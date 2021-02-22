Railer boys send four wrestlers to state

GODDARD — The Newton High School boys’ wrestling team will send four wrestlers to the Class 5A state championships after a fourth-place team finish Saturday at the sub-state meet at Goddard.

Goddard won the team title with 206 points, followed by Maize at 131.5, Arkansas City at 101, Newton at 78 and Great Bend at 67.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class qualify for the state meet.

Nick Treaster won the title for Newton at 106 pounds, finishing 3-0. After a pin and a technical fall, Treaster downed Kaden Spragis of Great Bend 4-1 in the finals.

Treaster enters state competition 33-1.

Rio Gomez won the title at heavyweight. After a tie-breaker win in the first round and a pin in the semifinals, Gomez ddged Kayson Dietz of Salina South 3-2 in the finals.

Gomez enters state action 33-5.

Colin Bybee finished third at 120 pounds at 3-1. Bybee downed Daniel Gomez of Maize in the consolation finals 7-2. Bybee enters state 28-5.

Logan Buchanan finished third at 195 pounds at 3-1, downing Josh Sparks of Andover 7-2 in the consolation finals. Buchanan enters state 28-7.

Clayton Kaufman finished fifth at 132 pounds and ends the season 22-13. Avery Dutcher finished fifth at 138 pounds and ends the season 17-11.

Bailey Steinmetz finished sixth at 113 pounds and ends the season 17-12.

Leon Edwards finished 0-2 at 152 pounds and ends the season 7-4. Brody Harper finished 0-2 at 182 pounds, ending the season 14-19.

The state meet is Friday at Hartman Arena.

Class 5A,

Sub-State 1

Saturday

at Goddard

Team scores — Goddard 206, Maize 131.5, Arkansas City 101, Newton 78, Great Bend 67, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 66, Andover 65, Bishop Carroll 65, Valley Center 47.5, Hays 46, Salina Central 35.5, Salina South 34, Emporia 33.5, Andover Central 30, Goddard Eisenhower 26, Maize South 14.

Newton results

106 — 1. Nick Treaster (3-0, 33-1): QF. W Trevor McMurray (Salina South) 1:47; SF. W Levi Glover (Goddard) 19-3 tech.fall (4:44); F. W Kaden Spragis (Great Bend) 4-1.

113 — 6. Bailey Steinmetz (1-3, 17-12): QF. L Avery Wolf (Great Bend) :52; CQF. W Pierce Moore (Emporia) 4-0; CSF. L Landry Root (Andover) 10-1 maj.dec.; Fifth. L Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina Central) 1:31.

120 — 3. Colin Bybee (3-1, 28-5): QF. W John Szot (Great Bend) 16-1 tech.fall (5:50); SF. L Kael Pappan (Arkansas City) 3-1; CSF. W Adam Maki (Andover) 4-3; CF. W Daniel Gomez (Maize) 7-2.

132 — 5. Clayton Kaufman (2-2, 22-13): QF. L Slade Adam (Salina Central) :00; CQF. W Taylor Matthews (Goddard Eisenhower) 5-2; CSF. L Camden Padgett (Maize) 5-0; Fifth. W Ty Gumeringer (Andover) 6-2.

138 — 5. Avery Dutcher (2-2, 17-11): QF. L Cayden Hughbanks (Maize) 1:55; CQF. W Ryan Pacha (Bishop Carroll) 3-1; CSF. L Isaiah Holmes (Goddard) 8-2; Fifth. W Chance Holmgren (Goddard Eisenhower) 6-3.

152 — Keon Edwards (0-2, 7-4): QF. L Jayden Ford (Maize) 3-2; CQF. L Haydar Touffaha (Andover) 4-3.

182 — Brody Harper (0-2, 14-19): QF. L Logan Davidson (Goddard) :58; CQF. L Ricky Nichols (Maize) 11-2 maj.dec.

195 — 3. Logan Buchanan (3-1, 28-7): QF. W Ashton Putz (Hays) :23; SF. L Broc Eastman (Bishop Carroll) 6-3; CSF. W Carter Garza (Emporia) :57; CF. W Josh Sparks (Andover) 7-2.

HWT — 1. Rio Gomez (3-0, 33-5): QF. W Braydon Wickliffe (Goddard) 8-7 TB1; SF. W Derek Yuza (Goddard Eisenhower) 5:08; F. W Kayson Dietz (Salina South) 3-2.

Class 4A,

Sub-State 1

Saturday

at McPherson

Team scores — Andale 158, Colby 105, Augusta 91.5, Rose Hill 90, Pratt 89, Mulvane 65, Scott Community 59, Abilene 57, Clay Center 53, Concordia 48, Wamego 31, El Dorado 30, Ulysses 30, Buhler 26, Goodland 26, Larned 22, Rock Creek 20, Winfield 15, Hesston 6, Nickerson 6, Chapman 5, Wellington 4, Hugoton 0, McPherson 0, Circle 0, Wichita Trinity Academy 0.

Hesston results

195 — 5. Owen O’Halloran (2-2, 19-4): QF. W Jacob Money (Augusta) 3:03; SF. L Tommy Rogers (Rose Hill) 5:37; CSF. L Riley Marx (Andale) 6-1; Fifth. W Brock Schell (El Dorado) 1:50.

Class 3-2-1A,

Sub-State 1

Saturday

at Minneapolis

Team scores — Hoxie 193, Hill City 128, Oakley 67.5, Republic County 64, Norton Community 63.5, Minneapolis 51, Beloit 45, Ellis 41.5, Hoisington 41.5, Plainville 41, Decatur Community 40, Rawlins County 39, Southeast Of Saline 26, Hillsboro 26, Sylvan-Lucas Unified 26, Cimarron 22, Stockton 20, Kingman 18, Stafford 18, Wichita County 16, Phillipsburg 16, Russell 12, Smith Center 12, Chaparral 5, Ell-Saline 5, Cheney 5, Rock Hills 4, Ellsworth 3, Halstead 3, St. Francis 1, Bennington 0, Garden Plain 0, Lyons 0, Trego Community 0.

Halstead results

106 — Luke Overton (0-2, 5-10): QF. L Carter Underhill (Hill City) :03; CQF. L Coe Neilson (Rock Hills) 1:42.

138 — 6. Skyler Geer (1-3, 20-17): QF. L Drew Bretz (Hoxie) :49; CQF. W Garrett Helmer (Hillsboro) 3:18; CSF. L Reece Grafel (Decatur Community) 2:31; Fifth. L Jonathan Dyke (Republic County) :34.

152 — Ivan Gutierrez (0-2, 21-6): QF. L Eddie Hanson (Rawlins County) 3:42; CQF. L Mac Chambers (Southeast Of Saline) 4:41.

160 — Carter Hiebert (0-2, 21-8): QF. L Ayden Nickelson (Hill City) 13-5 maj.dec.; CQF. L Obadiah Jones (Rawlins County) 2:14.

Class 3-2-1A,

Sub-State 2

Saturday

at Marion

Team scores — Silver Lake 97, Wellsville 83, Eureka 77.5, Marysville 68, Osage City 59, Sabetha 55.5, Douglass 51.5, Rossville 50, Remington 31.5, Erie 30, Wabaunsee 30, Riley County 29, Atchison County 27, Marion 25, Jayhawk Linn 24.5, Uniontown 24.5, Council Grove 24, Chase County 23, Fredonia 22, Mission Valley 19, West Elk 19, Flinthills 19, Caney Valley 17.5, Bluestem 13, Nemaha Central 13, Humboldt 11, Pleasant Ridge 9, Oskaloosa 8, Cherryvale 6, Riverside 6, Central of Burden 5, Onaga 2, Cherokee Southeast 0, Doniphan West 0, St. Marys 0.

Remington results

106 — 4. Andrew Peters (2-2, 13-13): QF. W Kellen Menold (Sabetha) 1:47; SF. L Drayton Kennedy (Erie) 3:39; CSF. W Mason Broce (Rossville) 10-0 maj.dec.; CF. L Evan Coble (West Elk) 2:42.

120 — 2. Wyatt Wright (2-1, 23-1): QF. W Kellan Spielman (Sabetha) 1:55; SF. W Nate Wilburn (Pleasant Ridge) 15-0 tech.fall (4:00); F. L Tom VanValkenburg (Council Grove) 9-4.

152 — 5. Owen Thiel (2-2, 22-9): QF. L Bricen Lee (Atchison County) 5:18; CQF. W Mickey Mullican (Osage City) 14-6 maj.dec.; CSF. L Sam Twombly (Rossville) 15-6 maj.dec.; Fifth. W Bricen Lee (Atchison County) 1:58.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com