BC women secure home berth with win

SALINA — The Bethel College women’s basketball team secured a first-round home berth in the KCAC playoffs with a 48-45 win over Kansas Wesleyan Friday night in Salina.

Bethel made a 17-4 run in the fourth quarter to claim the win.

The Coyotes tied the game on a basket by Remington grad Kelceu Hinz with 3:04 remaining, but the Threshers held KWU scoreless the rest of the way.

Abby Schmidt put the Threshers in the lead with a basket with 1:48 to play. Josie Calzonetti added one of two free throws with one second to play.

Bethel led 11-10 after the first quarter, but trailed 24-21 at the half and 41-31 after three quarters.

Bethel was 17 of 52 from the field for 33 percent, while Kansas Wesleyan was 17 of 65 for 26 percent.

Abby Schmidt led Bethel with 13 points and 17 rebounds, her 16th double double of the season and 64th for her career. She added five blocked shots.

Alex Bearup added 11 points and nine rebounds. Calzonetti scored 10 points.

Kansas Wesleyan, 13-10 overall and 12-8 in KCAC play, was led by Courtney Brockhoff with 11 points and Caila Hill with 10. Hinz was held to two points, but had nine rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Bethel avenges an eight-point loss to KWU from earlier this season.

Bethel is 15-8, 15-6 in KCAC play. Bethel plays at 3 p.m. today at 4-6 Saint Mary.

Bethel and Tabor are tied for second and split with each other in the regular season.

BETHEL (15-8, 15-6 KCAC) — Abby Schmidt 5-12 3-6 13, Alex Bearup 4-9 2-2 11, Kendall Michalski 0-8 4-6 4, Josie Calzonetti 4-8 1-2 10, Macie Price 2-7 0-0 5, Jasmina Jones 1-5 0-0 3, Zayda Perez 0-2 0-0 0, Jaycee Freshour 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS 17-52 10-16 48.

KANSAS WESLEYAN (13-10, 12-8 KCAC) — LaMyah Ricks 2-6 0-0 4, Kelcey Hinz 1-10 0-0 2, Lauren Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Caila Hill 3-7 4-4 10, Gabby Mureeba 3-11 0-0 6, Emily Rank 0-1 0-0 0, Courtney Brockhoff 3-11 2-2 11, Payton Whaler 0-1 0-0 0, Amanda Hill 3-12 0-0 8. TOTALS 17-65 6-6 45.

Bethel;11;10;10;17;—;48

Kan.Wes.;10;14;17;4;—;45

Total fouls — BC 11, KW 16. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 4-16 (Bearup 1-2, Michalski 0-6, Calzonetti 1-2, Price 1-3, Jones 1-3), KW 5-23 (Ricks 0-1, Hinz 0-1, Brown 0-3, Mureeba 0-1, Brockhoff 3-9, A.Hill 2-8). Rebounds — BC 45 (Schmidt 17), KW 38 (Hinz 9). Assists — BC 10 (Calzonetti 4), KW 10 (Mureeba 3, Hill 3). Turnovers — BC 17 (Calzonetti 5), KW 11 (Hinz 2, A.Hill 2, Mureeba 2, Brockhoff 2). Blocked shots — BC 8 (Schmidt 5), KW 10 (Hinz 7). Steals — BC 3 (Price 2), KW 6 (Ricks 2).

