Scott gets triple double against WPU

The Kansan

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Bethel College men’s basketball team got a couple of milestones, but couldn’t get win against third-ranked (NAIA) William Penn University, falling 112-92 Friday night in non-conference play in Oskaloosa.

Bethel trailed 56-50 at the half. Bethel was down by nine with 9:36 remaining, but gave up a 6-0 run and never recovered.

The 21-1 Statesmen were led by Karmari Newman with 21 points. Josh Watkins scored 17 points. Kevion Blaylock scored 16 points. Q Cager and Chanze Cruesoe each scored 12.

Jaylon Scott posted his first collegiate triple double with 10 points, 13 rebounds and a school record 13 assists. Bryant Mocaby led Bethel with 24 points. Harper Jonas scored 16 points. Clifford Byrd II scored 13 points. Tavaughn Flowers scored 11 points.

Bethel falls to 16-6 and opens KCAC tournament play at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The pairings are expected to be set after Saturday’s games.

BETHEL (16-6) — Miki Zewge 1-3 0-0 3, Jaylon Scott 3-11 3-6 10, Clifford Byrd II 3-8 6-9 13, Tavaughn Flowers 5-9 0-0 11, Ike Umeh 0-1 0-0 0, Kevon Green 1-3 0-1 2, Jordan Neely 0-3 0-0 0, Adam Gouro 0-2 2-2 2, Harper Jonas 6-11 0-0 16, Bryant Mocaby 8-14 2-4 24, Nick Bonner 3-4 0-0 9, Jalyn Todd 1-3 0-0 2. TOTALS 31-72 13-22 92.

WILLIAM PENN (21-1) — Karmari Newman 7-14 2-3 21, Brandon Faison 3-7 0-0 7, Kevion Blaylock 6-12 2-2 16, Ahmad Pender 3-3 0-0 6, Chanze Cruesoe 4-6 3-4 12, Ty Majlik-Autry 3-4 1-1 7, Josh Watkins 4-8 5-5 17, Nathan Gehring 3-5 3-4 9, Quinshaun Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Q Cager 6-10 0-0 12, Thomas Stanley 0-1 0-0 0, Eddie Daley 1-5 1-2 3, Derrick Holman 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Golden 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS 41-76 17-21 112.

Bethel;50;42;–;92

Wm.Penn;56;56;—;112

Total fouls — BC 18, WP 16. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — Pender 3. 3-point shooting — BC 17-34 (Zewge 1-2, Scott 1-3, Byrd II 1-3, Flowers 1-1, Green 0-1, Neely 0-3, Jonas 4-7, Mocaby 6-9, Bonner 3-4, Todd 0-1), WP 13-33 (Newman 5-10, Faison 1-3, Blaylock 2-4, Cruesoe 1-1, Majlik-Autry 0-1, Watkins 4-7, Cager 0-2, Stanley 0-1, Daley 0-4). Rebounds — BC 30 (Scott 14), WP 50 (Pender 8, Daley 8). Assists — BC 22 (Scott 13), WP 18 (Cruesoe 8). Turnovers — BC 14 (Scott 4, Flowers 4), WP 17 (Blaylock 3, Cager 3, Faison 3). Blocked shots — BC 3 (Todd 2), WP 5 (Cager 3). Steals — BC 7 (Jonas 3), WP 7 (Daley 3).