepherd, Abigail;74;64;83;—221

TOTALS;574;562;588;1,724

Eastman, Conner;254;176;215;—645

Kitchen, Cooper;177;208;176;—561

Monk, Connor;192;173;174;—539

Riggs, Layne;186;198;196;—580

Robinson, Braeden;134;246;190;—570

Galloway, Jonah;128;176;135;—439

TOTALS;809;828;777;—2,414

Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Burns, Cooper;193;185;178;—556

Brackeen, Jett;165;169;151;—485

Nelson, Dehann;202;190;186;—578

Ebert, Carsen;120;168;152;—440

Montano, Alfred;194;170;191;—555

Baldwin, Callan;125;141;110;—376

TOTALS;754;714;707;—2,175

Mick, Christopher;111;153;92;—356

Bailey, Aydan;98;180;101;—379

Downey, Aaron;157;143;169;—469

Bailey, Cameron;83;84;84;—251

Belgard, Dylan;53;37;32;—122

TOTALS;449;560;446;—1,455

Team scores — Campus 3,586, Salina South 2,839, Derby 2,711, Hutchinson 2,556, Maize South 2,339, Newton 2,265, Maize 1,903.

Top 20 — 1. Casey Feast C 713, 2. Piper Reams C 684, 3. Dakota Lennen C 672, 4. Savanna Hsu C 626, 5. Yessica Salinas SS 588, 6. Brecken Philbrick H 565, 7. Ella Adkins C 558, 8. Kenzie Kling C 548, 9. Morgan Henning D 530, 10. Chloe Glaser H 521, 11. Aviana Ordonez SS 519, 12. Nina Frees SS 514, 13. Alexis Sutton D 508, 14. Tori Rhynard D 498, 15. Michaela Sutton D 491, 16. Stella Gestl SS 487, 17. Claire Dingler MS 474, 18. Ayella Ordonez SS 468, 19. Myriah Nicholson N 465, 20. Kinley Barker MS 442.

Newton scores – Anna St. Peter 436, Myriah Nicholson 465, Emma Brockman 367, Cadence Altum 414, Hailey Grattan 335, Abigail Sheperd 272.

BOYS

Team scores — Campus 3,471, Derby 3,426, Hutchinson 3,297, Salina South 3,146, Maize South 3,075, Maize 2,923, Newton 2,901.

Top 20 — 1. Colby Hedden D 689, 2. Jaxson Green H 686, 3. Alex Hedden D 673, 4. Ryan Nguyen C 670, 5. Cole Clough C 658, 6. Isaac Burroughs MS 657, 7. Jackson Graham M 654, 8. Jason Miller D 652, 9. V-Thoon Thanasouk C 649, 10. Tyler Lang H 644, 11. Andrew Harden D 643, 12. Alex Flinn C 632, 13. Nathan Kleinscrodt C 631, 14. Brody Ummel H 613, 15. Griffin Peterson SS 611, 16. Cooper Burns N 606, 17. Kyle Werth H 597, 18. Brock Herman MS 596, 19. Elijah Twist M 581, 20. Jordan Anderson SS 576.

Newton scores — Cooper Burns 606, Jett Brackeen 471, Dehann Nelson 527, Carsen Ebert 533, Alfred Montano 400, Callan Baldwin 446.