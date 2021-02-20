Bethel cheer team regains title

The Kansan

LINDSBORG — For the third time in school history, the Bethel College competitive cheer team won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title.

The conference championships were Friday at Bethany College in Lindsborg.

Bethel won the competition with a score of 78.50, followed by Bethany at 75.91, York at 68.45, McPherson at 68.43, Friends at 62.99 and Kansas Wesleyan at 62.04.

Bethel will advance to the national championships March 12 and 13 in Davenport, Iowa.

The Bethel dance team finished fifth in the competition. Avila won the meet at 77.08. York was second at 70.08, followed by Kansas Wesleyan at 64.20, Ottawa at 60.75, Bethel at 52.08 and Bethany at 46.0.

The Avila dance team secures the automatic bid to the nationals.