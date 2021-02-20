Bethel women clinch tie for second with win

LEAVENWORTH — The Bethel College women’s basketball team posted its highest conference finish in decades, stopping the University of Saint Mary 70-48 Saturday afternoon in KCAC play in Leavenworth.

Bethel ends conference play 16-6, tying for second with Tabor. The Threshers’ only finish higher was a conference title in the 1970s.

Bethel wins its third straight and fourth of the last five.

Bethel led 12-11 after the first quarter and created separation with a 16-4 second quarter.

Bethel led 49-30 after three quarters and continued to pull away in the fourth.

Kendall Michalski led Bethel with 17 points, followed by Jasmina Jones with 13 and Abby Schmidt with 10 points, 19 rebounds and three blocked shots — double double 17 of the season and 65 for her career.

Danielle Cassady led the 4-7 Spires with 14 points. Daija Planas scored 11 and Jerrica Johnson scored 10.

The Threshers are 16-8 overall and open KCAC tournament play 7 p.m. Thursday at SM.

BETHEL (16-8, 16-6 KCAC) — Abby Schmidt 3-6 4-8 10, Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Bearup 3-8 2-2 8, Kayla Newman 0-0 1-2 1, Kendall Michalski 6-13 0-0 17, Josie Calzonetti 3-6 0-0 6, Wynter Rentas 1-1 0-0 2, Ashtyn Brown 0-0 2-2 2, Macie Price 2-6 2-3 7, Jasmina Jones 6-11 0-0 13, Zayda Perez 1-3 0-1 2, Daryn Batts 0-0 0-0 0, Jaycee Freshour 1-3 0-0 2, Macayla Warren 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS 26-59 11-18 70.

SAINT MARY (4-7, 4-6 KCAC) — Danielle Cassady 6-19 0-0 14, Macy Walker 3-9 0-0 6, Rebecca Gilpin 0-1 0-0 0, Daspin Bruning 0-4 0-0 0, Daija Planas 5-15 1-2 11, Jalynn Estrada 0-0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Fisher 2-3 1-2 5, Jerrica Johnson 3-9 2-4 10, Skyler Kutra 0-1 0-0 0, Makenzie Flax 0-0 0-0 0, Karen Anastos 0-1 0-0 0, Tyuna Vincent 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS 20-63 4-8 48.

Bethel;12;16;21;21;—;70

St. Mary;11;4;15;18;—;48

Total fouls — BC 14, SM 20. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 7-19 (Bearup 0-1, Michalski 5-10, Calzonetti 0-2, Price 1-3, Jones 1-3), SM 4-22 (Cassady 2-10, Walker 0-4, Gilpin 0-1, Planas 0-1, Fisher 0-1, Johnson 2-4, Kutra 0-1). Rebounds — BC 55 (Schmidt 19), SM (Planas 7). Assists — BC 13 (Calzonetti 3, Jones 3), SM 3 (Planas 2). Turnovers — BC 19 (Calzonetti 4), SM 11 (Cassady 3). Blocked shots — BC 4 (Schmidt 3), SM 2 (Walker 1, Fisher 1). Steals — BC 3 (Bearup 1, Price 1, Jones 1), SM 8 (Planas 6).

