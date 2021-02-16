Sports briefs

The Kansan

Team scores — Wellington 115, McPherson 84, Mulvane 76, Douglass 62, Chase County 59, Smoky Valley 45, Abilene 44, Council Grove 44, Circle 40, Augusta 36, Winfield 27, Bluestem 22, Buhler 20, Central of Burden 18, Remington 15, El Dorado 12, Rose Hill 11, Ell-Saline 7, Flinthills 6, Marion 0.

109 — 5. Cora Thiel (2-2, 6-10): QF. L Anna Cullens (Wellington) :32; C1. W Mickinzee Shields (Mulvane) :29; CSF. L Kinzie Rogers (Chase County) 1:26; 5th. W Elle Vinson (El Dorado) 9-5.

115 — 5. Kizmann Capps (0-2, 0-8): QF. L Nexy Young (Wellington) :45; C1. Bye; CSF. L Hayvin Thornhill (Council Grove) 2:41; 5th. Bye.

120 — 3. Addison Evans (2-1, 7-8): QF. Bye; SF. L Isabella Cullens (Wellington) 5:20; CSF. W Bye; CF. W Abby Allen (Council Grove) 4:15.

138 — 5. Taylor Sommers (1-2, 4-12): QF. L Courtney Holt (Circle) :44; C1. Bye; CSF. L Nora Budke (Chase County) 2:41; 5th. W Kinlea Reimler (Ell-Saline) injury default :00.

170 — Samantha Emmons (0-2, 0-11): QF. L Jewella Cokeley (Douglass) :32; C1. L Jazmin Wilson (Winfield) 1:42.

• The Bethel College women’s basketball game scheduled for Monday at Kansas Wesleyan has been moved to 5 p.m. Friday at Salina.

• Bethel softball scheduled for Wednesday at Langston has been postponed. A make-up date has not been set. Softball against Hastings has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at Wedel Field.

• The Hesston College men’s basketball game scheduled for Monday against the McPherson College junior varsity has been postponed. The women’s game was canceled.

• The Hesston College volleyball match scheduled for Monday at home against Highland Community College has been postponed.

• Hesston College baseball scheduled for Tuesday at Northern Oklahoma-Enid has been postponed.

• The Goessel High School boys’ basketball game scheduled for Tuesday at Classical School of Wichita has been canceled. The girls’ game has been postponed until 7:30 p.m. Friday.

• The Hesston High School boys’ basketball game against the Wichita Home School has been canceled.

WICHITA — The Bethel College men’s track team swept the KCAC track & field awards for the week.

Trey Palmer was named KCAC track athlete of the week, while Chet Albin was named field athlete of the week.

At the Ichabod Invitational in Topeka, Palmer, a sophomore from Palmer, Texas, placed third in the 60-meter dash in 6.82 seconds, 15th in the 200-meter dash in 22.23 seconds and was a member of the 4x400-meter relay, which finished 13th in 3:26.27.

He set a school record in the 60-meter dash, which also is sixth-best time in the NAIA. The 4x400-meter relay also set a school record. His time in the 200-meter dash was a personal best.

Albin is a freshman from Hesston. He placed 20th in the shot put at 13.39 meters to finish 20th. He led all NAIA performers in the meet.

Bethe competes Thursday through Saturday at the KCAC Championships at the Heskett Center in Wichita.

Ichabod Inv.

60-m. dash — 3. Trey Palmer 6.82, 13. Kemroy Cupid 7.05.

200-m. dash — 9. Kemroy Cupid 21.89, 15. Trey Palmer 22.23.

Mile run — 21. Mauro Arancibia Campos 4:21.59, 33. Isaiah Bartel 4:28.46.

4x400-m. relay — 13. Bethel A (Kemroy Cupid, Trey Palmer, Braylen Brewer, Rudy Juarez) 3:26.98.

Shot put — 20. Chet Albin 13.29 m. (43-7 1/4).

OTTAWA — The Bethel College volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Saturday at Ottawa.

Bethel fell to Ottawa 25-9, 25-9, 25-14; and Friends 25-19, 25-23, 25-17.

Against Ottawa, Mia Loganbill had five kills. Kaitlyn Shima set nine assists. Katey Wilhelm had 14 digs. Julie Wilhite downed two blocks.

Against Friends, Jade Gleason had nine kills and Loganbill had eight. Shima set 12 assists. Wilhelm had 14 digs. Loganbill and Gleason each downed three blocks.

Bethel falls to 2-20, 2-14 in KCAC play and hosts Kansas Wesleyan and York at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Ottawa 3, Bethel 0

BETHEL (2-19, 2-13 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Mia Loganbill 5-0-0; Kaitlyn Shima 2-0-1; Julie Wilhite 1-0-2; Jade Gleason 4-0-1; Dannika Day 3-0-0; Lauren McCreary 0-0-0; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jessica Schumann 0-0-0; Harlie Hunton 4-0-1. TOTALS 19-0-3.0.

OTTAWA (14-5, 11-2 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Caitlyn Cox 7-0-2; Katelyn Elstun 6-0-1; Emily Jackson 0-3-0; Ayona Tharps 12-0-3; Zari Montgomery 0-2-0; Ava Taton 0-2-0; Ryleigh Burdick 5-0-2; Kaitlyn Haller 0-0-0; Breanna Vail 0-0-0; Megan Wall 9-0-4; Randi Johnson 3-0-2; Mariah Hawkins 0-0-0. TOTALS 42-7-9.0.

Bethel;9;9;14;—;0

Ottawa;25;25;25;—;3

Assist leaders — BC: Shima 9, Schumann 4, Wilhelm 2, McCreary 2. OU: Montgomery 19, Haller 14, Jackson 2. Dig leaders — BC: Wilhelm 14, Roth 10. OU: Jackson 15, Taton 10.

Friends 3, Bethel 0

box n/a

PARSONS — The Hesston College volleyball team fell to Labette Community College Saturday in Parsons.

Hesston fell 24-26, 28-26, 25-12, 25-22.

Hesston was led by Jessica Wilson with 15 kills. Tannah Tilley had 12 kills. Olivia Galbraith served two aces. Karis Davis downed two blocks. Alexis Zehr set 20 assists, followed by Davis with 16. Taylor Thompson had 30 digs, followed by Tilley with 15 and Zehr with 11.

Hesston is 0-8, 0-5 in Jayhawk Conference play, and plays at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cloud County Community College in Concordia.

WICHITA — Bethel College basketball player Clifford Byrd II was named the KCAC Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday.

In two games, a Bethel win and loss, Byrd II scored 32 points with 13 rebounds, three assists, a blocked shot and 11 steals.

It’s the second time this season Byrd II has taken KCAC weekly honors.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Wichita Thunder hockey team claimed two out of three games in a weekend series against the Utah Grizzlies in ECHL play.

Wichita won 3-2 in a shootout Friday and 4-2 Saturday. Sunday, Utah won 6-1.

In Saturday’s game, John Albert and Anthong Beauregard scored goals for Wichita. Evan Weninger had 29 saves in goal.

Diego Cuglietta and A.J. White each scored a goal for Utah. Evan Buitenhuis had 29 saves for the Grizzlies.

Wichita won the shootout 3-2 with Matteo Gennaro posting the game winner.

In Saturday’s game, Jay Dickman scored two goals for Wichita. Mathieu Gagnon scored a goal with an assist. Austin McIlmurray added a goal. Weninger had 29 saves in goal.

Braylon Shmyr and Jack Jenkins each scored a goal for Utah. Kevin Carr had 22 saves.

In Sunday’s game, Matthew Boucher scored two goals with an assist for Utah. Shmyr scored a goal with two assists. Trey Bradley, Jared Pike and Cedric Pare each added a goal. Matt Hoover and Ryker Killins each had two assists. Buitenhuis had 24 saves.

Beauregard scored for Wichita. Weninger had 28 saves.

Utah is 10-5-3-4, while Wichita is 13-5-1-0. Wichita and Utah are tied for second in the ECHL Western Conference with 27 points, four points behind Allen.

Wichita plays Friday and Saturday at Tulsa and host Kansas City at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

Remainder of season set — The final 28 games of the season for the Thunder have been scheduled and is listed below:

April 9 Utah

April 10 Utah

April 11 Utah

April 16 at Tulsa

April 17 Tulsa

April 18 Tulsa

April 20 at Allen

April 22 at Kansas City

April 23 at Kansas City

April 24 at Kansas City

April 28 Utah

April 30 at Allen

May 1 at Allen

May 2 at Allen

May 6 at Kansas City

May 8 at Kansas City

May 11 Kansas City

May 14 Rapid City

May 15 Rapid City

May 16 Rapid City

May 21 at Fort Wayne

May 22 at Fort Wayne

May 23 at Fort Wayne

May 28 at Tulsa

May 29 Tulsa

May 30 Tulsa

June 2 at Allen

June 5 at Kansas City