Offense stalls for Newton girls against Maize

The Newton High School girls’ basketball team had its struggles on offense Saturday, falling to Maize 53-21 in AV-CTL I play at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton was held to six of 28 shooting from the field, while Maize was 20 of 43.

“We got off to a rough start offensively,” Newton coach Tavis Leake said. “They are a good team. They played hard and it showed today.”

Baylee Miller led Maize with 13 points. Sydney Holmes scored 12 points and Madison Lambert scored 10.

Hayley Loewen led Newton with seven points.

Newton tried to speed up the pace early to keep ahead of the Maize pressure. The Eagles hit some early outside shots to jump ahead 15-0. Hayley Loewen broke the shutout, hitting two free throws with 1:42 left in the quarter. Newton trailed 19-2 at the end of the quarter.

The Railers tried to slow the pace in the second quarter, but still had trouble with turnovers. Olivia Antonowich hit Newton’s first field goal of the game on a putback with 3:39 left in the half. Newton trailed 29-7 at intermission.

Maize ended the third quarter on a 6-2 run to lead 43-15. Marah Zenner opened the fourth quarter with Newton’s first 3-pointer of the game. Maize finally triggered the 30-point running clock on one of two Miller free throws with 4:41 remaining.

Newton hosts Salina Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It will be Newton’s third game in five days.

“We have no more excuses,” Leake said. “Everybody’s making up games. We have to come out with more fight than we had tonight. We need to shoot the ball and play with confidence. We need to attack the basket. When we do that, it’s a fun game.”

MAIZE (14-2, 9-1 AV-CTL I) — Frenchers 1 1-2 1, 3; Smith 0 0-0 0, 0; Lambert 2 (2) 0-1 1, 10; Holmes 4 (1) 1-2 3, 12; Miller 5 3-5 1, 13; Pierce 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Martinez 1 3-4 2, 5; Fillmore 0 0-0 0, 0; Birkholz 0 0-0 0, 0; Brownell 0 0-0 0, 0; Wedman 3 1-2 4, 7; TOTALS 16 (4) 920 or -16 13, 53.

NEWTON (2-16, 2-9 AV-CTL I) — Valle-Ponds 1 2-2 0, 4; Zenner 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Seidl 0 0-0 0, 0; Loewen 2 3-4 3, 7; Antonowich 1 2-2 3, 4; Koontz 0 0-0 0, 0; Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, 0; Entz 0 3-4 3, 3; Hernandez 0 0-0 2, 0; Blaylock 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 4 (1) 10-12 14, 21.

Maize;19;10;14;10;—;53

Newton;2;5;8;6;—;21

