Railer girls get first qualifier

The Kansan

Railers claim first qualifier

WICHITA — The Newton High School girls’ wrestling team claimed its first state qualifier in Jaymie Murry, who took fourth Friday in the Division I, Sub-State 1 tournament at Wichita Heights High School.

Competing at 155 pounds, Murry opened with a forfeit win over Jaquelyn Tschohl of Andover Central. In the semifinals, Murry was pinned by Grace Timmons of Valley Center in the first period.

Murry clinched a top-four finish with a 3-0 decision against Jennifer Herrera of Wichita South in the consolation semifinals. In the consolation finals, Murry was pinned by Alondra Guzman of Garden City in the second period.

Murry enters state competition 17-7.

At 170 pounds, Nancy Edwards finished sixth at 1-3. A loss in the consolation semifinals knocked her out of state contention. Edwards ends the season 8-10.

In the team standings, Newton finished 14th out of 23 teams with 15 points. Wichita North won at 149, followed by Dodge City at 135, Garden City at 122, Great Bend at 71 and Salina Central at 67.

The state meet is Thursday at Hartman Arena.

Girls’ Wrestling

Division I, Sub-State 1

Friday at Wichita Heights

Team scores — Wichita North 149, Dodge City 135, Garden City 122, Great Bend 71, Salina Central 67, Wichita South 65, Valley Center 46, Goddard 43, Wichita West 42, Junction City 35, Andover Central 31, Hays 24, Derby 17, Newton 15, Goddard Eisenhower 14, Liberal 14, Wichita Southeast 13, Campus 12, Wichita Heights 12, Andover 0, Hutchinson 0, Salina-South 0, Wichita Northwest 0.

Newton results

155 — 4. Jaymie Murry (2-2, 17-7): QF. W Jaquelyn Tschohl (Andover-Central) forfeit; SF. L Grace Timmons (Valley Center) 1:45; CSF. W Jennifer Herrera (Wichita South) 3-0; CF. L Alondra Guzman (Garden City) 2:49.

170 — 6. Nancy Edwards (1-3, 8-10): QF. L Makayla Anderson (Salina Central) 5:10; CQF. W Jessi Bernal (Campus) 2:26; CSF. L Ryleigh Kurtz (Valley Center) 1:29; 5th. L Makayla Anderson (Salina Central) 1:36.

Division II, Sub-State 1

Friday at Ellis

Team scores — Pratt 92, Oakley 64, Wellington 61, Mulvane 53, Smoky Valley 51, Hoisington 50, Ellis 46, Douglass 41, Lakin 40.5, Nickerson 40, Colby 35, McPherson 34, Circle 29, Abilene 28, Winfield 26, Augusta 24, Buhler 24, Council Grove 24, Hoxie 23, Larned 18, Plainville 17, Trego Community 15, Cimarron 14, Smith Center 14, Rawlins County 11, Phillipsburg 10, Ell-Saline 7, Chase County 7, Central of Burden 5, El Dorado 5, Bluestem 5, Lyons 3, Norton Community 3, Rose Hill 3, Fairfield 0, Remington 0.

Remington results

120 – Addison Evans (0-2, 7-10): QF. L Caxton Smyth (Plainville) 2:23; CQF. L Cadence Williamson (Bluestem) 3:00.