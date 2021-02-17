Schmidt hits inside, Price hits outside; Threshers top Swedes

BETHANY (14-9, 12-9 KCAC) — Halei Wortham 4-11 6-8 17, Hannah Ferguson 4-16 4-4 12, Vasha Moore 3-8 4-4 10, Autumn Garrett 5-10 1-1 11, Julia Nygard 0-4 0-0 0, Meghan Goff 0-4 0-0 0, Sarah Reiner 2-6 0-0 4, Paige Talbott 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS 19-61 15-17 56.

BETHEL (14-8, 14-6 KCAC) — Zayda Perez 2-9 3-4 8, Josie Calzonetti 1-2 0-0 2, Macie Price 8-14 0-0 22, Jasmina Jones 0-5 0-0 0, Kendall Michalski 1-6 1-2 4, Alex Bearup 1-2 7-9 9, Abby Schmidt 6-11 2-8 14, Daryn Batts 0-0 0-0 0, Jaycee Freshour 2-4 1-2 6. TOTALS 21-53 14-25 65.

Bethany;12;22;9;13;—;56

Bethel;20;13;16;16;—;65

Total fouls — Bethany 23, Bethel 23. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — Garrett-:28.2-4q. 3-point shooting — Bethany 3-18 (Wortham 3-8, Ferguson 0-1, Garrett 0-2, Nygard 0-3, Goff 0-4), Bethel 9-24 (Perez 1-3, Calzonetti 0-1, Price 6-11, Jones 0-2, Michalski 1-5, Freshour 1-2). Rebounds — Bethany 31 (Moore 12), Bethel 47 (Schmidt 20). Assists — Bethany 9 (Garrett 4), Bethel 16 (Perez 5). Turnovers — Bethany 12 (Moore 3, Ferguson 3), Bethel 21 (Schmidt 5, Price 5). Blocked shots — Bethany 4 (Ferguson 3), Bethel 5 (Schmidt 5). Steals — Bethany 6 (Garrett 3), Bethel 6 (Perez 2, Bearup 2).

KCAC Standings

;Conf;Overall

;W;L;W;L

x-Sterling;21;0;25;0

Tabor;15;6;16;7

Bethel;14;6;14;8

K.Wesleyan;12;7;13;9

McPherson;12;8;15;8

Bethany;12;9;14;9

O.Wesleyan;9;9;10;12

Ottawa;;10;12;10;14

Friends;9;13;11;14

St. Mary;3;5;3;6

York;4;16;6;16

Southwestern;2;16;2;18

Avila;1;17;2;18

Bethel senior Abby Schmidt’s 10 points and nine rebounds in the first quarter set up the Threshers’ outside game the rest of the way in a 65-56 win over Bethany College Wednesday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Macie Price paced the outside game for Bethel scoring 22 points, hitting six of 11 from 3-point range. Price bested her career best by seven points.

Schmidt finished with 14 points, 20 rebounds and five blocked shots. It was her 15th double-double this season and 63rd of her career. Schmidt also played in her 111th career game, breaking the record held by both Angela Wood and Krishna Phifer.

“They decided to sag on me the whole game, so I decided to pull it,” Price said. “I was told I was going to get that shot the entire game, and I was confident enough to hit it.”

“We just came out really focused,” Schmidt said. “These last games really mean a lot. We have to take it one game at a time, one possession at a time. It was important for us to start off fired up and ready to go. We all did that. I was proud of everybody. Every one of my teammates have put in so much work. We’ve done a good job of drawing the double (team) and getting the extra pass to who ever was open. Macie stepped up tonight. Zayda (Perez) stepped up huge.”

“We battled our tails off,” Bethel coach Drew Johnson said. “That’s a pretty good basketball team. It turned out what we knew it was going to be tonight, a physical basketball game and pretty low scoring. We needed to answer the call and were able to do that. Hat’s off to them. They had a pretty good game plan. We had to really battle.”

Halei Wortham led Bethany with 17 points. Hannah Ferguson scored 12 points. Autumn Garrett scored 11 points. Vasha Moore scored 10 points with 12 rebounds.

Bethany falls to 14-9, 12-9 in KCAC play. Bethel sweeps Bethany for the first time since the 2014-15 season (Bethel won two games in the 2018-19 season, but lost to Bethany in the first round of the KCAC playoffs).

Early Bethel turnovers allowed Bethany to jump out 8-2. The Threshers responded with a 14-0 run and led 20-12 at the end of the quarter.

Bethany made a 9-2 run to start the second quarter. The Swedes led by as many as seven late in the period. A Jaycee Freshour trey with five seconds left in the half got Bethel back within one, 34-33.

Bethel led by as many as 10 in the third quarter, missing chances to extend it further. Bethany cut it back to six at the end of the period, 49-43.

Bethany got within two on a Wortham trey with 5:29. Bethel answered with a Zayda Perez trey and a Schmidt layup. A Price trey put Bethel back up by 10 with 3:07 remaining.

Bethany got as close a six points down the stretch. Bethel pulled back out by nine after hitting three of four free throws.

“It was a battle,” Price said. “Bethany is a good team. We just stuck our ground in the fourth quarter and building on that lead in the last two minutes of the game. Our defense tonight is what won the game.”

Bethel, 14-8 overall and 14-6 in the conference, plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Kansas Wesleyan and 5 p.m. Saturday at Saint Mary. Two wins will put Bethel in at least a tie for second place in the KCAC.

“We have to worry about us right now,” Johnson said. “We control our own destiny. We have to go keep playing hard. If we do that, we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the year. We need that same kind of toughness on the defensive end. We held them to 22 (points) in the second half. It was nice to see us locked in defensively. We have two tough games coming up.”

“We have a quick turnaround, but we’re used to that,” Schmidt said. “We had a lot of quick turnarounds in January. You just put your head down and control what you can control and see how the rest plays out.”

