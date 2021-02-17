The Kansan

Hillsboro Ford;15;5

WSU Shockers;14;6

Eastgate Lanes;13;7

Gary’s Angels;13;7

Looney Tunes;11;9

Team America;11;9

Todd’s Pro Shop;8;12

Team Retired;7;13

One Left;5;15

Prestige Worldwide;3;17

High Single Game — Men: Austin Wedgewood, 279; Women: Barb Zenner, 192; High Series — Men: Dennis Hildebrand, 742; Women: Barb Zenner, 553; High Team Game — Team Retired, 1,111; High Team Series — Team Retired, 3,220.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;49;19

Give ‘Em 3;46;22

Platinum PDR;40.5;27.5

It Doesn’t Matter;39;29

Ball Busters;29;29

We Need Some;27;41

GGG;25.5;42.5

High Single Game — Men: Joe Thomas, 288; Women: Jessica Williams, 268; High Series — Men: Joe Thomas, 734; Women: Jessica Williams, 626. High Team Game — Team Retired, 1,069; High Team Series — Team Retired, 3,102.

GOODWILL

Buggsy’s Raiders;6,472

Bartel’s Cabinets;6,378

All 3 Holes;6,285

Roofing Services;6,283

A-Team;6,274

We B Gone;6,234

Tee Pees;6,188

Arrowhead;5,901

High Single Game — Kevin Stuchlik, All 3 Holes, 269; High Single Series — Kevin Stuchlik, All 3 Holes, 655; High Team Game — All 3 Holes, 1,047; High Team Series — All 3 Holes, 2,953.

FRIDAY TRIO

The Nines;41;19

Gutter Gunners;38.5;21.5

La Familia;35;25

The Serranos;32;28

Whatever;30;30

The Ballers;26.5;33.5

Who Knows;23.5;36.5

Gutterball Shooters;23.5;36.5

Rat Pack;19.5;40.5

I Don’t Care;19.5;40.5

High Single Game — Men: Manuel Jaso, 255; Women: Pam Thomas, 202; High Series — Men: Eric Thomas, 697; Women: Pam Thomas, 565; High Team Game — The Nines, 582; High Team Series — The Nines, 1,712.