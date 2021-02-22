Newton swimmers claim medal at state

SHAWNEE MISSION — The Newton High School boys’ swimming team finished the season with a 16th-place finish and a medal Saturday at the Class 5-4-3-2-1A state meet at the Shawnee Mission District Aquatic Center.

Andover Central won the meet with 234.5 points, followed by Kapaun-Mt. Carmel at 211, Maize at 182, Blue Valley Southwest at 169 and Wichita Independent at 167. Newton scored 39 points.

Andrew Barron claimed a medal in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing eighth in 56.93.

The team of Simon Hodge, Otis Musser, Luke Schmidt and Creed Ekerberg finished 10th in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:34.17.

The team of Andrew Barron, Ekerberg, Schmidt and Hodge finished 11th in the 200-meter medley relay in 1:45.35.

The team of Schmidt, Kaden Anderson, Justin Franz and Hodge finished 16th in 3:39.11.

Creed Ekerberg finished 23rd in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:08.07.

All of Newton’s ties were season bests.

Class 5-4-3-2-1A

Team scores — Andover Central 234.5, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 211, Maize South 182, Blue Valley Southwest 169, Wichita Independent 167, Andover 160, St. James Academy 155, McPherson 114, Wichita Collegiate 112, Bishop Carroll 112, Mill Valley 105, Maize 93, Lansing 77, St. Thomas Aquinas 72, Topeka Seaman 44, Newton 39, Salina South 38.5, Bishop Seabury 37, Shawnee Heights 28, Buhler 26, Great Bend 24, Emporia 20, Kansas City Piper 16.5, Bishop Miege 16, Fort Scott 15, Valley Center 14, Winfield 9.5, Salina Central 9, Kansas City Turner 9, Bonner Springs 8, Topeka Hayden 2, El Dorado 2, Smoky Valley 1.

Newton results

200-yd. medley relay — 11. Newton (Andrew Barron, Creed Ekerberg, Luke Schmidt, Simon Hodge) 1:45.35.

200-yd. freestyle relay — 10. Newton (Simon Hodge, Otis Musser, Luke Schmidt, Creed Ekerberg) 1:34.17.

100-yd. backstroke – 8. Andrew Barron 56.93.

100-yd. breaststroke — 23. Creed Ekerberg 1:08.07.

400-yd. freestyle relay — 16. Luke Schmidt, Kaden Anderson, Justin Franz, Simon Hodge 3:39.11.

