Bethel claims more titles, records at KCAC track

WICHITA — The final two days of the KCAC indoor track and field championships led to three more titles and three more meet records for the Bethel College men Friday and Saturday at the Heskett Center in Wichita.

The Thresher men finished third in the team standings.

Friends won the men’s team title at 202.5, followed by Saint Mary at 195.5, Bethel at 84, Tabor at 75.5 and Ottawa at 68.

Kemroy Cupid claimed the Threshers’ second title of the meet and another meet record, winning the 60-meter dash in 6.73 seconds. He beat the previous record by .1 seconds. Trey Palmer was fourth in 6.86. Palmer had the top preliminary time of 6.83.

Cupid won the 200-meter dash in 21.80, breaking his meet record from last year by .05 seconds. Palmer finished fourth in 22.49.

Isaiah Bartel won the 1,000-meter run in 2:31.78, a new meet record and breaking the NAIA indoor automatic qualifying mark of 2:31.79. Bartel scored a point in the 600-meter run, taking eighth in 1:25.01.

The team of Rudy Juarez, Cupid, Braylen Brewer and Palmer took second in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:25.53, missing the title by .05 seconds.

The team of Arran Kearney, Laytham Magana, Nick Morgan and Bartel took third in the distance medley relay in 10:55.99.

Brewer finished sixth in the 600-meter run in 1:24.54.

Nick Morgan finished eighth in the 1,000-meter run in 2:43.02.

The Bethel women finished ninth in the team standings with 19 points.

Friends won at 177, followed by Saint Mary at 172, York at 102, Tabor at 65 and Kansas Wesleyan at 54.

The team of Aubry Grame, Stephany Meyer, Haley Robinette and Jen Andres finished seventh in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:22.16. The team of Shantierra Jackson, Andres, Robinette and Natalie Graber finished seventh in the distance medley relay in 13:57.17.

Grame finished eighth in the 800-meter run in 2:36.36 and eighth in the 60-meter hurdles in 10.35 (running a 10.26 in the preliminary heat). Andres finished eighth in the 200-meter dash in 27.24. Graber finished eighth in the mile run in 5:42.65.

Bethel competes at the NAIA Championships March 3 to 6 in Yankton, S.D.

Team standings — Friends 177, Saint Mary 172, York 102, Tabor 65, Kansas Wesleyan 54, Sterling 49, Ottawa 42, McPherson 26, Bethel 19, Southwestern 12, Bethany 8.

60-m. dash — 9. Jen Andres 8.24.

200-m. dash — 8. Jen Andres 27.24, 17. Stephany Meyer 28.41.

400-m. dash — 9. Stephany Meyer 1:05.66.

600-m. run — 16. Natalie Graber 1:50.54, 20. Aubry Grame 1:52.02.

800-m. run — 8. Aubry Grame 2:36.36, 11. Haley Robinette 2:39.20.

1,000-m. run — 10. Shantierra Jackson 3:23.61, 11. Natalie Graber 3:31.40, 12. Charlotte Ehrmann 3:51.35.

Mile run — 8. Natalie Graber 5:42.65, 10. Shantierra Jackson 5:48.54, 20. Charlotte Ehrmann 6:33.80.

60-meter hurdles — 8. Aubry Grame 10.35 (10.26 prelims).

4x400-m. relay — 7. Bethel (Aubry Grame, Stephany Meyer, Haley Robinette, Jen Andres) 4:22.16.

MEN

Team standings — Friends 202.5, Saint Mary 195.5, Bethel 84, Tabor 75.5, Ottawa 68, McPherson 44, Bethany 32, York 10.5, Oklahoma Wesleyan 10, Sterling 7, Kansas Wesleyan 6, Southwestern 4.

60-m. dash — 1. Kemroy Cupid 6.73-r, 4. Trey Palmer 6.86 (6.83 prelims), 17. Amondre Schumpert-Street 7.16, 20. Rudy Juarez 7.23.

200-m. dash — 1. Kemroy Cupid 21.80-r, 4. Trey Palmer 22.49, 15. Rudy Juarez 23.24, 26. Amondre Schumpert-Street 23.66.

400-m. dash — 12. Evan DePriest 53.45, 17. Garrett Slater 54.25.

600-m. run — 6. Braylen Brewer 1:24.54, 8. Isaiah Bartel 1:25.01.

800-m. run — 9. Arran Kearney 2:05.19, 10. Laytham Magana 2:05.61, 21. Garrett Slater 2:16.68.

1,000-meter run – 1. Isaiah Bartel 2:31.79-r, 8. Nick Morgan 2:43.02.

Mile run — 15. Johnny Yang 4:55.73.

3,000-m. run — 22. Carter Funk 10:30.74.

5,000-m. run — 18. Johnny Yang 17:54.15, 20. Robbie Crager 18:17.83.

4x400-m. relay – 2. Bethel (Rudy Juarez, Kemroy Cupid, Braylen Brewer, Trey Palmer) 3:25.53.

Distance medley relay — 3. Bethel (Arran Kearney, Laytham Magana, Nick Morgan, Isaiah Bartel) 10:55.99.

