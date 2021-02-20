Berean girls gain key late-season win

Berean improves to 12-6, 7-1 in HOAL play. Moundridge is 12-5, 5-2 in league play.

Berean is battling 11-5 Chase County for the top seed of the Chase County sub-state. Moundridge is chasing

ELBING — A pair of teams trying to stay in position for a top seed in the Class 2A sub-states clashed Friday at Berean Academy topped Moundridge 43-31 in Heart of America League play in Elbing. 15-3 Hillsboro in the Ell-Saline sub-state standings.

“I was really happy with our defense today,” Berean coach Kristin Wiebe said. “Maybe at the end, I thought we were a little too aggressive, fouling. Defense kept us in.”

Berean did struggle from the line, hitting just 11 of 29. Moundridge was 10 of 19.

“”It wasn’t our best free throw shooting night,” Kristin Wiebe said. “Actually this year, we’ve been shooting real well. Tonight, for one reason or another, it wasn’t our best effort.”

Sally Wine led Berean with nine points. Brittany Wiebe scored eight points.

Kate Eichelberger led Moundridge with 12 points.

Each team struggled on offense in the first quarter. An Emily Durst jumper with five seconds remaining put the Wildcats up 9-8. Moundridge took a three-point lead early in the second quarter, but Berean was able to pull away by two at the half, 18-16.

Berean made a 9-1 run to start the third quarter. Moundridge scored the final four points of the period to get within six, 27-21.

The Warriors got back out by nine in the fourth quarter with missed free throws preventing Berean from extending the lead further. An Eichelberger three-point play got Moundridge within six, but Erin Mullins answered with a three-point play and one of two free throws. Moundridge missed several chances to get its deficit to six points or less and Berean hit just enough free throws to get the lead back to double digits.

Moundridge hosts three games next week — Sedgwick Monday, Ell-Saline Tuesday and Remington Thursday.

Berean plays Tuesday at Elyria Christian.

“I think our sub-state has some tough teams and we’re looking at that,” Kristen Wiebe said. “If our kids play to their potential, then they have a great shot.”

MOUNDRIDGE (12-5, 5-2 HOAL) — Er.Durst 2 0-0 5, 4; Al.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Em.Durst 0 0-1 3, 1; Ki.Elmore 3 2-5 4, 8; Kaufman 0 (1) 2-4 5, 5; Au.Durst 0 0-0 1, 0; Ke.Elmore 1 0-2 2, 2; Eichelberger 3 6-7 4, 12; Blough 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 9 (1) 10-19 22, 31.

BEREAN ACADEMY (12-6, 7-1 HOAL) — Neal 0 0-0 2, 0; Timken 0 3-5 1, 3; Veer 1 0-0 0, 2; L.Mullin 1 2-2 3, 4; B.Wiebe 2 0-0 1, 4; M.Wiebe 2 4-14 3, 8; E.Mullins 3 1-6 4, 7; Wine 4 1-2 1, 9; T.Smith 3 0-0 2, 6; Morgan 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 16 11-29 19, 43.

Moundridge;9;7;5;10;—;31

Berean Ac.;8;10;9;14;-;43

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com