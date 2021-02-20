Wiebe paces Berean to share of HOAL title

ELBING — Some early layups by Berean Academy’s Austin Thiessen opened up Chase Wiebe, setting up a 59-47 win over Moundridge Friday in Elbing.

Chase Wiebe finished with 22 points, while Thiessen finished with 15.

“We came out and started hitting shots at the beginning,” Chase Wiebe said. “We played pretty good defense. Then we kind of let off the gas there in the second half. In the fourth quarter, we started moving the ball again. We started hitting again. (Thiessen) has been playing really well for us. He’s been hurt. That helps us out. He played some good defense. He had good penetration.”

“I thought we played pretty good defensively most of the time,” Berean coach Lewis Wiebe said. “There are a few times that we gambled, but for the most part, we did a good job of helping or rotating.”

The win ensures a share of the Heart of America League title at 8-1, 16-2 overall. Berean remains atop the Chase County sub-state standings.

Landon Kaufman led Moundridge with 17 points. Logan Churchill added 16 points.

“(Chase) Wiebe just makes everyone look better,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “He can come off a screen and get off a shot. He can create his own shot. Defensively, they are really solid. They took away some things for us. I’m proud of the way our kids battled. They didn’t quit. Effort wasn’t the problem tonight. We missed out on some opportunities.”

Berean jumped out 11-4. Joseph Schrag hit one of two free throws at the buzzer to get Moundridge within three, 14-10. The Warriors made a 12-2 run to start the second quarter. Moundridge got back within 10 at the half, 27-17.

A Grant Busenitz trey at the third-quarter buzzer put Berean ahead 40-26. The Warriors put the game away early in the fourth quarter.

Moundridge, 11-7, hosts Sedgwick Monday, Ell-Saline Tuesday and Remington Thursday.

“We needed to win out to have a chance to host a first-round game in sub-state,” Unrau said. “These next two games will be important in deciding if we host a sub-state game.”

Berean plays Tuesday at Elyria Christian.

“With this win, we’ll be the one seed at sub-state,” Lewis Wiebe said. “It will be a tough sub-state. … We have to keep learning and adjusting to different things teams do against us.”

“We have to come out and play our game,” Chase Wiebe said. “We need to stick to basics. We need to play hard and get ready for the gauntlet in sub-state and state.”s

MOUNDRIDGE (11-7, 4-3 HOAL) — Kaufman 6-13 2-3 17, Churchill 6-13 0-0 16, Unruh 2-4 1-2 6, Schlosser 2-4 0-0 4, Wedel 2-6 0-0 4, Schrag 0-0 1-2 1, Doherty 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18-40 4-7 48.

BEREAN ACADEMY (16-2, 8-1 HOAL) — Wiebe 8-12 3-3 22, Thiessen 7-11 1-1 15, Timken 4-6 0-0 8, G.Busenitz 3-4 0-0 7, Hoover 1-4 1-2 3, Kukula 1-4 0-0 2, D.Busenitz 1-1 0-0 2, Driskill 0-0 0-0 0, Regier 0-0 0-0 0, Snook 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Zapata 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 25-42 5-6 59.

Moundridge;10;7;9;19;—;48

Berean Ac.;14;13;13;17;—;59

Total fouls — Mdg. , BA . Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Mdg. 8-22 (Kaufman 3-9, Churchill 4-9, Unruh 1-2, Schlosser 0-1, Wedel 0-1), BA 4-11 (Wiebe 3-5, Timke 0-1, G.Busenitz 1-2, Hoover 0-1, Kukula 0-2). Rebounds — Mdg. 20 (Schlosser 7), BA 23 (Thiessen 10). Assists — Mdg. 10 (Unruh 4), BA 12 (Wiebe 4, Hoover 4). Turnovers — Mdg. 15 (Churchill 3, Unruh 3, Schlosser 3, Wedel 3), BA 11 (Hoover 4). Blocked shots — Mdg. 2 (Churchill 1, Schlosser 1), BA 0. Steals — Mdg. 1 (Unruh 1), BA 12 (Wiebe 4).

