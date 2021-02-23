Area basketball roundup

HESSTON — The Hesston High School girls’ basketball team downed Larned 46-16 Friday in CKL play.

Hesston led 23-8 at the half.

Caryn Yoder led Hesston with 11 points. Anna Humphreys added 10.

45 Cadee Upson scored eight points for 2-15 Larned.

LARNED (2-15, 0-7) — Krehbiel 0 0-2 4, 2; K.Holt 0 0-0 1, 0; A.Holt 0 0-0 2, 0; Tapia 0 0-0 1, 0; Herrera 0 0-0 2, 0; B.Hemken 0 0-0 0, 0; Collins 1 2-4 1, 4; Lovesee 0 0-0 2, 0; A.Hemken 1 0-0 0, 2; McMahon 0 2-2 0, 2; Upson 4 0-0 1, 8; TOTALS 6 4-8 14, 15.

HESSTON (11-6, 5-2 CKL) — Kaiser 0 1-2 1, 1; Ferralez 2 0-0 4, 4; Yoder 0 (3) 2-4 1, 11; Funk 0 0-0 1, 0; Martin 3 1-2 3, 7; Humphreys 2 (2) 0-0 2, 10; Bartell 1 2-3 1, 4; Kueker 4 1-3 2, 9; TOTALS 12 (5) 7-14 14, 46.

Larned;3;5;6;2;—;16

Hesston;11;12;18;5;–;46

Halstead 43, Hillsboro 29

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragon girls stopped Hillsboro 43-29 Friday in CKL play in Halstead.

Halstead led 19-13 at the half.

Karenna Gerber led Halstead with 15 points. Kaleigh O'Brien added 11 points.

Hillsboro, 15-3, was led by Zaylee Werth with 10 points.

HILLSBORO (15-3, 6-1 CKL) — Klein 0 0-0 0, 0; T.Werth 2 (1) 0-1 1, 7; Funk 1 2-2 2, 4; Kleiner 0 0-0 1, 0; J.Saunders 2 1-1 1, 5; Shahan 1 1-3 4, 3; Z.Werth 2 (1) 3-5 4, 10; Hefley 0 0-0 1, 0; Weisbeck 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 8 (2) 7-12 16, 29.

HALSTEAD (16-2, 6-1 CKL) — Lewis 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; O’Brien 1 (2) 3-6 2, 11; Schroeder 2 1-3 0, 5; Gerber 3 (1) 6-9 3, 15; Kelley 0 (1) 0-2 2, 3; Schutte 0 0-0 0, 0; Engel 0 0-0 3, 0; McClain 2 2-2 3, 6; TOTALS 8 (5) 12-22 15, 43.

Hillsboro;5;8;11;5;—;29

Halstead;10;9;10;14;—;43

Hesston 44, Halstead 31

HALSTEAD — The Hesston Swather girls used a 16-6 fourth quarter to down rival Halstead 44-31 Saturday in CKL play in Halstead.

The Swathers outscored the Dragons 14-3 from the free throw line.

Hesston led 19-18 at the half and 28-25 after three quarters, holding Halstead to six points in the fourth quarter.

Caryn Yoder led Hesston with 13 points. Katie Kueker added 10 points. Hesston is 12-6, 6-2 in league play.

Karenna Gerber and Kaleigh O'Brien each scored eight points for Halstead, 16-3 overall and 6-2 in CKL play.

Halstead plays Tuesday at Lyons. Hesston hosts Haven Tuesday.

HESSTON (12-6, 6-2 CKL) — Kaiser 0 0-0 2, 0; Ferralez 2 0-0 3, 4; Yoder 0 (2) 7-9 0, 13; Martin 2 2-3 3, 6; Humphreys 2 5-7 3, 9; Bartell 1 0-2 0, 2; Kueker 5 0-0 3, 10; TOTALS 12 (2) 14-21 14, 44.

HALSTEAD (16-3, 6-2 CKL) — Lewis 0 0-0 3, 0; O’Brien 4 0-1 5, 8; Schroeder 2 1-2 4, 5; Gerber 3 2-7 3, 8; Kelley 2 0-0 2, 6; Schutte 0 0-0 1, 0; Engel 0 0-0 1, 0; McClain 2 0-0 0, 4; TOTALS 11 (2) 3-10 19, 31.

Hesston;12;7;9;16;—;44

Halstead;9;9;7;6;—;31

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys edged Sedgwick 54-51 Monday night in Heart of America League play in Moundridge.

Down 14-10, the Wildcats rallied to lead 22-21 at the half and 39-38 after three quarters.

“Tonight we knew we were playing for a potential home court sub-state first round game,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Came out and competed pretty much every possession. I have challenged our guys to get on the glass and we had more guys grabbing boards tonight. We need to keep that balance. The game was tight throughout and we found a way to get stops late and shoot free throws to close it out.”

Landon Kaufman led Moundridge with 20 points, followed by Jon Schlosser with 13.

Lance Hoffsommer led Sedgwick with 19 points. Ryan Stucky scored 11 points.

Moundridge is 12-7, 5-3 in HOAL play, and hosts Ell-Saline Tuesday. Sedgwick is 10-7, 4-4 in HOAL play. The Cardinals play Tuesday at Marion and host Haven Thursday.

SEDGWICK (10-7, 4-4 HOAL) — Hoffsommer 7-13 3-4 19, Stucky 4-12 1-1 11, Burns 4-9 0-0 9, Culp 2-3 3-6 7, Crumrine 1-4 0-0 3, Tillman 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19-44 7-11 51.

MOUNDRIDGE (12-7, 5-3 HOAL) — Kaufman 4-11 9-11 20, Schlosser 6-9 1-2 13, Unruh 4-6 0-1 9, Churchill 3-8 0-0 8, Wedel 2-3 0-0 4, Schrag 0-1 0-0 0, Doherty 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19-38 10-14 54.

Sedgwick;14;7;17;13;—;51

Moundridge;10;12;17;15;—;54

Total fouls — Sed. 16, Mdg. 11. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — . 3-point shooting — Sed. 6-14 (Hoffsommer 2-5, Stucky 2-4, Burns 1-1, Crumrine 1-4), Mdg. 6-15 (Kaufman 3-6, Unruh 1-2, Churchill 2-6, Schrag 0-1). Rebounds — Sed. 22 (Stucky 6), Mdg. 22 (Kaufman 5, Schlosser 5, Unruh 5). Assists — Sed. 9 (Burns 4), Mdg. 15 (Unruh 6). Turnovers — Sed. 9 (Burns 3, Crumrine 3), Mdg. 8 (Wedel 4). Blocked shots — Sed. 0, Mdg. 4 (Churchill 4). Steals — Sed. 5 (Tillman 2), Mdg. 6 (Schlosser 3).

The Newton junior varsity girls’ basketball team fell to Maize 32-15 Saturday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton trailed 19-5 at the half.

Newton hosts Salina South Tuesday and Derby Thursday.

NEWTON — Seidl 4, Haag 3, Hendrickson 1, Anderson 4, Blaylock 1, Hernandez 2.

Maize;10;9;9;4;—;32

Newton;2;3;1;9;—;15

7. Solomon (4-14) at 2. Sylvan-Lucas Unified (11-4)

6. Canton-Galva (4-14) at 3. Rural Vista (11-5)

TBA Saturday

5. Goessel (5-13) at 4. Lincoln (5-7)

Lincoln-Goessel winner vs. 1. Little River (16-3)

Sylvan-Lucas Unified—Solomon winner vs. Rural Vista—Canton-Galva winner

Semifinal winners 2 p.m.

5. Canton-Galva (9-8) at 4. Goessel (12-6)

7. Lincoln (3-10) at 2. Sylvan-Lucas Unified (13-3)

6. Rural Vista (7-10) at 3. Solomon (15-5)

Goessel—Canton-Galva winner vs. 1. Little River (18-1)

Sylvan-Lucas Unified—Lincoln winner vs. Solomon-Rural Vista winner

Semifinal winners 5 p.m.

5. Burrton (3-14) at 4. Hartford (4-10)

6. Chase (1-14) at 3. Centre (4-8)

Hartford-Burrton winner vs. 1. Central Plains (17-3)

Centre-Chase winner vs. 2. Elyria Christian (15-3)

Semifinal winners 2 p.m.

5. Chase (1-13) at 4. Hartford (3-14)

7. Burrton (0-14) at 2. Peabody-Burns (9-8)

6. Centre (0-13) at 3. Central Plains (4-15)

Hartford-Chase winner vs. 1. Elyria Christian (11-7) 5:30 p.m.

Peabody-Burns—Burrton winner vs. Central Plains-Centre winner 8 p.m.

Semifinal winners 5 p.m.

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team won a pair of games in recent action, beating the Bethel junior varsity 87-75 at home Saturday and the McPherson junior varsity 76-74 Sunday in McPherson.

Against Bethel, Langston Flowers scored 26 points, hitting 15 of 15 from the free throw line. Juwaun Clifton scored 16 points. Jerome Jackson scored 15 points. Elijah Smith scored 14 points with 15 rebounds.

For the Bethel JV, Jaden McGrath scored 20 points. Marcus Labonde scored 15 points. John Mann scored 13 points.

Against McPherson, Smith scored 22 points with 14 rebounds. Clifton and Flowers each scored 13 points. Ethan Hildebrand scored 10 points.

For McPherson, Anthony Peterson-Lockett scored 14 points. Eyan Gooden scored 11 points. Kevin Credit Jr. and Tuck Lang each scored 10 points.

Hesston is 6-3 and hosts On Point Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team downed the Bethel junior varsity 60-48 Sunday at Yost Center.

Hesston led 30-20 at the half.

Sydney Bontrager, Destiny Kessay and Aydan Evans each scored 13 points for Hesston. Bontrager had 10 rebounds. Natalia Bochenek scored 11 points.

Brittney Nortz scored eight points for Bethel.

Hesston is 4-3, on a three-game winning streak, and hosts Southeast (Neb.) Community College at 5 p.m. Wednesday.