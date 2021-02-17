Sports briefs

The Bethel College men’s indoor track team remains ranked 14th in the The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NAIA indoor track team rankings.

Among last week’s performances, Trey Palmer’s school-record 6.82 seconds in the 60-meter dash in sixth best in the NAIA so far this season. Kemroy Cupid is 17th in the 200-meter dash at 21.89, followed by Palmer in 37th at 22.23. Mauro Arancibia Campos is ranked 21st in the mile run at 4:21.59.

Also in the poll from the KCAC is Saint Mary at fifth and Friends at sixth.

Bethel competes Thursday through Saturday at the KCAC Championships at the Heskett Center in Wichita.

The Bethel College softball games scheduled for Sunday against Briar Cliff have been postponed.

Bethel will host Hastings at 1 p.m. Monday at Wedel Field.

CONCORDIA — The Hesston College volleyball team fell to Cloud County Community College in three sets Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference play in Concordia.

Hesston fell 25-12, 25-12, 25-17.

Stats have not been reported.

Hesston is 0-9, 0-7 in Jayhawk Conference East play.

PARK CITY — Hartman Arena will host LFA 100 mixed martial arts at 8 p.m. Friday.

The card includes:

Main Event — Flyweight Title Bout (125 pounds):

Victor Altamirano (8-1) vs. Carlos Mota (5-0)

Middleweight Tournament Semifinals (185 pounds):

Anthony Adams (8-2) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (7-3)

Featherweights (145 pounds):

Steven Nguyen (6-1) vs. Raihere Dudes (8-1)

Flyweights (125 pounds):

Charles Johnson (7-2) vs. Karlee Pangilian (6-0)

Bantamweights (135 pounds):

Christian Natividad (2-0) vs. Evan Woolsey (1-1)

Ticket information is available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Hartman Arena box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team signed goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos.

A third-year pro from Union College, he was a member of the 2014 NCAA Division I national championship team. He was second-team All-ECAC Hockey in 2017.

Sakellaropoulos has played professionally for Quad City, Jacksonville, Worcester, Adirondack, Norfolk and Rapid City of the ECHL, Springfield of the American Hockey League and Pensacola of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

In 61 professional games, Sakellaropoulos is 27-21-6 with a 2.86 goals-against-average and a .909 save percentage. He also played in four playoff games.

Defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer was recalled by the Toronto Marlies of the AHL, the top farm club of the Toronto Maple Leafs. A rookie who spent five seasons with the Ottawa 67’s of the major junior Ontario Hockey League Hoefenmayer played 16 games with Wichita this season, scoring two goals with five assists.

Hoefenmayer was drafted in the fourth round (108th overall) by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Forwards J.C. Campagna and Chantz Petruic were both placed on waivers. Campagna, a fifth-year pro, played three games with Wichita with one assist.

A rookie, Petruic played in 12 games, scoring a goal with two assists.

WINFIELD — Southwestern College has named Julia Kramm as its competitive cheer and dance coach.

Kramm is a graduate of the University of Missouri, where she spent three seasons on the cheer team. She helped lead the team to third-place finishes in the All-Girl Division 1A competition at the NCA National Championships in 2018 and 2019.

She begins her duties immediately. The KCAC championships are Friday at Bethany College.